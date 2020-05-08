New York, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Actuators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797958/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$15.5 Billion by the year 2025, Passenger Cars will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$319.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$276.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Passenger Cars will reach a market size of US$817.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aptiv PLC

BorgWarner, Inc.

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nidec Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stoneridge, Inc.

Valeo SA

WABCO Holdings Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797958/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Automotive Actuators: Expanding Applications of Actuators in

Automobiles Fuels Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Actuators Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Automotive Brake Actuators Market: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Leading Players for 2019

Global Automotive Engine Actuators Market: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Leading Players for 2019





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles Fuels Growth in

Automotive Actuators Market

Need to Achieve Emission Reduction Targets Drives Auto Industry

Drives Demand for Actuators: Emission Reduction Targets of

Select Countries for 2020 and 2025

European Regulations Compel Automotive OEMs to Reduce CO2

Emissions: Average CO2 Emissions Per Km of Cars Sold Annually

in Europe for 2010 VS Target 2020 and Target 2025

Real World CO2 Emissions (g/mi) and Fuel Economy (mpg) for New

Vehicles for the Years 1985, 1995, 2005 and 2017

Vehicle Efficiency Targets for Select Countries/Regions

BorgWarner Unveils Novel Intelligent Cam Torque Actuation

(iCTA) to Reduce Emissions and Improve Fuel Efficiency

Automobile Production and Sales Dynamics: A Significant

Influencer of Demand Patterns in Automotive Actuators Market

World Production of Light Vehicles in Million Units for the

Period 2015-2023

Increasing Adoption of Advanced ADAS Systems in Automobiles:

A Business Case for Automotive Actuators Market

Global ADAS Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2019,

2021, 2023 and 2025

Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles Augurs Well for Actuators

Market

Global Electric Vehicles Market - Percentage Breakdown of

Vehicle Sales by Vehicle Type for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025

and 2030

Light Vehicles Market in North America - Breakdown of Sales in

Thousands by Power Type for the Years 2015 through 2025

Growing EV Sales Drive E-Drive Axle Gear Shifting Actuator Market

Sound Actuators to Resolve the ?Silence? Issue in for EVs

Schaeffler Unveils Innovative Actuator Solutions for ICE,

Hybrid and Electric Powertrains

Fuel Injection Actuator for Automobiles: Significant Role in

Enhancing Fuel Efficiency and Controlling Emissions

Automotive Brake Actuator Market: Need for Efficient Braking

Systems Drives Growth

Global Automotive Brake Actuator Market: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Application for 2019

Electromechanical Actuators in Automotive Industry: An Overview

Actuators Emerge as an Essential Component for Completely

Autonomous Vehicles

Increased Focus on Safety Requirements for Braking in

Autonomous Vehicles Fuels Demand for Actuators

Automotive Engine Actuators Market: An Overview

Global Automotive Engine Actuators Market: Percentage Breakdown

of Revenues by Product Type for 2019 and 2025

Global Automotive Engine Actuators Market: Percentage Breakdown

of Revenues by Application for 2019

Automotive Clutch Actuator Market: Rising Adoption of Automated

Transmissions Systems Influences Growth

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

What is an Actuator?

Automotive Actuators

Types of Automotive Actuators





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Automotive Actuators Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Automotive Actuators Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Automotive Actuators Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Light Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Light Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 9: Light Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Heavy Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Heavy Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Heavy Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automotive Actuators Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Automotive Actuators Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Automotive Actuators Market in the United States by

Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 15: United States Automotive Actuators Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Automotive Actuators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Canadian Automotive Actuators Historic Market Review

by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 18: Automotive Actuators Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

JAPAN

Japanese Market for Automotive Actuators: Stable Demand for

Automobiles to Sustain Growth

Table 19: Japanese Market for Automotive Actuators: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Automotive Actuators Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 21: Japanese Automotive Actuators Market Share Analysis

by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Automotive Actuators Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 23: Automotive Actuators Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 24: Chinese Automotive Actuators Market by Vehicle Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automotive Actuators Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

European Automotive Electric Actuators Market: Rising Demand

for EVs and Luxury Vehicles Drive Growth

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Automotive Actuators Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Automotive Actuators Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 27: European Automotive Actuators Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: European Automotive Actuators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018-2025

Table 29: Automotive Actuators Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 30: European Automotive Actuators Market Share Breakdown

by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 31: Automotive Actuators Market in France by Vehicle

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 32: French Automotive Actuators Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 33: French Automotive Actuators Market Share Analysis by

Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 34: Automotive Actuators Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: German Automotive Actuators Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 36: German Automotive Actuators Market Share Breakdown by

Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 37: Italian Automotive Actuators Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Automotive Actuators Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 39: Italian Automotive Actuators Market by Vehicle Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Actuators:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Automotive Actuators Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 42: United Kingdom Automotive Actuators Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Automotive Actuators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Spanish Automotive Actuators Historic Market Review

by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 45: Automotive Actuators Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Automotive Actuators Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Automotive Actuators Market in Russia by Vehicle

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 48: Russian Automotive Actuators Market Share Breakdown

by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Automotive Actuators Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018-2025

Table 50: Automotive Actuators Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: Rest of Europe Automotive Actuators Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Automotive Actuators Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Automotive Actuators Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Automotive Actuators Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Automotive Actuators Market in Asia-Pacific by

Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Automotive Actuators Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Automotive Actuators Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Automotive Actuators Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Australian Automotive Actuators Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: Australian Automotive Actuators Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Automotive Actuators Market in India: An Overview

Table 61: Indian Automotive Actuators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Indian Automotive Actuators Historic Market Review by

Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 63: Automotive Actuators Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Automotive Actuators Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: South Korean Automotive Actuators Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Automotive Actuators Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Actuators:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Automotive Actuators Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Actuators Market

Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Automotive Actuators Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 71: Automotive Actuators Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Automotive Actuators Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Latin American Automotive Actuators Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 74: Automotive Actuators Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Automotive Actuators Market by Vehicle

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Automotive Actuators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018-2025

Table 77: Automotive Actuators Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: Argentinean Automotive Actuators Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 79: Automotive Actuators Market in Brazil by Vehicle

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 80: Brazilian Automotive Actuators Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: Brazilian Automotive Actuators Market Share Analysis

by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 82: Automotive Actuators Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Mexican Automotive Actuators Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: Mexican Automotive Actuators Market Share Breakdown

by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Automotive Actuators Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 86: Automotive Actuators Market in Rest of Latin America

by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Rest of Latin America Automotive Actuators Market

Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Automotive Actuators Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 89: Automotive Actuators Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: The Middle East Automotive Actuators Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: The Middle East Automotive Actuators Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: The Middle East Automotive Actuators Historic Market

by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: Automotive Actuators Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Market for Automotive Actuators: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Automotive Actuators Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Iranian Automotive Actuators Market Share Analysis by

Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Automotive Actuators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018-2025

Table 98: Automotive Actuators Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Israeli Automotive Actuators Market Share Breakdown

by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Automotive Actuators Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 101: Automotive Actuators Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: Saudi Arabian Automotive Actuators Market by Vehicle

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Automotive Actuators Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: United Arab Emirates Automotive Actuators Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Automotive Actuators Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Automotive Actuators Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Rest of Middle East Automotive Actuators Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Middle East Automotive Actuators Market

Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 109: African Automotive Actuators Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Automotive Actuators Market in Africa by Vehicle

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 111: African Automotive Actuators Market Share Breakdown

by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ACTUS MANUFACTURING, INC.

APC INTERNATIONAL

APTIV PLC

COLLINS AEROSPACE

BORGWARNER

CONTINENTAL AG

CONTINENTAL AUTOMOTIVE GMBH

CRANE AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS

CTS CORPORATION

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION

DENSO CORPORATION

EATON CORPORATION PLC

ELECTRICFIL AUTOMOTIVE

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

FLOWSERVE CORPORATION

H2W TECHNOLOGIES

HASKEL INTERNATIONAL

HELIX LINEAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA

HITACHI AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS, LTD.

HITACHI LTD.

HOERBIGER HOLDING AG

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INC.

IAV AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING

JOHNSON ELECTRIC HOLDINGS

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL, INC.

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

NIDEC CORPORATION

ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

STONERIDGE

VALEO SA

WABCO HOLDINGS

MAGNET - SCHULTZ GMBH & CO. KG

MAHLE GMBH

MINEBEAMITSUMI, INC.

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD.

MOOG ANIMATICS

NIDEC MOTORS & ACTUATORS GMBH

NOOK INDUSTRIES, INC.

PENTAIR PLC

POWER-PACKER

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.

SAAB AB

SONCEBOZ SA

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS

TLX TECHNOLOGIES

TOLOMATIC, INC.

WOODWARD, INC.

YAMAHA MOTOR CORPORATION

DMI TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

E-MOTION, INC.

FIRGELLI AUTOMATIONS

HANBAY, INC.

POWER JACK MOTION

SANHUA AUTOMOTIVE

US CONNECTIONS

AIRTAC INTERNATION GROUP

CVEL AUTOMOTIVE ELECTRONICS

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797958/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001