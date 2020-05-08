Dublin, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Poultry Feed Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Poultry feed Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing demand for poultry meat products, growth in poultry meat and egg industry, and increase in the number of health-conscious people.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Demand for Poultry Meat Products

3.1.2 Growth in Poultry Meat & Egg Industry

3.1.3 Increase in the Number of Health-Conscious People

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Poultry Feed Market, By Livestock

4.1 Turkeys

4.2 Layers

4.3 Broilers

4.4 Other Livestocks

4.4.1 Breeder



5 Poultry Feed Market, By Feed Type

5.1 Premix Feed

5.2 Complete Feed

5.3 Concentrates



6 Poultry Feed Market, By Source

6.1 Vegetable Proteins

6.2 Coarse Grains

6.3 Micro-Ingredients

6.4 Animal Proteins

6.5 Other Sources



7 Poultry Feed Market, By Ingredient

7.1 Oilseed Meal

7.2 Fish Oil and Fish Meal

7.3 Cereal

7.4 Molasses

7.5 Supplements



8 Poultry Feed Market, By Additive

8.1 Antioxidants

8.2 Antibiotics

8.3 Feed Acidifiers

8.4 Amino Acid

8.5 Vitamins

8.6 Feed Enzymes

8.7 Other Additives



9 Poultry Feed Market, By Form

9.1 Pellets

9.2 Mash

9.3 Crumbles

9.4 Other Forms

9.4.1 Scratch Grain



10 Poultry Feed Market, By Application

10.1 Home Use

10.2 Large Farms



11 Poultry Feed Market, By Geography

11.1 North America

11.1.1 U.S.

11.1.2 Canada

11.1.3 Mexico

11.2 Europe

11.2.1 Germany

11.2.2 U.K.

11.2.3 Italy

11.2.4 France

11.2.5 Spain

11.2.6 Rest of Europe

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.3.1 China

11.3.2 Japan

11.3.3 India

11.3.4 Australia

11.3.5 New Zealand

11.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.4 Middle East

11.4.1 Saudi Arabia

11.4.2 UAE

11.4.3 Rest of Middle East

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Rest of Latin America

11.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

11.6.1 South Africa

11.6.2 Others



12 Key Player Activities

12.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.3 Product Launch & Expansions

12.4 Other Activities



13 Leading Companies

13.1 Cargill Inc.

13.2 Archer Daniels Midland

13.3 DSM

13.4 Land O' Lakes Inc.

13.5 ForFarmers

13.6 Charoen Pokphand Foods

13.7 Invivo

13.8 Weston Milling Animal Nutrition

13.9 Alltech Inc.

13.10 Kent Nutrition Group, Inc.

13.11 Novus International Inc.

13.12 EWOS Group

13.13 Evonik Industries

13.14 De Heus B.V.

13.15 Nutreco N.V.



