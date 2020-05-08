Dublin, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Australian Data Center Market (COVID-19 Adjusted) Will Reach $6 Billion, Growing at a CAGR of 3.4% During 2020-2025
This report considers the present scenario of the Australia data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2020-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the data center market.
In terms of investment, the Australia data center market size will grow at a CAGR of over 3.4% during 2020-2025. NEXT DC, Equinix, Digital Realty, Macquarie, and iSeek are the prominent vendors in the Australian market.
The data center construction projects in Australia are continuing as the construction is classified as an essential under Australian COVID-19 regime, and it is the vital sector to keep the economy of the country running. In Australia, the impact is low. However, the data center market in Australia is likely to witness supply chain disruptions with manufacturing, trading routes, material, and labor shortage, expecting to delay the completion of several projects.
The submarine cable deployments will boost the Australia data center market growth. In 2019, submarine fiber cable projects INDIGO-Central and INDIGO-West connected two significant locations of Australia with Indonesia and Singapore. Over 50% of the business IT budget is spent on migration to cloud-based services in Australia. The cloud services market is the region that grew by 20.6% in 2019 compared to 2018. Moreover, the number of local government initiatives for smart cities projects increased by 21% in 2019, which was a rise of 11% compared to 2018.
Over 90% of SMEs in Australia are expected to operate via the cloud, and over 80% of medium-sized and large data centers will be outsourcing their data center operations by 2023. Australia ranked among the top five countries in the world to implement government policies and regulations for cloud adoption, thereby increasing investments in the country. The growing demand for smart devices, the increasing demand for analytics cloud adoption, and the growth of wireless networking technologies have led many Australian organizations to invest in big data and IoT technologies.
Several industry verticals such as healthcare, agriculture, asset management, facility management are investing in IoT technology to improve their productivity and efficiency in dealing with customers. Over 44% of the enterprises have already implemented IoT, and it is estimated the Australian IoT market will reach $20 billion by the end of 2020.
