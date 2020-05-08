New York, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Barrier Resins Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798029/?utm_source=GNW
2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.2 Billion by the year 2025, Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$36.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$30.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) will reach a market size of US$57.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$267.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Emergence of Innovative Materials for Packaging across Various
Industries Continues to Drive Significant Growth of Barrier
Resins
Asia-Pacific: Increasing Need to Prevent Food Contamination in
Food Products Drives Demand for EVOH Barrier Resin
Competitive Scenario
Global Barrier Films Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019
Global EVOH Resins Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales
by Leading Players for the Year 2019
Global PVDC Resins Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
by Leading Players for the Year 2019
Global Competitor Market Shares
Barrier Resins Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Surge in Demand for Pharmaceutical Packaging in Developing
Economies Propels Barrier Resins Growth
Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Revenues in US$ Million
for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022
Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Revenues in US$ Million
by Region for the Year 2019
Rise in Demand for Drug Delivery Devices and Blister Packaging
Drives PVDC Resins Growth
Global Packaged Food Market: Revenues in US$ Trillion for the
Years 2018, 2020 and 2022
Need to Enhance Shelf Life of Packaged Food & Beverages:
A Strong Growth Driver
Need for Convenience Food Amidst Rising Women Workforce and
Single Households Drives Demand for EVOH Resins
Percentage of Single Person Households in Select Countries for
the Years 1960 and 2018
Percentage of Women Workforce Against Total Workforce for the
Years 2005, 2010, 2015 and 2020
Growing Urbanization and Rapidly Changing Lifestyle Drive
Demand for Sustainable Food Packaging
Transition Towards Bio-Based Barrier Resins Offers Growth
Opportunities in the Food Packaging Market
Growing Consumer Awareness about Food Safety Lays a Strong
Foundation for the Growth of Barrier Resins
Cosmetics Packaging Garner a Significant Share in the Barrier
Resin Market
Global Cosmetic Packaging Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for
the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Stringent Regulatory Standards in the US, Europe and China:
A Major Restraint
Eco-friendly Substitutes of Barrier Resin in Food and
Pharmaceutical Products Poses another Challenge
Innovations and Advancements
BP Polymers Launches Kortrax® Barrier Resin for HDPE Containers
TC Releases 100% Recyclable, Multilayer Barrier Stand-up Pouch
in North America
Dow Launches Novel Barrier Adhesive for Flexible Packaging
Uflex Unveils Super Barrier Polyester Film
Toray Plastics Launches Third Generation of Torayfan
Transparent, High-Barrier Polypropylene Packaging Films
Klöckner Pentaplast Unveils New Ultra High-Barrier PVdC Film
Product Overview
What are Barrier Resins?
Uses and Benefits of Barrier Resin
Barrier Resins by Type
EVOH Barrier Resin
PVDC Barrier Resin
PEN Barrier Resin
Applications of Barrier Films
Food and Beverage Packaging Industry
Pharmaceutical & Medical Industry
Cosmetics Industry
Agriculture Industry
Industrial Sector
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Barrier Resins Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Barrier Resins Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Barrier Resins Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) (Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) (Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH) (Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH) (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH) (Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) (Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) (Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Food & Beverage (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Food & Beverage (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Food & Beverage (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Pharmaceutical & Medical (Application) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: Pharmaceutical & Medical (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2009 to 2017
Table 21: Pharmaceutical & Medical (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Cosmetics (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Cosmetics (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Cosmetics (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Agriculture (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Agriculture (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Agriculture (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Industrial (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Industrial (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Industrial (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Barrier Resins Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Barrier Resins Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Barrier Resins Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Barrier Resins Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Barrier Resins Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Barrier Resins Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: Barrier Resins Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Barrier Resins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Barrier Resins Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Barrier Resins Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Canadian Barrier Resins Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Barrier Resins Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 45: Canadian Barrier Resins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Barrier Resins: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 47: Barrier Resins Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Japanese Barrier Resins Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Barrier
Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Japanese Barrier Resins Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 51: Barrier Resins Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Barrier Resins Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Barrier Resins Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Barrier Resins Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Barrier Resins in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Barrier Resins Market Review in China in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Barrier Resins Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Barrier Resins Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 58: European Barrier Resins Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Barrier Resins Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: European Barrier Resins Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Barrier Resins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 62: Barrier Resins Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Barrier Resins Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: European Barrier Resins Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 65: Barrier Resins Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 66: European Barrier Resins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 67: Barrier Resins Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: French Barrier Resins Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Barrier Resins Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Barrier Resins Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 71: French Barrier Resins Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: French Barrier Resins Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 73: Barrier Resins Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Barrier Resins Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: German Barrier Resins Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Barrier Resins Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 77: German Barrier Resins Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Barrier Resins Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 79: Italian Barrier Resins Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Barrier Resins Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Barrier Resins Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Italian Demand for Barrier Resins in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Barrier Resins Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: Italian Barrier Resins Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Barrier Resins: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Barrier Resins Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: United Kingdom Barrier Resins Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Barrier Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: United Kingdom Barrier Resins Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: Barrier Resins Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 91: Spanish Barrier Resins Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Spanish Barrier Resins Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: