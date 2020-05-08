New York, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive E-tailing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797978/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$33.8 Billion by the year 2025, OEM will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.8 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, OEM will reach a market size of US$2.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$7.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Advance Auto Parts, Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.com, Inc.

AutoZone, Inc.

eBay Inc.

Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797978/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Automotive E-Tailing: A Prelude

Third-Party Vendors Leading the Market, by Vendor Type

Tires Hold the Major Share, by Product Type

Asia-Pacific: Fastest Growing Market for E-Tailing

North America Leads the E-commerce Software Platform

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive E-tailing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Global GDP, Increasing Per Capita Income and Splendid

Growth in Emerging Economies Boost Demand

Consolidations among Major Players: New Strategy to Tap the

Market Demand

Rise in Vehicle Population Drives the Market for Automotive E-

Tailing

Auto Components at Lower Price Sparks Demand for the Market

Customers Habituated to Online Shopping: Prime Growth Drivers

Market Slows Down with Rise in Counterfeiting of Auto Parts

Frauds in Online Payment Stalls the Market Growth

Delayed / Incorrect Delivery: A Drawback

Increased Intricacy of Parts Pose a Challenge for the Market

Price Transparency: A Major Challenge

Burgeoning Growth of E-Commerce Puts Conventional Retailers on

Toes

Change in Strategy by Conventional Retailers to Combat E-

Commerce Market

Automotive E-Tailing: An Outlook

Product Overview

Automotive E-Tailing: A Definition





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Automotive E-tailing Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Automotive E-tailing Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: OEM (Vendor) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: OEM (Vendor) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Third Party (Vendor) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Third Party (Vendor) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Infotainment (Component) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Infotainment (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Interior Accessories (Component) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 10: Interior Accessories (Component) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Engine Components (Component) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Engine Components (Component) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Tires (Component) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Tires (Component) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 15: Electrical Products (Component) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 16: Electrical Products (Component) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automotive E-tailing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 17: United States Automotive E-tailing Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Vendor: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: United States Automotive E-tailing Market Share

Breakdown by Vendor: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: United States Automotive E-tailing Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: United States Automotive E-tailing Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 21: Canadian Automotive E-tailing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vendor: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: Automotive E-tailing Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Vendor for 2019 and 2025

Table 23: Canadian Automotive E-tailing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Automotive E-tailing Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025

JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Market for Automotive E-tailing: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vendor for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Japanese Automotive E-tailing Market Share Analysis

by Vendor: 2019 VS 2025

Table 27: Japanese Market for Automotive E-tailing: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 28: Japanese Automotive E-tailing Market Share Analysis

by Component: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 29: Chinese Automotive E-tailing Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Vendor for the Period 2018-2025

Table 30: Chinese Automotive E-tailing Market by Vendor:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 31: Chinese Automotive E-tailing Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: Chinese Automotive E-tailing Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automotive E-tailing Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 33: European Automotive E-tailing Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 34: European Automotive E-tailing Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 35: European Automotive E-tailing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vendor: 2018-2025

Table 36: European Automotive E-tailing Market Share Breakdown

by Vendor: 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: European Automotive E-tailing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 38: European Automotive E-tailing Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 39: Automotive E-tailing Market in France by Vendor:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 40: French Automotive E-tailing Market Share Analysis by

Vendor: 2019 VS 2025

Table 41: Automotive E-tailing Market in France by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 42: French Automotive E-tailing Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 43: Automotive E-tailing Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vendor for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 44: German Automotive E-tailing Market Share Breakdown by

Vendor: 2019 VS 2025

Table 45: Automotive E-tailing Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 46: German Automotive E-tailing Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 47: Italian Automotive E-tailing Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Vendor for the Period 2018-2025

Table 48: Italian Automotive E-tailing Market by Vendor:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 49: Italian Automotive E-tailing Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Italian Automotive E-tailing Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 51: United Kingdom Market for Automotive E-tailing:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vendor

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 52: United Kingdom Automotive E-tailing Market Share

Analysis by Vendor: 2019 VS 2025

Table 53: United Kingdom Market for Automotive E-tailing:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 54: United Kingdom Automotive E-tailing Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Automotive E-tailing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vendor: 2018-2025

Table 56: Rest of Europe Automotive E-tailing Market Share

Breakdown by Vendor: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: Rest of Europe Automotive E-tailing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 58: Rest of Europe Automotive E-tailing Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 59: Automotive E-tailing Market in Asia-Pacific by

Vendor: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Automotive E-tailing Market Share

Analysis by Vendor: 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Automotive E-tailing Market in Asia-Pacific by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Automotive E-tailing Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 63: Rest of World Automotive E-tailing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vendor: 2018 to 2025

Table 64: Automotive E-tailing Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vendor for 2019 and 2025

Table 65: Rest of World Automotive E-tailing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 66: Automotive E-tailing Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and

2025





IV. COMPETITION



ADVANCE AUTO PARTS

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING

AMAZON.COM

AUTOZONE, INC.

FLIPKART INTERNET PVT

O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE

ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

WAL-MART STORES

EBAY

COMPUNETIX

DELTICOM AG

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY

HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.

K&N ENGINEERING

MAM SOFTWARE GROUP, INC.

ENJUKU RACING PARTS, LLC

FOCUS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

GAMUT AUTOMOTIVE DEALERSHIP SOLUTIONS, INC.

HEXIANG PRECISION MACHINE LTD.

JEEP PEOPLE, LLC

JEGS HIGH PERFORMANCE

KEYSTONE AUTOMOTIVE OPERATIONS, INC.

METAL TECH 4X4

ROBERT BOSCH AG

RTW WHEELS

SPINDLE-SOURCE

SPORTBIKE TRACK GEAR

AWESOME LTD.

BB WHEELS

BOOGEY, INC.

BROCK’S PERFORMANCE

COMPETITION MOTORSPORT

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797978/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001