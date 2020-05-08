New York, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Fuse Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797983/?utm_source=GNW
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10 Billion by the year 2025, Blade will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$290.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$251.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Blade will reach a market size of US$481.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Automotive Fuse: An Overview
Automotive Fuse Market in Developed Regions: An Insight
Asia-Pacific to Lead Automotive Fuse Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Fuse Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increased Demand for Commercial and Passenger Vehicles Propels
the Market
Rise in Applications of High-Voltage Architecture Fuels Demand
for Automotive Fuses Market
Enhanced Battery Capacity to Push High Voltage Fuse Market
Unorganized Aftermarket Sector Pose a Challenge
Launch of Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous Vehicles Provide
Market Opportunities
Restricted Advances in Low Voltage Fuses Stalls Market Growth
Vehicle Comfort and Safety Advancements in Mid-Tier Vehicles
Drives the Market
Rise in Sales of Premium Vehicles Offer Excellent Growth
Opportunities
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Automotive Fuse: An Introduction
Types of Automotive Fuses
Fuse Characteristics
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automotive Fuse Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Automotive Fuse Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Automotive Fuse Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Blade (Fuse Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Blade (Fuse Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Blade (Fuse Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Glass Tube (Fuse Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Glass Tube (Fuse Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Glass Tube (Fuse Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Semiconductor (Fuse Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Semiconductor (Fuse Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Semiconductor (Fuse Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Fuse Types (Fuse Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Other Fuse Types (Fuse Type) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Other Fuse Types (Fuse Type) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Fuse Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Automotive Fuse Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Fuse Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Automotive Fuse Market in the United States by Fuse
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 18: United States Automotive Fuse Market Share Breakdown
by Fuse Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Automotive Fuse Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuse Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Canadian Automotive Fuse Historic Market Review by
Fuse Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 21: Automotive Fuse Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Fuse Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Automotive Fuse: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuse Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 23: Automotive Fuse Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Fuse Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 24: Japanese Automotive Fuse Market Share Analysis by
Fuse Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Automotive Fuse Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Fuse Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Automotive Fuse Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Fuse Type: 2009-2017
Table 27: Chinese Automotive Fuse Market by Fuse Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Fuse Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Automotive Fuse Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Automotive Fuse Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 30: European Automotive Fuse Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: European Automotive Fuse Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuse Type: 2018-2025
Table 32: Automotive Fuse Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Fuse Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: European Automotive Fuse Market Share Breakdown by
Fuse Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 34: Automotive Fuse Market in France by Fuse Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 35: French Automotive Fuse Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Fuse Type: 2009-2017
Table 36: French Automotive Fuse Market Share Analysis by Fuse
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 37: Automotive Fuse Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuse Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 38: German Automotive Fuse Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Fuse Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: German Automotive Fuse Market Share Breakdown by Fuse
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Automotive Fuse Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Fuse Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Automotive Fuse Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Fuse Type: 2009-2017
Table 42: Italian Automotive Fuse Market by Fuse Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Fuse: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuse Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Automotive Fuse Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fuse Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 45: United Kingdom Automotive Fuse Market Share Analysis
by Fuse Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Automotive Fuse Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuse Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Spanish Automotive Fuse Historic Market Review by
Fuse Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 48: Automotive Fuse Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Fuse Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Automotive Fuse Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Fuse Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Automotive Fuse Market in Russia by Fuse Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 51: Russian Automotive Fuse Market Share Breakdown by
Fuse Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Automotive Fuse Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuse Type: 2018-2025
Table 53: Automotive Fuse Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Fuse Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: Rest of Europe Automotive Fuse Market Share Breakdown
by Fuse Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuse Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Automotive Fuse Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuse Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Automotive Fuse Market in Asia-Pacific by Fuse Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuse Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Fuse Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuse Market Share Analysis by
Fuse Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Automotive Fuse Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuse Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Australian Automotive Fuse Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Fuse Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: Australian Automotive Fuse Market Share Breakdown by
Fuse Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Automotive Fuse Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Fuse Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Indian Automotive Fuse Historic Market Review by Fuse
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 66: Automotive Fuse Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Fuse Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Automotive Fuse Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuse Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: South Korean Automotive Fuse Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Fuse Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: Automotive Fuse Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Fuse Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Fuse:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuse
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Automotive Fuse Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fuse Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuse Market Share
Analysis by Fuse Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Automotive Fuse Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 74: Automotive Fuse Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Automotive Fuse Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Latin American Automotive Fuse Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Fuse Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Automotive Fuse Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Fuse Type: 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Automotive Fuse Market by Fuse Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Automotive Fuse Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuse Type: 2018-2025
Table 80: Automotive Fuse Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Fuse Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Argentinean Automotive Fuse Market Share Breakdown by
Fuse Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 82: Automotive Fuse Market in Brazil by Fuse Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 83: Brazilian Automotive Fuse Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Fuse Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: Brazilian Automotive Fuse Market Share Analysis by
Fuse Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 85: Automotive Fuse Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuse Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Mexican Automotive Fuse Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Fuse Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: Mexican Automotive Fuse Market Share Breakdown by
Fuse Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Automotive Fuse Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuse Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 89: Automotive Fuse Market in Rest of Latin America by
Fuse Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Latin America Automotive Fuse Market Share
Breakdown by Fuse Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Automotive Fuse Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 92: Automotive Fuse Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: The Middle East Automotive Fuse Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: The Middle East Automotive Fuse Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuse Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: The Middle East Automotive Fuse Historic Market by
Fuse Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: Automotive Fuse Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuse Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Market for Automotive Fuse: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuse Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Automotive Fuse Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Fuse Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Iranian Automotive Fuse Market Share Analysis by Fuse
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Automotive Fuse Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuse Type: 2018-2025
Table 101: Automotive Fuse Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Fuse Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Israeli Automotive Fuse Market Share Breakdown by
Fuse Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Automotive Fuse Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Fuse Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Automotive Fuse Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Fuse Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Automotive Fuse Market by Fuse Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Automotive Fuse Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuse
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Automotive Fuse Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Fuse Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Automotive Fuse Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Fuse Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Automotive Fuse Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuse
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Automotive Fuse Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Fuse Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Rest of Middle East Automotive Fuse Market Share
Breakdown by Fuse Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 112: African Automotive Fuse Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Fuse Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Automotive Fuse Market in Africa by Fuse Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 114: African Automotive Fuse Market Share Breakdown by
Fuse Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AEM COMPONENTS
EATON CORPORATION PLC
FUZETEC TECHNOLOGY
LITTELFUSE
MERSEN CORPORATE SERVICES SAS
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
OPTIFUSE
PACIFIC ENGINEERING CORPORATION
SCHURTER AG
CONQUER ELECTRONICS
DONGGUAN BETTER ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY
EATON CORPORATION
MTA SPA
SCHURTER HOLDING AG
SCHURTER
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
SIBA GMBH
SNAP ACTION
COOPER BUSSMANN, INC.
DONGGUAN ANDU ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
DONGGUAN SELITTEL FUSES MFG CO., LTD.
DONGGUAN UCHI ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
HANSOR POLYMER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
HONGDA ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
NINGBO FBELE ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
PRAKANT ELECTRONICS PVT. LTD.
REOMAX ELECTRONICS (HK) LTD.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
