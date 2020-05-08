New York, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Communication Technology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797967/?utm_source=GNW
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.5 Billion by the year 2025, Controller Area Network (CAN) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$151.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$166.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Controller Area Network (CAN) will reach a market size of US$311.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$656.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797967/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Communication Technology Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Automotive Communication Technology - Critical Role in Modern
Automotive Applications
Asia Pacific Captures Larger Market Share Driven by Robust
Automobile Production
Flourishing Middle Class Population in Asia Pacific Drives
Demand for New Cars: Global Middle Class Population & Spending
(In Million & US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Percentage (In %) Breakdown of Automobile Production in Asia-
Pacific by Country for the Year 2018
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Integration of Electronics in Modern Vehicles Drives
Market Growth
Explosion of Electronic Systems in Modern Cars Driven by
Increasing Awareness of Safety Features to Benefit Market
Growth: Global Automotive Electronics Market (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2023
Average Cost of In-Vehicle Electronics (In US$) for the Years
2020, 2025 & 2030
Expanding Sales of Premium Cars Equipped with In-Vehicle
Connectivity Heightens Demand
US Luxury Car Sales (In 1,000s) by Leading Car Brands (2018)
Shifting Consumer Preferences Driving Demand for Luxury SUVs
Benefit Market Growth: Global Penetration of SUVs (In %) by
Country for the Year 2019
With a Single Modern Luxury Car Incorporating up to 150 ECUs,
Rising Sales of Luxury Vehicles Expands Demand: Breakdown of
Luxury Vehicles Market (In US$ Million) by Leading Countries
(2019)
Emergence of Ethernet-Based Technologies as Backbone of In-Car
Connectivity
Explosion of Data in Connected Cars with High Speed and
Bandwidth Needs Presents Lucrative Opportunities for
Automotive Ethernet: Total Volume of Data (In Petabytes)
Produced by Connected Cars for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023
Total Volume of Data (In MB per Second) Generated by Key
Technologies in Autonomous Vehicles
Rise of E-Mobility and Self-Driving Trends Unfurl New Growth
Opportunities
Electric Vehicles with Increasing Electronic Content to Benefit
Demand in the Market: Global Electric Vehicles Sales (In
Million) for the Years 2020, 2025 & 2030
Investments in Autonomous Vehicle Technology Outpaces Other
Auto Tech Funding: Global Auto Tech Investments for the Years
2016, 2017 and 2018
Mandatory Car Safety Standards to Intensify Demand for Advanced
Safety Features
With Heavy Bandwidth Requirements, Increasing Demand for ADAS
Promotes Opportunities for Ethernet and Other Protocols:
Global ADAS Demand (In Million Units) by Segment (2018)
US ADAS Production Volume (In Million Units) for the Years
2018, 2021 & 2023
CAN Protocol Facilitates Seamless Communication in Modern
Automotive ECUs
Growing Investments in Capacity Expansion and Product
Innovations Bolster Market Growth
Cyber Security Vulnerabilities of Connected Vehicles Challenge
Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automotive Communication Technology Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Automotive Communication Technology Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Controller Area Network (CAN) (Bus Module) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Controller Area Network (CAN) (Bus Module) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS
2025
Table 5: Local Interconnect Network (LIN) (Bus Module)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Local Interconnect Network (LIN) (Bus Module) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Ethernet (Bus Module) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Ethernet (Bus Module) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Media-Oriented Systems Transport (MOST) (Bus Module)
World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Media-Oriented Systems Transport (MOST) (Bus Module)
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: FlexRay (Bus Module) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: FlexRay (Bus Module) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Safety & ADAS (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 14: Safety & ADAS (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 15: Body Control & Comfort (Application) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 16: Body Control & Comfort (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Infotainment & Communication (Application) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: Infotainment & Communication (Application) Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Powertrain (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: Powertrain (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Communication Technology Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 21: United States Automotive Communication Technology
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Bus Module:
2018 to 2025
Table 22: United States Automotive Communication Technology
Market Share Breakdown by Bus Module: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: United States Automotive Communication Technology
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 24: Automotive Communication Technology Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Automotive Communication Technology Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Bus Module: 2018 to
2025
Table 26: Automotive Communication Technology Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Bus Module for 2019 and
2025
Table 27: Canadian Automotive Communication Technology Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 28: Canadian Automotive Communication Technology Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 29: Japanese Market for Automotive Communication
Technology: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Bus Module for the Period 2018-2025
Table 30: Japanese Automotive Communication Technology Market
Share Analysis by Bus Module: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Communication Technology in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Automotive Communication Technology Market Share
Shift in Japan by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 33: Chinese Automotive Communication Technology Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Bus Module for the Period
2018-2025
Table 34: Chinese Automotive Communication Technology Market by
Bus Module: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 35: Chinese Demand for Automotive Communication
Technology in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 36: Chinese Automotive Communication Technology Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Communication Technology Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: European Automotive Communication Technology Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 38: European Automotive Communication Technology Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: European Automotive Communication Technology Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Bus Module: 2018-2025
Table 40: European Automotive Communication Technology Market
Share Breakdown by Bus Module: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: European Automotive Communication Technology
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 42: European Automotive Communication Technology Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 43: Automotive Communication Technology Market in France
by Bus Module: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 44: French Automotive Communication Technology Market
Share Analysis by Bus Module: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: Automotive Communication Technology Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 46: French Automotive Communication Technology Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019
and 2025
GERMANY
Table 47: Automotive Communication Technology Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Bus Module for the Period 2018-2025
Table 48: German Automotive Communication Technology Market
Share Breakdown by Bus Module: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Automotive Communication Technology Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Automotive Communication Technology Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 51: Italian Automotive Communication Technology Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Bus Module for the Period
2018-2025
Table 52: Italian Automotive Communication Technology Market by
Bus Module: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 53: Italian Demand for Automotive Communication
Technology in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 54: Italian Automotive Communication Technology Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 55: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Communication
Technology: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Bus Module for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: United Kingdom Automotive Communication Technology
Market Share Analysis by Bus Module: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Communication Technology in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 58: Automotive Communication Technology Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 59: Rest of Europe Automotive Communication Technology
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Bus Module:
2018-2025
Table 60: Rest of Europe Automotive Communication Technology
Market Share Breakdown by Bus Module: 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Rest of Europe Automotive Communication Technology
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 62: Rest of Europe Automotive Communication Technology
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 63: Automotive Communication Technology Market in
Asia-Pacific by Bus Module: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Automotive Communication Technology
Market Share Analysis by Bus Module: 2019 VS 2025
Table 65: Automotive Communication Technology Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Automotive Communication Technology
Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for
2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 67: Rest of World Automotive Communication Technology
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Bus Module:
2018 to 2025
Table 68: Automotive Communication Technology Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Bus Module for
2019 and 2025
Table 69: Rest of World Automotive Communication Technology
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 70: Rest of World Automotive Communication Technology
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
CONTINENTAL AG
CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
INTEL CORPORATION
MAXIM INTEGRATED
MELEXIS NV
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
QUALCOMM
RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH
ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR
STMICROELECTRONICS
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
TOSHIBA CORPORATION
VECTOR INFORMATIK GMBH
XILINX
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797967/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: