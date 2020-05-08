New York, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Embedded System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797973/?utm_source=GNW
7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.2 Billion by the year 2025, Sensors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$154.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$158.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Sensors will reach a market size of US$345.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$582.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Automotive Embedded System: An Overview
Safety & Security Application Segment Leads the Market
North America: A Dominant Market
Embedded System: An Insight
Emerging Trends in Automotive Sector: A Snapshot
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Embedded System Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Automotive Embedded Systems Market: Percentage Breakdown
of Volume Sales by Leading Players
Global Embedded Microcontroller Unit Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
Global Embedded Displays Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales by Leading Players
Global Embedded Multimedia Card Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales by Leading Players
US Embedded Systems Kits Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales by Leading Players
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Escalating Demand for Electric Vehicles Augurs Well for the Market
Demand for Convenience and Sophisticated Safety Systems Drives
the Market
High Installation and Maintenance Cost Hampers the Market Growth
Market Gains Traction from Ongoing Technological Advancements
in Auto industry
Smart and Power Efficient Automotive Devices Bodes Well for the
Market
Market Receives Major Boost with Rise in Sales of Luxury Vehicles
Government Initiatives related to Emissions and Fuel Efficiency
Sparks Demand for Electric Vehicles
Emergence of Autonomous Vehicles Offer Bright Prospect
Short Life of Electronics System Restricts the Market Expansion
High Consumption of Power: A Drawback
Rise in Cyber Attacks: A Major Challenge
Product Overview
Embedded System: A Definition
Architecture of an Embedded System
Applications of Embedded System
Automotive Embedded System: An Introduction
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automotive Embedded System Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Automotive Embedded System Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Sensors (Component) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Sensors (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Microcontrollers (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Microcontrollers (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Transceivers (Component) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Transceivers (Component) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Memory Devices (Component) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Memory Devices (Component) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Safety & Security (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Safety & Security (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Infotainment & Telematics (Application) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 14: Infotainment & Telematics (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 15: Body Electronics (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Body Electronics (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Powertrain & Chassis Control (Application) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: Powertrain & Chassis Control (Application) Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Embedded System Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Automotive Embedded System Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 20: United States Automotive Embedded System Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: United States Automotive Embedded System Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: Automotive Embedded System Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 23: Canadian Automotive Embedded System Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Automotive Embedded System Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and
2025
Table 25: Canadian Automotive Embedded System Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 26: Canadian Automotive Embedded System Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 27: Japanese Market for Automotive Embedded System:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 28: Japanese Automotive Embedded System Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 29: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Embedded System in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 30: Automotive Embedded System Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Automotive Embedded System Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Chinese Automotive Embedded System Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 33: Chinese Demand for Automotive Embedded System in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 34: Chinese Automotive Embedded System Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Embedded System Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 35: European Automotive Embedded System Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 36: European Automotive Embedded System Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: European Automotive Embedded System Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 38: European Automotive Embedded System Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: European Automotive Embedded System Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 40: European Automotive Embedded System Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 41: Automotive Embedded System Market in France by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 42: French Automotive Embedded System Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Automotive Embedded System Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 44: French Automotive Embedded System Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 45: Automotive Embedded System Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: German Automotive Embedded System Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 47: Automotive Embedded System Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Automotive Embedded System Market Share Distribution
in Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 49: Italian Automotive Embedded System Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Italian Automotive Embedded System Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 51: Italian Demand for Automotive Embedded System in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 52: Italian Automotive Embedded System Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 53: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Embedded System:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 54: United Kingdom Automotive Embedded System Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Embedded System in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 56: Automotive Embedded System Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 57: Rest of Europe Automotive Embedded System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 58: Rest of Europe Automotive Embedded System Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: Rest of Europe Automotive Embedded System Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 60: Rest of Europe Automotive Embedded System Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Automotive Embedded System Market in Asia-Pacific by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Automotive Embedded System Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 63: Automotive Embedded System Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Automotive Embedded System Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 65: Rest of World Automotive Embedded System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 66: Automotive Embedded System Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and
2025
Table 67: Rest of World Automotive Embedded System Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 68: Rest of World Automotive Embedded System Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
APTIV PLC
CONTINENTAL AG
DENSO CORPORATION
HARMAN INTERNATIONAL
JOHNSON ELECTRIC HOLDINGS
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV
PANASONIC CORPORATION
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
TOSHIBA CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
