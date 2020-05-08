New York, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797993/?utm_source=GNW
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.4 Billion by the year 2025, Passenger Cars will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$130.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$113.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Passenger Cars will reach a market size of US$325.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Automotive Pressure Sensors: A Prelude
Automotive Pressure Sensor: Overview
Engine Management Systems Holds Major Share in Application Market
MEMS Pressure Sensors: Introduction
Asia Pacific Holds Largest Share
Europe Market: Overview
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Pressure Sensors Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growth in MEMS Technology Drives the Application of Pressure
Sensors in Automotive Industry
Rapid Adoption of Automotive Electronics Demands the Pressure
Sensors Usage
Increased Concern for Vehicle Safety and Security Drives the
Demand for Automotive Pressure Sensors
Trending Applications of Pressure Sensors in Automobile Industry
Demand for High-End Vehicles and Stringent Emission Regulations
Boost the Pressure Sensor Demand
Innovations
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automotive Pressure Sensors Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Automotive Pressure Sensors Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: ABS (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: ABS (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: ABS (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Airbags (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Airbags (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Airbags (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Direct TPMS (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Direct TPMS (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Direct TPMS (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Engine Control System (Application) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2018 through 2025
Table 20: Engine Control System (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2009 to 2017
Table 21: Engine Control System (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: HVAC (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: HVAC (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: HVAC (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Power Steering (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Power Steering (Application) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Power Steering (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Transmission (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Transmission (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Transmission (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Automotive Pressure Sensors Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 32: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in the United
States by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 33: United States Automotive Pressure Sensors Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Automotive Pressure Sensors Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Automotive Pressure Sensors Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 36: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Automotive Pressure Sensors Historic Market
Review by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 39: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 40: Canadian Automotive Pressure Sensors Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 41: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 42: Canadian Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Automotive Pressure Sensors:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Pressure Sensors in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 47: Japanese Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 50: Automotive Pressure Sensors Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Automotive Pressure Sensors Market by Vehicle
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Automotive Pressure Sensors in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Review in China in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Pressure Sensors Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: European Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018-2025
Table 59: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in Europe in US$
Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: European Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Automotive Pressure Sensors Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 64: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in France by
Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: French Automotive Pressure Sensors Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Automotive Pressure Sensors Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 68: French Automotive Pressure Sensors Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
GERMANY
Table 70: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Automotive Pressure Sensors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: German Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Share Distribution
in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 77: Automotive Pressure Sensors Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Automotive Pressure Sensors Market by Vehicle
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Italian Demand for Automotive Pressure Sensors in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Pressure
Sensors: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: United Kingdom Automotive Pressure Sensors Market
Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Pressure Sensors in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 86: United Kingdom Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Spanish Automotive Pressure Sensors Historic Market
Review by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 91: Spanish Automotive Pressure Sensors Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 92: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 93: Spanish Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in Russia by
Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Russian Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Russian Automotive Pressure Sensors Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Automotive Pressure Sensors Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 99: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Automotive Pressure Sensors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2018-2025
Table 101: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Automotive Pressure Sensors Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Rest of Europe Automotive Pressure Sensors
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 104: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe Automotive Pressure Sensors Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Automotive Pressure Sensors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 107: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Automotive Pressure Sensors Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in Asia-Pacific
by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Automotive Pressure Sensors Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Automotive Pressure Sensors Market
Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Automotive Pressure Sensors Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Automotive Pressure Sensors Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Automotive Pressure Sensors Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,
2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Automotive Pressure Sensors Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 117: Australian Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Australian Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 120: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Indian Automotive Pressure Sensors Historic Market
Review by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 123: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 124: Indian Automotive Pressure Sensors Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 125: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 126: Indian Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Automotive Pressure Sensors Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 129: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 130: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean Automotive Pressure Sensors Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 132: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Pressure
Sensors: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle
Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Pressure Sensors
Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Automotive Pressure Sensors in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Pressure Sensors
Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 138: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Automotive Pressure Sensors Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 140: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Automotive Pressure Sensors Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 142: Latin American Automotive Pressure Sensors Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 143: Automotive Pressure Sensors Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Automotive Pressure Sensors Market by
Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 145: Latin American Demand for Automotive Pressure
Sensors in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 146: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Automotive Pressure Sensors Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Automotive Pressure Sensors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2018-2025
Table 149: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Argentinean Automotive Pressure Sensors Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 152: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Argentinean Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 154: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in Brazil by
Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Automotive Pressure Sensors Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Automotive Pressure Sensors Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian Automotive Pressure Sensors Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
MEXICO
Table 160: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Automotive Pressure Sensors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 162: Mexican Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Mexican Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 165: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Automotive Pressure Sensors
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle
Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in Rest of Latin
America by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Automotive Pressure Sensors
Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Automotive Pressure Sensors
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 170: Automotive Pressure Sensors Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 171: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Share Breakdown
in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Automotive Pressure Sensors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 173: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Automotive Pressure Sensors Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Automotive Pressure Sensors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 176: The Middle East Automotive Pressure Sensors Historic
Market by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 178: The Middle East Automotive Pressure Sensors Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 179: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by Application for 2009-2017
Table 180: The Middle East Automotive Pressure Sensors Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Market for Automotive Pressure Sensors:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 183: Iranian Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Pressure Sensors in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 185: Iranian Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 186: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Share Shift in
Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018-2025
Table 188: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in Israel in US$
Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Israeli Automotive Pressure Sensors Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 191: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Israeli Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Automotive Pressure Sensors Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 194: Automotive Pressure Sensors Historic Market Analysis
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Automotive Pressure Sensors Market by
Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Automotive Pressure Sensors
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Automotive Pressure Sensors Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Automotive Pressure Sensors
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2009-2017
Table 201: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Automotive Pressure Sensors
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2009-2017
Table 204: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Automotive Pressure Sensors
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2009-2017
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Automotive Pressure Sensors
Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Automotive Pressure Sensors
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 210: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 211: African Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market in Africa by
Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: African Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: African Automotive Pressure Sensors Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: Automotive Pressure Sensors Historic Demand Patterns
in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 216: Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Share Breakdown
in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
CONTINENTAL AG
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV
PANASONIC CORPORATION
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH
STMICROELECTRONICS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
