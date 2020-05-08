BEIJING, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH) (“CIH” or the “Company”), a leading real estate information and analytics service platform provider in China, today announced that it had filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the “annual report”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 30, 2020.



The annual report, which contains the Company’s audited combined and consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov as well as through the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.chinaindexholdings.com. Hard copies of the annual report are available, free of charge, to shareholders upon request.

