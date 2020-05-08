SHARE SUBSCRIPTIONS BASED ON SCANFIL PLC’S STOCK OPTIONS 2016(A)

SCANFIL PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 8 MAY 2020 9:50 A.M.





On 4 and 5 May 2020, a total of 130,000 Scanfil Plc’s (the "Company" or "Scanfil") new shares have been subscribed for with the Company's stock options 2016(A). The entire subscription price for subscriptions made with the stock options 2016(A) of EUR 439,400 will be entered in the Company’s reserve for invested unrestricted equity.





The shares subscribed for under the stock options have been registered in the Trade Register today on 8 May 2020, as of which date the new shares will establish shareholder rights. As a result of registering the new shares, the number of Scanfil shares is 64,829,993 in total. The new shares will be traded on the main list of the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on or about 11 May 2020.





