3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$18.9 Billion by the year 2025, Brake will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$568.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$482.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Brake will reach a market size of US$869.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

BorgWarner, Inc.

Bosch Rexroth AG

Continental AG

FTE Automotive GmbH

GKN PLC

JTEKT Corporation

Schaeffler AG

WABCO Holdings Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Automotive Hydraulics System: A Prelude

Hydraulic Tappets to Witness Highest CAGR, by Application

Asia-Pacific: The Fastest Growing Market for Automotive

Hydraulics System

Automotive Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering System: An Insight

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Hydraulics System Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Automobile Hydraulics Systems Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering Systems Market:

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

EMEA Automotive Hydraulic Power Steering Systems Market:

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Improved Sales of Off-Highway Vehicles Bodes Well for the Market

Technological Improvements in Vehicle Suspension and Braking

Systems Create New Market Opportunities

Issues related to Reliability, Uptime, and Noise: A Key Challenge

Escalated Vehicle Production Sparks Demand for Automotive

Hydraulics Systems

Higher Cost of Maintenance Restricts Market Growth

Replacing Hydraulic Systems: A Major Drawback

Commercial Vehicles to Gain Traction

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Automotive Hydraulics System: An Introduction

Hydraulic Drive System





IV. COMPETITION