Barrier Resins Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: Spanish Barrier Resins Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Barrier Resins Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 96: Spanish Barrier Resins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 97: Russian Barrier Resins Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Barrier Resins Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 99: Russian Barrier Resins Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Russian Barrier Resins Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Barrier Resins Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 102: Barrier Resins Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Barrier Resins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 104: Barrier Resins Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe Barrier Resins Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Rest of Europe Barrier Resins Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 107: Barrier Resins Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of Europe Barrier Resins Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Barrier Resins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 110: Barrier Resins Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Barrier Resins Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Barrier Resins Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Barrier Resins Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Barrier Resins Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Barrier Resins Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Barrier Resins Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Barrier Resins Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 118: Barrier Resins Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Australian Barrier Resins Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 120: Australian Barrier Resins Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Barrier Resins Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Australian Barrier Resins Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 123: Barrier Resins Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 124: Indian Barrier Resins Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Indian Barrier Resins Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 126: Barrier Resins Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 127: Indian Barrier Resins Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Barrier Resins Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 129: Indian Barrier Resins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 130: Barrier Resins Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean Barrier Resins Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 132: Barrier Resins Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Barrier Resins Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: South Korean Barrier Resins Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 135: Barrier Resins Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Barrier Resins:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Barrier Resins Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Barrier Resins Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Barrier Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Barrier Resins Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 141: Barrier Resins Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 142: Latin American Barrier Resins Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 143: Barrier Resins Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Barrier Resins Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 145: Latin American Barrier Resins Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Barrier Resins Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Barrier Resins Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 148: Latin American Demand for Barrier Resins in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 149: Barrier Resins Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 150: Latin American Barrier Resins Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 151: Argentinean Barrier Resins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 152: Barrier Resins Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Argentinean Barrier Resins Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Argentinean Barrier Resins Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 155: Barrier Resins Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 156: Argentinean Barrier Resins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 157: Barrier Resins Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian Barrier Resins Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian Barrier Resins Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Barrier Resins Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 161: Brazilian Barrier Resins Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 162: Brazilian Barrier Resins Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 163: Barrier Resins Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Mexican Barrier Resins Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 165: Mexican Barrier Resins Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Barrier Resins Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Mexican Barrier Resins Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 168: Barrier Resins Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Barrier Resins Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Barrier Resins Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 171: Rest of Latin America Barrier Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Barrier Resins Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Barrier Resins Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 174: Barrier Resins Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 175: The Middle East Barrier Resins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 176: Barrier Resins Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: The Middle East Barrier Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 178: The Middle East Barrier Resins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: The Middle East Barrier Resins Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 180: Barrier Resins Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 181: The Middle East Barrier Resins Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Barrier Resins Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 183: The Middle East Barrier Resins Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 184: Iranian Market for Barrier Resins: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 185: Barrier Resins Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Iranian Barrier Resins Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Barrier
Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Iranian Barrier Resins Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 189: Barrier Resins Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 190: Israeli Barrier Resins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 191: Barrier Resins Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Israeli Barrier Resins Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Israeli Barrier Resins Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 194: Barrier Resins Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 195: Israeli Barrier Resins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Barrier Resins Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Barrier Resins Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Barrier Resins Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Barrier Resins in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Barrier Resins Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Barrier Resins Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 202: Barrier Resins Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Barrier Resins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 204: Barrier Resins Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Barrier Resins Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Barrier Resins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 207: Barrier Resins Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 208: Barrier Resins Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Barrier Resins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 210: Rest of Middle East Barrier Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Barrier Resins Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Barrier Resins Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 213: Barrier Resins Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 214: African Barrier Resins Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: Barrier Resins Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 216: African Barrier Resins Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: African Barrier Resins Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 218: Barrier Resins Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 219: Barrier Resins Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION
CHANG CHUN PETROCHEMICAL
DOWDUPONT
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
INEOS GROUP
INVISTA
KURARAY
KUREHA CORPORATION
SOLVAY SA
TEIJIN LTD.
THE NIPPON SYNTHETIC CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD. (NIPPON GOHSEI)
ZHEJIANG JUHUA CO.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
