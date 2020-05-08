Dublin, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Air Purifier Market: Market Forecast by Technology, by Applications, by CADR Values, by Regions and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Demand for the would continue to accelerate on account of factors such as urbanization, increasing construction activities in urban areas, fossil fuel & crop burning, and industrial carbon emissions. The aforementioned factors would worsen the air quality and increase the particulate matter concentration in the air. Further, factors such as increasing air-borne diseases, rising consciousness about health hazards, rising disposable income, and improving living standards would accelerate the demand for air purifiers in the forecast period.

Nevertheless, in 2020, the sales of air purifiers are expected to drop in the first few months in every country owing to the coronavirus pandemic as the air purifier market would experience shortage from the supply side in the first half of 2020. As far as demand side is concerned, due to nationwide lockdowns, people would refrain from buying air purifiers as these products do not come under first priority-products amid a lockdown.



According to this research, the Global Air Purifier Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2020-2026.

Currently, the Asia-pacific region accounts for the highest revenue share in the overall global air purifier market. Further, countries such as China and Japan are among the top contributors in the market revenues owing to the rapid urbanization and increasing pollution above safe levels set by WHO. Additionally, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as a potentially lucrative market for air purifiers during the forecast period, primarily due to the skyrocketing construction activities and rising consumer awareness about the ill-effects of ambient pollution in the region.



The residential sector witnessed the maximum deployment of air purifiers during 2019, followed by the commercial & industrial sectors. This could be attributed to the fact that people are becoming aware of the health hazards of ambient pollution on human health and are taking preventive measures to curb the same within their homes. On the same note, people are also expected to incline more towards smart air purifiers owing to the characteristics such as remote accessibility. Moreover, the installation of air purifiers across commercial offices, retail malls, hospitals, and clinics is becoming a popular trend in some countries such as the USA, China, and Japan.



The global air purifier market report comprehensively covers the global air purifier market by technology, applications, CADR values, and regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa and key countries. Global air purifier market report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the global air purifier market trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1. Report Description

2.2. Key Highlights of the Report

2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4. Research Methodology

2.5. Assumptions



3. Global Air Purifier Market Overview

3.1. Global Air Purifier Market Revenues and Volume, 2017-2026F

3.2. Global Air Purifier Market - Industry Life Cycle, 2019

3.3. Global Air Purifier Market - Porter's Five Force Model

3.4. Global Air Purifier Market - Value Chain & Ecosystem

3.5. Global Air Purifier Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Regions, 2019 & 2026F



4. Global Smart Air Purifier Market Overview

4.1. Global Smart Air Purifier Market Revenues and Volume, 2017-2026F

4.2. Global Smart Air Purifier Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Regions, 2019 & 2026F



5. Global Automotive Air Purifier Market Overview

5.1. Global Automotive Air Purifier Market Revenues and Volume, 2017-2026F

5.2. Global Automotive Air Purifier Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Regions, 2019 & 2026F



6. Global Air Purifier Market Dynamics

6.1. Impact Analysis

6.2. Market Drivers

6.3. Market Restraints



7. Global Air Purifier Market Trends & Evolution



8. North America Air Purifier Market Overview



9. Latin America Air Purifier Market Overview



10. Europe Air Purifier Market Overview



11. APAC Air Purifier Market Overview



12. Middle East and Africa Air Purifier Market Overview



13. Global Air Purifier Market - Key Performance Indicators

13.1. Global Air Purifier Filtering Technologies

13.2. Air Purifier Pressure Drop Values And Filtering Performance

13.3. HS Codes for Air Purifier

13.4. Analysis of Air Purifier Filtering System Consumable Expenses

13.5. Global Air Purifier Market - Prominent Models

13.6. Global Air Purifier Market - Maintenance Period Analysis



14. Global Air Purifier Market Overview - Opportunity Assessment

14.1. North America Air Purifier Market Opportunity Assessment

14.2. Latin America Air Purifier Market Opportunity Assessment

14.3. Europe Air Purifier Market Opportunity Assessment

14.4. APAC Air Purifier Market Opportunity Assessment

14.5. Middle East and Africa Air Purifier Market Opportunity Assessment



15. Global Air Purifier Market Overview - Competitive Landscape

15.1. Global Air Purifier Market Revenue Share, By Companies

15.2. Global Air Purifier Market - Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters & Technical Parameters

15.3. Global Air Purifier Market - Importer List

15.4. Global Air Purifier Market - Retailer List



16. Company Profiles

16.1. Daikin Industries Limited

16.2. Dyson Group PLC

16.3. Honeywell International Incorporation

16.4. Panasonic Corporation

16.5. Royal Philips Group

16.6. Samsung Electronics Company Limited

16.7. Sharp Corporation

16.8. Unilever Group

16.9. Woongjin Coway Company Limited

16.10. Xiaomi Corporation



16. Key Strategic Recommendations



