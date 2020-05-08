Dublin, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (aSAH) Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (aSAH) epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
Geographies Covered
Study Period: 2017-2030
Aneurysmal SAH is a worldwide health burden with high fatality and permanent disability rates. It is defined, according to the standard criteria, as an abrupt onset of a severe headache and/or loss of consciousness, with or without focal neurological signs, with CT, necropsy, or lumbar puncture, evidence of focal or generalized blood in the subarachnoid space.
An aneurysm is often an incidental finding during investigations for other causes of intracranial pathology. Most aneurysms remain undetected during one's lifetime or until rupture. Aneurysms may present in several ways, such as headache, bilateral temporal hemianopsia, bilateral lower extremity weakness (anterior communicating artery aneurysm), facial or orbital pain, epistaxis, symptoms of brainstem dysfunction (posterior circulation aneurysms) and others.
Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation
Scope of the Report
Report Highlights
Key Topics Covered
1 Key Insights
2 Executive Summary
3 SWOT Analysis
4 Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (aSAH) Epidemiology Overview at a Glance
5 Disease Background and Overview: Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Risk Factors
5.3 Clinical Presentation
5.3.1 Cardiac Manifestations
5.3.2 Neurogenic Pulmonary Edema (NPE)
5.3.3 Hypertension
5.4 Grading
5.4.1 World Federation of Neurosurgeons SAH Scale (WFNS)
5.4.2 The Hunt and Hess Scale
5.4.3 Fisher Scale
5.5 Pathophysiology
5.6 Diagnosis
5.6.1 Computerized tomography (CT scan)
5.6.2 Lumbar puncture
5.6.3 Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
5.6.4 Aneurysm detection
5.7 Management
5.7.1 Acute Management
5.7.2 Management of the ruptured aneurysm
5.7.3 Rebleeding
5.7.4 Critical care management
5.7.5 DCI and vasospasm
6 Recognized Establishments
7 Epidemiology and Patient Population
7.1 Key Findings
7.2 7 Major Markets Epidemiology
7.2.1 Incidence of Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH) in the 7MM
7.2.2 Incidence of Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (aSAH) in the 7MM
7.3 United States
7.4 EU-5
7.5 Germany
7.6 France
7.7 Italy
7.8 Spain
7.9 United Kingdom
7.10 Japan
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/es6hf2
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: