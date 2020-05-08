Savosolar Plc

Company Announcement, Insider information 8 May 2020 at 8.30 a.m. (CEST)

Savosolar appoints Antti Lilleberg as VP of Sales & Marketing

Savosolar Plc has appointed Antti Lilleberg, Eng, MBA, (born in 1978) as Vice President of Sales and Marketing and a member of the Executive Management Team.

Antti Lilleberg has extensive management experience in international sales and marketing as well as technology & management consulting. His previous employers include Biohit Oyj, Sartorius AG as well as Rejlers Group and he joins Savosolar from Ariterm Service Oy where he served as VP of Sales and Marketing. He has an MBA degree from University of Wales, Trinity St. David as well an engineering degree from Helsinki University of Applied Science.

Jari Varjotie, CEO of Savosolar, commented: “Antti has extensive experience in various sales and marketing tasks. He has shown in his eariler positions capability to develop international business on a long-term basis. I believe that his experience and expertise will greatly benefit Savosolar's growth and profitability, both in the existing and potential new markets. I wish Antti warmly welcome and I am very pleased to get him on board to strengthen Savosolar’s team in the middle of growing market demand."

Antti starts in his new position on June 1, 2020.





SAVOSOLAR PLC

For more information:

Savosolar Plc

Managing Director Jari Varjotie

Phone: +358 400 419 734

E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com





Savosolar Plc discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation ((EU) No 596/2014, ”MAR”). The information was submitted for publication by the aforementioned person on 8 May 2020 at 8.30 a.m. (CEST).



About Savosolar

Savosolar with its highly efficient collectors and large-scale solar thermal systems has taken solar thermal technology to the next level. The company’s collectors are equipped with the patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers, and with this leading technology, Savosolar helps its customers to produce competitive clean energy. Savosolar’s vision is to be the first-choice supplier to high performance solar installations on a global scale. Focus is on large-scale applications like district heating, industrial process heating and real estate systems – market segments with a big potential for rapid growth. The company primarily delivers complete systems from design to installation, using the best local partners. Savosolar is known as the most innovative company in the business and aims to stay as such. The company has sold and delivered its products to almost 20 countries on four continents. Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com .