Dublin, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Allergy Relieving Eye Drops Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Eye Allergy has been increasing in recent years. It has been observed that around 15% to 20% of the US population suffers from an ocular allergy. This high prevalence of ocular allergy has increased the demand for allergy eye drops and hence, this factor has acted as a driving factor helping this market grow.



Furthermore, the increasing research and development in eye allergy medication have also brought new innovative medications to the market which are more effective than their predecessors. This factor has also helped this market grow. However, side effects from allergy relieving eye drops, including irritation, headache, and others, have been restraining the growth of this market.



In this report, a detailed analysis of the allergy relieving eye drops market is provided. The market is evaluated by collating revenues generated across segments, categorized by drug class, type, and geography.



Antihistamines are Expected to Register a High Growth Rate



Antihistamines block histamine release from histamine-1 receptors and are used to treat the symptoms of an allergic reaction such as edema (swelling), itch, inflammation (redness), and watery eyes. Eye edema is a very common occurrence. It is primarily caused by unhealthy cornea prior to surgery. Subsequently, any procedure within the eye (such as cataract, glaucoma or retinal surgery) can cause the cornea to fail and develop edema. As antihistamines effectively treat edema, the market is expected to increase in the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The majority of the allergy relieving eye drops are being manufactured by the global key players. Market leaders with more funds for research and a better distribution system have established their position in the market. Moreover, Asia-pacific is witnessing the emergence of some small players due to the rise of awareness. This has also helped the market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in Incidence of Ocular Diseases

4.2.2 Increasing Research and Development in Eye Allergy Medication

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Side Effects from Eye Drops

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug Class

5.1.1 Antihistamines

5.1.2 Non-steroidal anti-Inflammatory Drugs

5.1.3 Vasoconstrictors

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Seasonal and Perennial Allergic Conjunctivitis

5.2.2 Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis

5.2.3 Atopic Keratoconjunctivitis

5.2.4 Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Allergan Plc

6.1.2 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.3 Pfizer

6.1.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

6.1.5 Novartis AG

6.1.6 Bausch Health Companies Inc

6.1.7 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

6.1.8 Santen Pharmaceutical Co



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



Companies Mentioned



Allergan Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Novartis AG

Bausch Health Companies Inc

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Santen Pharmaceutical Co

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/swv338

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900