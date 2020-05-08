New York, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Actuators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797958/?utm_source=GNW
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$15.5 Billion by the year 2025, Passenger Cars will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$319.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$276.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Passenger Cars will reach a market size of US$817.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797958/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Automotive Actuators: Expanding Applications of Actuators in
Automobiles Fuels Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Actuators Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Automotive Brake Actuators Market: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Leading Players for 2019
Global Automotive Engine Actuators Market: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Leading Players for 2019
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles Fuels Growth in
Automotive Actuators Market
Need to Achieve Emission Reduction Targets Drives Auto Industry
Drives Demand for Actuators: Emission Reduction Targets of
Select Countries for 2020 and 2025
European Regulations Compel Automotive OEMs to Reduce CO2
Emissions: Average CO2 Emissions Per Km of Cars Sold Annually
in Europe for 2010 VS Target 2020 and Target 2025
Real World CO2 Emissions (g/mi) and Fuel Economy (mpg) for New
Vehicles for the Years 1985, 1995, 2005 and 2017
Vehicle Efficiency Targets for Select Countries/Regions
BorgWarner Unveils Novel Intelligent Cam Torque Actuation
(iCTA) to Reduce Emissions and Improve Fuel Efficiency
Automobile Production and Sales Dynamics: A Significant
Influencer of Demand Patterns in Automotive Actuators Market
World Production of Light Vehicles in Million Units for the
Period 2015-2023
Increasing Adoption of Advanced ADAS Systems in Automobiles:
A Business Case for Automotive Actuators Market
Global ADAS Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2019,
2021, 2023 and 2025
Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles Augurs Well for Actuators
Market
Global Electric Vehicles Market - Percentage Breakdown of
Vehicle Sales by Vehicle Type for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025
and 2030
Light Vehicles Market in North America - Breakdown of Sales in
Thousands by Power Type for the Years 2015 through 2025
Growing EV Sales Drive E-Drive Axle Gear Shifting Actuator Market
Sound Actuators to Resolve the ?Silence? Issue in for EVs
Schaeffler Unveils Innovative Actuator Solutions for ICE,
Hybrid and Electric Powertrains
Fuel Injection Actuator for Automobiles: Significant Role in
Enhancing Fuel Efficiency and Controlling Emissions
Automotive Brake Actuator Market: Need for Efficient Braking
Systems Drives Growth
Global Automotive Brake Actuator Market: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Application for 2019
Electromechanical Actuators in Automotive Industry: An Overview
Actuators Emerge as an Essential Component for Completely
Autonomous Vehicles
Increased Focus on Safety Requirements for Braking in
Autonomous Vehicles Fuels Demand for Actuators
Automotive Engine Actuators Market: An Overview
Global Automotive Engine Actuators Market: Percentage Breakdown
of Revenues by Product Type for 2019 and 2025
Global Automotive Engine Actuators Market: Percentage Breakdown
of Revenues by Application for 2019
Automotive Clutch Actuator Market: Rising Adoption of Automated
Transmissions Systems Influences Growth
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
What is an Actuator?
Automotive Actuators
Types of Automotive Actuators
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automotive Actuators Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Automotive Actuators Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Automotive Actuators Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Light Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Light Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 9: Light Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Heavy Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Heavy Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Heavy Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Actuators Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Automotive Actuators Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Automotive Actuators Market in the United States by
Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 15: United States Automotive Actuators Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Automotive Actuators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Canadian Automotive Actuators Historic Market Review
by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 18: Automotive Actuators Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
JAPAN
Japanese Market for Automotive Actuators: Stable Demand for
Automobiles to Sustain Growth
Table 19: Japanese Market for Automotive Actuators: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Automotive Actuators Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 21: Japanese Automotive Actuators Market Share Analysis
by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Automotive Actuators Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 23: Automotive Actuators Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 24: Chinese Automotive Actuators Market by Vehicle Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Actuators Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
European Automotive Electric Actuators Market: Rising Demand
for EVs and Luxury Vehicles Drive Growth
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Automotive Actuators Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Automotive Actuators Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Automotive Actuators Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: European Automotive Actuators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018-2025
Table 29: Automotive Actuators Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Automotive Actuators Market Share Breakdown
by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 31: Automotive Actuators Market in France by Vehicle
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 32: French Automotive Actuators Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 33: French Automotive Actuators Market Share Analysis by
Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 34: Automotive Actuators Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: German Automotive Actuators Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 36: German Automotive Actuators Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Automotive Actuators Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Automotive Actuators Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: Italian Automotive Actuators Market by Vehicle Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Actuators:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Automotive Actuators Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 42: United Kingdom Automotive Actuators Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Automotive Actuators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Spanish Automotive Actuators Historic Market Review
