8 May 2020

Groupe ADP announces the signing of a Share Purchase Agreement by TAV Airports for the acquisition of Almaty International Airport in Kazakhstan

The consortium formed by TAV Airports (of which Groupe ADP owns 46.12% of the capital) and VPE Capital has signed on May 7, 2020 a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Almaty Airport and the associated jet fuel and catering businesses for an Enterprise Value of $415 million.

TAV Airports’ share in the consortium will not be less than 75% and the share transfers will take place upon closing, which should occur during the upcoming months, after the completion of all legal prerequisites and procedures. The asset will be fully consolidated into TAV Airports' accounts.

The airport of Almaty, Kazakhstan's economic capital, is the biggest airport in Central Asia: it welcomed approximately 6.4 million passengers in 2019, around half of which were from international routes. Kazakhstan, the biggest landlocked country in the world with 2.7 million square km, is the driver of economic growth in the region, and stands for 60% of Central Asia's GDP.

