This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (aSAH) epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.



Geographies Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Study Period: 2017-2030



Aneurysmal SAH is a worldwide health burden with high fatality and permanent disability rates. It is defined, according to the standard criteria, as an abrupt onset of a severe headache and/or loss of consciousness, with or without focal neurological signs, with CT, necropsy, or lumbar puncture, evidence of focal or generalized blood in the subarachnoid space.



An aneurysm is often an incidental finding during investigations for other causes of intracranial pathology. Most aneurysms remain undetected during one's lifetime or until rupture. Aneurysms may present in several ways, such as headache, bilateral temporal hemianopsia, bilateral lower extremity weakness (anterior communicating artery aneurysm), facial or orbital pain, epistaxis, symptoms of brainstem dysfunction (posterior circulation aneurysms) and others.



Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

In the 7MM, the total incident of Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH) was estimated to be 63,072 cases in 2017 whereas the total incident of Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (aSAH) was estimated to be 53,611.

According to the analysis, the estimated cases in WFNS grade-wise segmentation in 2017 for I-II, III, IV-V was 1,740, 305, and 1,196 respectively. The anticipated decrease in the grade wise segmentation in the forecast period is 1,393, 244 and 957 in Germany.

Several manifestations act as a contributor in course of development of aSAH. A total of 9,193, 3,940, 9,718, 10,112, 6,960 and 4,597 cases develop during aSAH i.e., Angiographic Vasospasm, Delayed ischemic neurologic deficit (DIND), Headache, Nausea or Vomiting, Loss of Conciousness and Nuchal Rigidity in 2017, which as per assessments will decrease to 8,391, 3,596, 8,870, 9,230, 6,353 and 4,195 cases, respectively, in 2030 in the US.

According to the analysis, the estimated cases in Fisher grade-wise segmentation in 2017 for I-II, III-IV is 468, and 1,930 respectively. The anticipated decrease in the grade wise segmentation in the forecast period is 374 and 1,545 (France).

The total incidence of Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH) in the 7MM is expected to increase at a CAGR of 0.41% for the study period of 2017-2030.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (aSAH), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology and currently available therapies.

The report provides insight into the 7MM historical and forecasted patient pool covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (aSAH).

The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology for 7MM by Total Prevalent Cases of Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (aSAH), Total Diagnosed and Treated Cases of Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (aSAH).

Report Highlights

Eleven-Year Forecast of Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (aSAH)

7MM Coverage

Incident Cases of Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (aSAH)

Incidence of Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (aSAH)

Age-specific Incidence of Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (aSAH)

WFNS Grade wise segmentation of Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (aSAH)

Fisher Grade wise segmentation of Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (aSAH)

Clinical Manifestations of Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (aSAH)

Key Topics Covered



1 Key Insights



2 Executive Summary



3 SWOT Analysis



4 Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (aSAH) Epidemiology Overview at a Glance



5 Disease Background and Overview: Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Risk Factors

5.3 Clinical Presentation

5.3.1 Cardiac Manifestations

5.3.2 Neurogenic Pulmonary Edema (NPE)

5.3.3 Hypertension

5.4 Grading

5.4.1 World Federation of Neurosurgeons SAH Scale (WFNS)

5.4.2 The Hunt and Hess Scale

5.4.3 Fisher Scale

5.5 Pathophysiology

5.6 Diagnosis

5.6.1 Computerized tomography (CT scan)

5.6.2 Lumbar puncture

5.6.3 Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

5.6.4 Aneurysm detection

5.7 Management

5.7.1 Acute Management

5.7.2 Management of the ruptured aneurysm

5.7.3 Rebleeding

5.7.4 Critical care management

5.7.5 DCI and vasospasm



6 Recognized Establishments



7 Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1 Key Findings

7.2 7 Major Markets Epidemiology

7.2.1 Incidence of Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH) in the 7MM

7.2.2 Incidence of Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (aSAH) in the 7MM

7.3 United States

7.4 EU-5

7.5 Germany

7.6 France

7.7 Italy

7.8 Spain

7.9 United Kingdom

7.10 Japan



