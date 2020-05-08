New York, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Embedded System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797973/?utm_source=GNW

7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.2 Billion by the year 2025, Sensors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$154.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$158.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Sensors will reach a market size of US$345.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$582.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Harman International Industries, Inc.

Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NXP Semiconductors NV

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Aptiv PLC







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Automotive Embedded System: An Overview

Safety & Security Application Segment Leads the Market

North America: A Dominant Market

Embedded System: An Insight

Emerging Trends in Automotive Sector: A Snapshot

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Embedded System Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Automotive Embedded Systems Market: Percentage Breakdown

of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Embedded Microcontroller Unit Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Embedded Displays Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales by Leading Players

Global Embedded Multimedia Card Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales by Leading Players

US Embedded Systems Kits Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales by Leading Players





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Escalating Demand for Electric Vehicles Augurs Well for the Market

Demand for Convenience and Sophisticated Safety Systems Drives

the Market

High Installation and Maintenance Cost Hampers the Market Growth

Market Gains Traction from Ongoing Technological Advancements

in Auto industry

Smart and Power Efficient Automotive Devices Bodes Well for the

Market

Market Receives Major Boost with Rise in Sales of Luxury Vehicles

Government Initiatives related to Emissions and Fuel Efficiency

Sparks Demand for Electric Vehicles

Emergence of Autonomous Vehicles Offer Bright Prospect

Short Life of Electronics System Restricts the Market Expansion

High Consumption of Power: A Drawback

Rise in Cyber Attacks: A Major Challenge

Product Overview

Embedded System: A Definition

Architecture of an Embedded System

Applications of Embedded System

Automotive Embedded System: An Introduction





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



V. CURATED RESEARCH

