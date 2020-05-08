Bioggio, Switzerland, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editor’s Summary:

Romain Grosjean’s newly formed R8G e-Sports Sim Racing Team is determined to become a major force in online racing

All the pro sim racing seats will be powered to win with the latest state-of-the Art Predator PCs, Monitors, and accessories

The partnership will focus heavily on exclusive content creation and once-in-a-lifetime live experiences to engage with a new community of fans

Acer today announces a partnership of The R8G e-Sports Sim Racing Team, recently launched by Formula One driver Romain Grosjean. As part of the agreement, Acer’s will be an official partner with its premium gaming brand, Predator. The sim racing seats of the R8G e-Sports team will be fuelled with the powerful Predator Orion 5000 desktops, lightning-fast Predator gaming monitors and gadgets. Predator with its advanced features such as cooling technology stands for performance and speed and is ideally designed to give the R8G team drivers the cutting edge advantage to win. In return, Acer will receive exclusive access to The R8G e-Sports Sim Racing Team’s content, drivers, live experiences and branding on a range of team cars. Romain Grosjean will debut his first sim racing event at the BMW SIM 120 Cup this coming Sunday, May 10th, 2020.

“Launching my own sim racing team is a proud moment because I’m passionate about motorsport, innovation and embracing new challenges,” said Romain Grosjean. “The main goal of the R8G Sim Racing Team is to develop drivers that have the potential to race for real which is an exciting prospect. We’re proud to have the best-of-the-best gaming gear with Predator onboard to become the best-of-the-best in sim racing as we bridge the gap between the virtual and real racing worlds.”

With the explosion of the e-Sports scene and especially in sim racing, an audience of 850 million people is expected to follow sim racing events in 2020. The R8G e-Sports Sim Racing Team will compete in prestigious sim racing events like the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“We have chosen to enter the sim racing scene enabling us to connect with new audiences from the virtual racing world, but also from the real racing world,” said Hajo Blingen, Vice President Marketing, Acer Europe. “Virtual racing represents a very emotional brand experience and supports us communicating the fascination for gaming technology to a new target group of ever-growing eSports fans. We are excited to support Romain Grosjean to build a world-class sim racing team.”

Acer’s recently updated Predator Orion 5000 is a powerful desktop which takes gaming performance to new heights. It features Intel’s 9th Gen Core i9-9900K processors with the Z390 chipset, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 GPUs, Dragon 2.5 gigabit Ethernet and an all-in-one CPU liquid cooler to maximize performance during intense gaming sessions.

See what the R8G team is all about check the latest video here.

Product Availability

The entire Predator range of high performance gaming devices are available in EMEA now. For more information, visit the Acer online store.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, today Acer is one of the world’s top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and

businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer’s 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology.

Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

Media Contacts

EMEA - Manuel Linnig Tel: +41 91 2610 522 Email: manuel.linnig@acer.com

About The R8G Sim Racing e-Sports Team

To build his own sim racing team from the ground up, Romain Grosjean has collaborated with Triple A e-Sports, a proven and respected sim racing technical partner that has Grand Prix winner Olivier Panis as part of its management team. www.r8gesports.com and www.3a-esports.com

© 2020 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation

and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

Attachments

Manuel Linnig Acer Europe, Middle East and Africa manuel.linnig@acer.com