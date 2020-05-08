New York, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bare Metal Cloud Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798027/?utm_source=GNW
7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.2 Billion by the year 2025, Compute Services will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 44.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$394.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$655.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Compute Services will reach a market size of US$374.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 37.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Bare Metal Cloud Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Factors Contributing to Growth of Bare Metal Cloud Market
Large Enterprise Segment Dominate the Bare Metal Cloud Service
Market
North America Dominates the Bare Metal Cloud Market
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Bare Metal - Advanced Features
Bare Metal Cloud vis-a-vis Public Cloud
Alibaba Cloud Launches Performance-Oriented ?Bare Metal?
Instances"
Packet and Wasabi integrate platforms to Offer Compute and
Storage in the Cloud
Zenlayer Collaborates with Equinix to become Equinix Gold Partner
Rackspace Includes Bare Metal as a Service (BMaaS)
Functionality in Managed Hosting Portfolio
Key SCM Software Vendors - A Brief Overview
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Bare Metal Cloud Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Bare Metal Cloud Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Compute Services (Service) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Compute Services (Service) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Networking Services (Service) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Networking Services (Service) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Database Services (Service) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Database Services (Service) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Identity & Access Management Services (Service) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Identity & Access Management Services (Service)
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Volume & Object Storage Services (Service) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Volume & Object Storage Services (Service) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Professional Services (Service) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Professional Services (Service) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: Managed Services (Service) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 16: Managed Services (Service) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (Vertical)
Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (Vertical)
Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Government (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: Government (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Healthcare (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 22: Healthcare (Vertical) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: IT & Telecommunication (Vertical) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 24: IT & Telecommunication (Vertical) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Retail (Vertical) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 26: Retail (Vertical) Global Market Share Distribution by
Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 27: Manufacturing (Vertical) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 28: Manufacturing (Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 29: Other Verticals (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: Other Verticals (Vertical) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Bare Metal Cloud Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Bare Metal Cloud Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: United States Bare Metal Cloud Market Share Breakdown
by Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: United States Bare Metal Cloud Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 34: Bare Metal Cloud Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 35: Canadian Bare Metal Cloud Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 36: Bare Metal Cloud Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2019 and 2025
Table 37: Canadian Bare Metal Cloud Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Bare Metal Cloud Market Share Analysis by
Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 39: Japanese Market for Bare Metal Cloud: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Service for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 40: Japanese Bare Metal Cloud Market Share Analysis by
Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bare
Metal Cloud in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 42: Bare Metal Cloud Market Share Shift in Japan by
Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Bare Metal Cloud Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Chinese Bare Metal Cloud Market by Service:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 45: Chinese Demand for Bare Metal Cloud in US$ Thousand
by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 46: Chinese Bare Metal Cloud Market Share Breakdown by
Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Bare Metal Cloud Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 47: European Bare Metal Cloud Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 48: European Bare Metal Cloud Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Bare Metal Cloud Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service: 2018-2025
Table 50: European Bare Metal Cloud Market Share Breakdown by
Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: European Bare Metal Cloud Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 52: European Bare Metal Cloud Market Share Analysis by
Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 53: Bare Metal Cloud Market in France by Service:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 54: French Bare Metal Cloud Market Share Analysis by
Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Bare Metal Cloud Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 56: French Bare Metal Cloud Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 57: Bare Metal Cloud Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 58: German Bare Metal Cloud Market Share Breakdown by
Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: Bare Metal Cloud Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 60: Bare Metal Cloud Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 61: Italian Bare Metal Cloud Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Italian Bare Metal Cloud Market by Service:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 63: Italian Demand for Bare Metal Cloud in US$ Thousand
by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 64: Italian Bare Metal Cloud Market Share Breakdown by
Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 65: United Kingdom Market for Bare Metal Cloud: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Service for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 66: United Kingdom Bare Metal Cloud Market Share Analysis
by Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Bare Metal Cloud in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Bare Metal Cloud Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 69: Rest of Europe Bare Metal Cloud Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service: 2018-2025
Table 70: Rest of Europe Bare Metal Cloud Market Share
Breakdown by Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 71: Rest of Europe Bare Metal Cloud Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 72: Rest of Europe Bare Metal Cloud Market Share Analysis
by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Bare Metal Cloud Market in Asia-Pacific by Service:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 74: Asia-Pacific Bare Metal Cloud Market Share Analysis
by Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 75: Bare Metal Cloud Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 76: Asia-Pacific Bare Metal Cloud Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 77: Rest of World Bare Metal Cloud Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 78: Bare Metal Cloud Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2019 and 2025
Table 79: Rest of World Bare Metal Cloud Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Rest of World Bare Metal Cloud Market Share Analysis
by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
CENTURYLINK
IBM CORPORATION
INTERNAP CORPORATION
ORACLE CORPORATION
RACKSPACE HOSTING
V. CURATED RESEARCH
