2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.2 Billion by the year 2025, Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$36.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$30.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) will reach a market size of US$57.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$267.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Asahi Kasei Corporation

Chang Chun Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

DowDuPont, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

INEOS Group Ltd.

INVISTA

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Kureha Corporation

Solvay SA

Teijin Ltd.

The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Nippon Gohsei)

Zhejiang Juhua Co., Ltd.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Emergence of Innovative Materials for Packaging across Various

Industries Continues to Drive Significant Growth of Barrier

Resins

Asia-Pacific: Increasing Need to Prevent Food Contamination in

Food Products Drives Demand for EVOH Barrier Resin

Competitive Scenario

Global Barrier Films Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019

Global EVOH Resins Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales

by Leading Players for the Year 2019

Global PVDC Resins Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

by Leading Players for the Year 2019

Global Competitor Market Shares

Barrier Resins Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Surge in Demand for Pharmaceutical Packaging in Developing

Economies Propels Barrier Resins Growth

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Revenues in US$ Million

by Region for the Year 2019

Rise in Demand for Drug Delivery Devices and Blister Packaging

Drives PVDC Resins Growth

Global Packaged Food Market: Revenues in US$ Trillion for the

Years 2018, 2020 and 2022

Need to Enhance Shelf Life of Packaged Food & Beverages:

A Strong Growth Driver

Need for Convenience Food Amidst Rising Women Workforce and

Single Households Drives Demand for EVOH Resins

Percentage of Single Person Households in Select Countries for

the Years 1960 and 2018

Percentage of Women Workforce Against Total Workforce for the

Years 2005, 2010, 2015 and 2020

Growing Urbanization and Rapidly Changing Lifestyle Drive

Demand for Sustainable Food Packaging

Transition Towards Bio-Based Barrier Resins Offers Growth

Opportunities in the Food Packaging Market

Growing Consumer Awareness about Food Safety Lays a Strong

Foundation for the Growth of Barrier Resins

Cosmetics Packaging Garner a Significant Share in the Barrier

Resin Market

Global Cosmetic Packaging Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for

the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Stringent Regulatory Standards in the US, Europe and China:

A Major Restraint

Eco-friendly Substitutes of Barrier Resin in Food and

Pharmaceutical Products Poses another Challenge

Innovations and Advancements

BP Polymers Launches Kortrax® Barrier Resin for HDPE Containers

TC Releases 100% Recyclable, Multilayer Barrier Stand-up Pouch

in North America

Dow Launches Novel Barrier Adhesive for Flexible Packaging

Uflex Unveils Super Barrier Polyester Film

Toray Plastics Launches Third Generation of Torayfan

Transparent, High-Barrier Polypropylene Packaging Films

Klöckner Pentaplast Unveils New Ultra High-Barrier PVdC Film

Product Overview

What are Barrier Resins?

Uses and Benefits of Barrier Resin

Barrier Resins by Type

EVOH Barrier Resin

PVDC Barrier Resin

PEN Barrier Resin

Applications of Barrier Films

Food and Beverage Packaging Industry

Pharmaceutical & Medical Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Agriculture Industry

Industrial Sector





ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION

CHANG CHUN PETROCHEMICAL

DOWDUPONT

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL

INEOS GROUP

INVISTA

KURARAY

KUREHA CORPORATION

SOLVAY SA

TEIJIN LTD.

THE NIPPON SYNTHETIC CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD. (NIPPON GOHSEI)

ZHEJIANG JUHUA CO.