by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 45: Automotive Actuators Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Automotive Actuators Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Automotive Actuators Market in Russia by Vehicle
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 48: Russian Automotive Actuators Market Share Breakdown
by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Automotive Actuators Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018-2025
Table 50: Automotive Actuators Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: Rest of Europe Automotive Actuators Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Automotive Actuators Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Automotive Actuators Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Automotive Actuators Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Automotive Actuators Market in Asia-Pacific by
Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Automotive Actuators Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Automotive Actuators Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Automotive Actuators Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Australian Automotive Actuators Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: Australian Automotive Actuators Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Automotive Actuators Market in India: An Overview
Table 61: Indian Automotive Actuators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Indian Automotive Actuators Historic Market Review by
Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 63: Automotive Actuators Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Automotive Actuators Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: South Korean Automotive Actuators Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Automotive Actuators Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Actuators:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Automotive Actuators Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Actuators Market
Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Automotive Actuators Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 71: Automotive Actuators Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Automotive Actuators Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Latin American Automotive Actuators Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 74: Automotive Actuators Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Automotive Actuators Market by Vehicle
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Automotive Actuators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018-2025
Table 77: Automotive Actuators Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: Argentinean Automotive Actuators Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 79: Automotive Actuators Market in Brazil by Vehicle
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: Brazilian Automotive Actuators Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: Brazilian Automotive Actuators Market Share Analysis
by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 82: Automotive Actuators Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Mexican Automotive Actuators Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: Mexican Automotive Actuators Market Share Breakdown
by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Automotive Actuators Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 86: Automotive Actuators Market in Rest of Latin America
by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Automotive Actuators Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Automotive Actuators Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 89: Automotive Actuators Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: The Middle East Automotive Actuators Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: The Middle East Automotive Actuators Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: The Middle East Automotive Actuators Historic Market
by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: Automotive Actuators Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Automotive Actuators: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Automotive Actuators Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 96: Iranian Automotive Actuators Market Share Analysis by
Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Automotive Actuators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018-2025
Table 98: Automotive Actuators Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Israeli Automotive Actuators Market Share Breakdown
by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Automotive Actuators Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 101: Automotive Actuators Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Automotive Actuators Market by Vehicle
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Automotive Actuators Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Automotive Actuators Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Automotive Actuators Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Automotive Actuators Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Automotive Actuators Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Automotive Actuators Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 109: African Automotive Actuators Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Automotive Actuators Market in Africa by Vehicle
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 111: African Automotive Actuators Market Share Breakdown
by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ACTUS MANUFACTURING, INC.
APC INTERNATIONAL
APTIV PLC
COLLINS AEROSPACE
BORGWARNER
CONTINENTAL AG
CONTINENTAL AUTOMOTIVE GMBH
CRANE AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS
CTS CORPORATION
CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION
DENSO CORPORATION
EATON CORPORATION PLC
ELECTRICFIL AUTOMOTIVE
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION
H2W TECHNOLOGIES
HASKEL INTERNATIONAL
HELIX LINEAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA
HITACHI AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS, LTD.
HITACHI LTD.
HOERBIGER HOLDING AG
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INC.
IAV AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING
JOHNSON ELECTRIC HOLDINGS
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL, INC.
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
NIDEC CORPORATION
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH
STONERIDGE
VALEO SA
WABCO HOLDINGS
MAGNET - SCHULTZ GMBH & CO. KG
MAHLE GMBH
MINEBEAMITSUMI, INC.
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD.
MOOG ANIMATICS
NIDEC MOTORS & ACTUATORS GMBH
NOOK INDUSTRIES, INC.
PENTAIR PLC
POWER-PACKER
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.
SAAB AB
SONCEBOZ SA
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS
TLX TECHNOLOGIES
TOLOMATIC, INC.
WOODWARD, INC.
YAMAHA MOTOR CORPORATION
DMI TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
E-MOTION, INC.
FIRGELLI AUTOMATIONS
HANBAY, INC.
POWER JACK MOTION
SANHUA AUTOMOTIVE
US CONNECTIONS
AIRTAC INTERNATION GROUP
CVEL AUTOMOTIVE ELECTRONICS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797958/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: