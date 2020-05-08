New York, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automatic Lubrication System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797954/?utm_source=GNW

7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$750.6 Million by the year 2025, Grease-based will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$9.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$7.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Grease-based will reach a market size of US$42.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$75.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Automatic Lubrication System Market: Prelude

Grease-based Lubrication Systems: The Largest Segment

Single-line Lubrication System Leads Global ALS Market

Steel Industry Generates Significant Growth Opportunity for ALS

Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automatic Lubrication System Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Reducing Downtime, Increasing Worker Safety, Lowering Labor

Costs and Ensuring Effective Lubrication: Major Factors

Driving ALS Market

Growing Need to Improve Reliability of Equipment Propels ALS

Market

Improving Productivity and Reducing Downtime with Fully

Automatic ALS

With Automation of Processes Becoming Vital amidst the Shift

towards Industry 4.0, Manufacturers Look to Adopt Automated

Lubrication Systems

Global Industry 4.0 Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

High Significance of ALS for Construction Equipment

Automatic Greasing Systems Find Increasing Adoption in

Construction Industry

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Machinery: ALS Aids in Enhancing

Performance and Reducing Costs

Strict Environmental Conditions for Maintenance of Food and

Beverage Equipment Pushes Demand for Automatic Lubrication

Systems

ALS for Vehicle Fleet: Advantages of Increased Uptime, Extended

Components Life and Lower Operating Costs

Need for Effective Lubrication Drives Demand for ALS in Metals

Industry

Need for Equipment Reliability Drives Adoption of ALS in Cement

Plants

Steel Industry: Inconvenience of Manual Lubrication Drives

Focus onto Automatic Lubrication Systems

Improving Farm Machinery Productivity with ALS

Machine Tools Industry Benefits from the Promise of Enhanced

System Reliability of ALS Systems

Pulp and Paper Industry: Need for Efficient Maintenance Methods

Augurs Well for ALS Market

ALS for Wind Energy Systems Designed to Reduce Friction and

Prevent Contamination

Automated Lubrication Systems for Bearings: An Overview

Integration of Remote Monitoring in Automatic Lubrication

Systems Supports Growth

Innovations in ALS Fuels Market Growth

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Automatic Lubrication System

Automatic Lubrication System VS Conventional Lubrication System





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

