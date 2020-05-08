New York, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Communication Technology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797967/?utm_source=GNW

1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.5 Billion by the year 2025, Controller Area Network (CAN) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$151.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$166.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Controller Area Network (CAN) will reach a market size of US$311.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$656.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Broadcom Ltd.

Continental AG

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Elmos Semiconductor AG

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

Melexis NV

Microchip Technology, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Qualcomm, Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rohm Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Vector Informatik GmbH

Xilinx Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797967/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Communication Technology Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Automotive Communication Technology - Critical Role in Modern

Automotive Applications

Asia Pacific Captures Larger Market Share Driven by Robust

Automobile Production

Flourishing Middle Class Population in Asia Pacific Drives

Demand for New Cars: Global Middle Class Population & Spending

(In Million & US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Percentage (In %) Breakdown of Automobile Production in Asia-

Pacific by Country for the Year 2018





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Integration of Electronics in Modern Vehicles Drives

Market Growth

Explosion of Electronic Systems in Modern Cars Driven by

Increasing Awareness of Safety Features to Benefit Market

Growth: Global Automotive Electronics Market (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2023

Average Cost of In-Vehicle Electronics (In US$) for the Years

2020, 2025 & 2030

Expanding Sales of Premium Cars Equipped with In-Vehicle

Connectivity Heightens Demand

US Luxury Car Sales (In 1,000s) by Leading Car Brands (2018)

Shifting Consumer Preferences Driving Demand for Luxury SUVs

Benefit Market Growth: Global Penetration of SUVs (In %) by

Country for the Year 2019

With a Single Modern Luxury Car Incorporating up to 150 ECUs,

Rising Sales of Luxury Vehicles Expands Demand: Breakdown of

Luxury Vehicles Market (In US$ Million) by Leading Countries

(2019)

Emergence of Ethernet-Based Technologies as Backbone of In-Car

Connectivity

Explosion of Data in Connected Cars with High Speed and

Bandwidth Needs Presents Lucrative Opportunities for

Automotive Ethernet: Total Volume of Data (In Petabytes)

Produced by Connected Cars for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023

Total Volume of Data (In MB per Second) Generated by Key

Technologies in Autonomous Vehicles

Rise of E-Mobility and Self-Driving Trends Unfurl New Growth

Opportunities

Electric Vehicles with Increasing Electronic Content to Benefit

Demand in the Market: Global Electric Vehicles Sales (In

Million) for the Years 2020, 2025 & 2030

Investments in Autonomous Vehicle Technology Outpaces Other

Auto Tech Funding: Global Auto Tech Investments for the Years

2016, 2017 and 2018

Mandatory Car Safety Standards to Intensify Demand for Advanced

Safety Features

With Heavy Bandwidth Requirements, Increasing Demand for ADAS

Promotes Opportunities for Ethernet and Other Protocols:

Global ADAS Demand (In Million Units) by Segment (2018)

US ADAS Production Volume (In Million Units) for the Years

2018, 2021 & 2023

CAN Protocol Facilitates Seamless Communication in Modern

Automotive ECUs

Growing Investments in Capacity Expansion and Product

Innovations Bolster Market Growth

Cyber Security Vulnerabilities of Connected Vehicles Challenge

Market Growth





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Automotive Communication Technology Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Automotive Communication Technology Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Controller Area Network (CAN) (Bus Module) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Controller Area Network (CAN) (Bus Module) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS

2025

Table 5: Local Interconnect Network (LIN) (Bus Module)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Local Interconnect Network (LIN) (Bus Module) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Ethernet (Bus Module) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Ethernet (Bus Module) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Media-Oriented Systems Transport (MOST) (Bus Module)

World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Media-Oriented Systems Transport (MOST) (Bus Module)

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: FlexRay (Bus Module) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: FlexRay (Bus Module) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Safety & ADAS (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 14: Safety & ADAS (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 15: Body Control & Comfort (Application) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 16: Body Control & Comfort (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Infotainment & Communication (Application) Worldwide

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 18: Infotainment & Communication (Application) Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Powertrain (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 20: Powertrain (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automotive Communication Technology Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 21: United States Automotive Communication Technology

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Bus Module:

2018 to 2025

Table 22: United States Automotive Communication Technology

Market Share Breakdown by Bus Module: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: United States Automotive Communication Technology

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 24: Automotive Communication Technology Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Automotive Communication Technology Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Bus Module: 2018 to

2025

Table 26: Automotive Communication Technology Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Bus Module for 2019 and

2025

Table 27: Canadian Automotive Communication Technology Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 28: Canadian Automotive Communication Technology Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 29: Japanese Market for Automotive Communication

Technology: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Bus Module for the Period 2018-2025

Table 30: Japanese Automotive Communication Technology Market

Share Analysis by Bus Module: 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Communication Technology in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Automotive Communication Technology Market Share

Shift in Japan by Application: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 33: Chinese Automotive Communication Technology Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Bus Module for the Period

2018-2025

Table 34: Chinese Automotive Communication Technology Market by

Bus Module: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 35: Chinese Demand for Automotive Communication

Technology in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 36: Chinese Automotive Communication Technology Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automotive Communication Technology Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: European Automotive Communication Technology Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 38: European Automotive Communication Technology Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 39: European Automotive Communication Technology Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Bus Module: 2018-2025

Table 40: European Automotive Communication Technology Market

Share Breakdown by Bus Module: 2019 VS 2025

Table 41: European Automotive Communication Technology

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 42: European Automotive Communication Technology Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 43: Automotive Communication Technology Market in France

by Bus Module: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 44: French Automotive Communication Technology Market

Share Analysis by Bus Module: 2019 VS 2025

Table 45: Automotive Communication Technology Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 46: French Automotive Communication Technology Market

Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019

and 2025

GERMANY

Table 47: Automotive Communication Technology Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Bus Module for the Period 2018-2025

Table 48: German Automotive Communication Technology Market

Share Breakdown by Bus Module: 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Automotive Communication Technology Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Automotive Communication Technology Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 51: Italian Automotive Communication Technology Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Bus Module for the Period

2018-2025

Table 52: Italian Automotive Communication Technology Market by

Bus Module: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 53: Italian Demand for Automotive Communication

Technology in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 54: Italian Automotive Communication Technology Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 55: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Communication

Technology: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Bus Module for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: United Kingdom Automotive Communication Technology

Market Share Analysis by Bus Module: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Communication Technology in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 58: Automotive Communication Technology Market Share

Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 59: Rest of Europe Automotive Communication Technology

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Bus Module:

2018-2025

Table 60: Rest of Europe Automotive Communication Technology

Market Share Breakdown by Bus Module: 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Rest of Europe Automotive Communication Technology

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 62: Rest of Europe Automotive Communication Technology

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 63: Automotive Communication Technology Market in

Asia-Pacific by Bus Module: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 64: Asia-Pacific Automotive Communication Technology

Market Share Analysis by Bus Module: 2019 VS 2025

Table 65: Automotive Communication Technology Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Automotive Communication Technology

Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for

2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 67: Rest of World Automotive Communication Technology

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Bus Module:

2018 to 2025

Table 68: Automotive Communication Technology Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Bus Module for

2019 and 2025

Table 69: Rest of World Automotive Communication Technology

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 70: Rest of World Automotive Communication Technology

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



CONTINENTAL AG

CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

INTEL CORPORATION

MAXIM INTEGRATED

MELEXIS NV

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV

ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

QUALCOMM

RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR

STMICROELECTRONICS

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

VECTOR INFORMATIK GMBH

XILINX

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797967/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001