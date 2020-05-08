Dublin, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Postpartum Depression - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Postpartum Depression (PPD) epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.



Study Period: 2017-2030



Epidemiology Perspective



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Maternal Postpartum Depression and Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Postpartum Depression scenario of Postpartum Depression (PPD) in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Epidemiology Segmentation

In the 7MM, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of PPD in 2017 were 1,134,800 out of which the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of this disease were seen in the United States, which were 609,900, which is expected to increase during forecast period (2020-2030).

As per the estimates, In Japan the diagnosed prevalence of PPD was found to be the second highest after the US with 116,280 in 2017.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Postpartum Depression (PPD), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology.

The report provides insight into the 7MM historical and forecasted patient pool covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Postpartum Depression (PPD).

The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology for 7MM by Total Prevalent Cases of Postpartum Depression (PPD), Total Diagnosed and Treated Cases of Postpartum Depression (PPD).

Report Highlights

Eleven Year Forecast of Postpartum Depression (PPD)

Diagnosed Prevalent Population of both Maternal as well as Paternal PPD has been covered. The occurrence of maternal PPD is more profound as compared to paternal PPD, however, a small proportation of males also suffer from depression post child birth

Report also provides type-specific diagnosed prevalence of PPD, which comprises of Postpartum blues, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder post-pregnancy, Postpartum Psychosis, Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Postpartum Panic Disorder

7MM Coverage

