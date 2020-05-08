Dublin, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Poultry Feed Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Poultry feed Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing demand for poultry meat products, growth in poultry meat and egg industry, and increase in the number of health-conscious people.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
Report Highlights
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Application Analysis
1.5 Strategic Benchmarking
1.6 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Increasing Demand for Poultry Meat Products
3.1.2 Growth in Poultry Meat & Egg Industry
3.1.3 Increase in the Number of Health-Conscious People
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Poultry Feed Market, By Livestock
4.1 Turkeys
4.2 Layers
4.3 Broilers
4.4 Other Livestocks
4.4.1 Breeder
5 Poultry Feed Market, By Feed Type
5.1 Premix Feed
5.2 Complete Feed
5.3 Concentrates
6 Poultry Feed Market, By Source
6.1 Vegetable Proteins
6.2 Coarse Grains
6.3 Micro-Ingredients
6.4 Animal Proteins
6.5 Other Sources
7 Poultry Feed Market, By Ingredient
7.1 Oilseed Meal
7.2 Fish Oil and Fish Meal
7.3 Cereal
7.4 Molasses
7.5 Supplements
8 Poultry Feed Market, By Additive
8.1 Antioxidants
8.2 Antibiotics
8.3 Feed Acidifiers
8.4 Amino Acid
8.5 Vitamins
8.6 Feed Enzymes
8.7 Other Additives
9 Poultry Feed Market, By Form
9.1 Pellets
9.2 Mash
9.3 Crumbles
9.4 Other Forms
9.4.1 Scratch Grain
10 Poultry Feed Market, By Application
10.1 Home Use
10.2 Large Farms
11 Poultry Feed Market, By Geography
11.1 North America
11.1.1 U.S.
11.1.2 Canada
11.1.3 Mexico
11.2 Europe
11.2.1 Germany
11.2.2 U.K.
11.2.3 Italy
11.2.4 France
11.2.5 Spain
11.2.6 Rest of Europe
11.3 Asia Pacific
11.3.1 China
11.3.2 Japan
11.3.3 India
11.3.4 Australia
11.3.5 New Zealand
11.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.4 Middle East
11.4.1 Saudi Arabia
11.4.2 UAE
11.4.3 Rest of Middle East
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Rest of Latin America
11.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
11.6.1 South Africa
11.6.2 Others
12 Key Player Activities
12.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.3 Product Launch & Expansions
12.4 Other Activities
13 Leading Companies
13.1 Cargill Inc.
13.2 Archer Daniels Midland
13.3 DSM
13.4 Land O' Lakes Inc.
13.5 ForFarmers
13.6 Charoen Pokphand Foods
13.7 Invivo
13.8 Weston Milling Animal Nutrition
13.9 Alltech Inc.
13.10 Kent Nutrition Group, Inc.
13.11 Novus International Inc.
13.12 EWOS Group
13.13 Evonik Industries
13.14 De Heus B.V.
13.15 Nutreco N.V.
