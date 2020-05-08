Dublin, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transparent Rigid Plastics: Technologies and Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study reviews the following technology categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and market factors in major worldwide markets.
The report includes:
- An overview of the global markets for transparent rigid plastics
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Country specific data and analysis for the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, China, India, Japan, and South Korea
- Coverage of history, characteristics, types and technologies, applications and recent advancements of the industry
- Description of rigid, clear, non-packaging plastic products, including injection-molded, non-film extrusion and thermoformed plastics
- A look at the key challenges and opportunities of the industry and snapshot of ongoing activities in the transparent rigid plastics in the global and regional markets
- Evaluation of current market size, market forecast, and market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry
- Company profiles of the major manufacturers in the market, including 3M Co., BASF, DuPont, Hitachi Chemical Co., and LG Chem
Transparent rigid plastics represent a persistently growing subsegment of the overall global plastics market and which have consistently outperformed the plastics market overall for nearly a decade.
The applications for transparent rigid plastics continue to increase, as a growing number of designers in the electronics, automotive, medical, and consumer products industries incorporate the polymers into their products. Ongoing advances in transparent rigid plastics technologieswhich now include roughly a dozen different common polymers, each with multiple formulations and variantsare continuing to open up new opportunities for the overall market.
As a result, and based on information and data collected, along with input from industry experts, the publisher expects markets to continue to develop at a moderate to fast pace for the near term and the foreseeable future. Moreover, this report, as an expansion to a prior report that was centered only on North America, represents a significant expansion in scope over previously published reports on this topic. Unlike prior studies, this iteration focuses on market values with detailed breakdowns by region and country.
This is an exciting time in the global transparent rigid plastics industry. In terms of competition within the market among various types of plastics, choices are made based on the inevitable trade-off between price and performance. End-uses drive choices, and each scenario depends on the requirements of specific applications. In the long term, optical clarity, impact resistance, and UV stability are considered to be the most important physical parameters for rigid transparent plastics. Comparative pricing is also a factor in many instances and has become more complicated due to its somewhat cyclical nature.
The key objectives of this report are to provide accurate market evaluations for each of the transparent rigid plastics technologies and applications considered within the study. Market breakdowns and regional as well as national splits are provided for nine transparent rigid plastic technology categories (polycarbonates, acrylics, polystyrenes, SBCs, SAN, cellulosic, SMMA, PVC, and other transparent rigid plastics), along with ten application categories (electronics, building and construction, medical housewares, automotive, appliances, toys, optical lenses, aircraft, and other applications).
To this extent, the full report discloses realistic market projections based on founded and comprehensive trends analysis; summarizes key industry players as well as industry trends and product trends; provides an overview of relevant technologies and applications; and most importantly, helps you and your team to identify market hot spots, cold spots, points of entry, tappable niches, and pitfalls to avoid.
This report organizes technologies into the following segments: detailed market data are presented for each of the following technology categories (all are limited to transparent rigid polymers):
- Polycarbonates
- Acrylics
- Polystyrenes
- Styrene block copolymers (SBCs)
- Styrene acrylonitrile (SAN)
- Cellulosics
- Styrene methyl methacrylate (SMMA)
- Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)
- Other transparent rigid plastics
The following transparent rigid plastic applications (i.e., use in specific plastics) are also considered within the study, with market breakdowns for each by region with select countries:
- Electronics
- Building and Construction
- Medical
- Housewares
- Automotive
- Appliances
- Toys
- Optical lenses
- Aircraft
- Other applications
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- History and Background of Transparent Rigid Plastics
- Key Early Developments
- Flat Glass
- Types of Flat Glass
- Conversion from Glass to Transparent Rigid Plastics
- Transparent Rigid Plastics: Limitations
- Performance Metrics
- Transparence or Clarity
- Yellowness Index (YI)
- UV Stability
- Abrasion Resistance
- Chemical Resistance
- Heat Resistance
- Industry Considerations
- Mechanical Strength
- End-Use Design
- Categories of Transparent Rigid Plastics
- Recent Developments
Chapter 4 Global Market Summary
- Scope of the Market Analysis
- Global Market for Transparent Rigid Plastic Technologies, by Geographical Region
- Global Market for Transparent Rigid Plastics, by Technology
- Global Market for Transparent Rigid Plastics, by Application
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology
- Polycarbonates: Background and Markets
- Bisphenol A
- Processing
- Advantages and Disadvantages
- Producers
- Polycarbonate Sheet
- Producer Grades
- Specific Applications
- Selected Trade Names of Polycarbonates
- Global Polycarbonate Markets, by Region
- Acrylics: Background and Markets
- Key Properties
- Acrylic Polymer Manufacturing Considerations
- Applications
- Producers
- Acrylics Versus Polycarbonates
- Global Acrylic Markets, by Region
- Polystyrenes: Background and Markets
- General Purpose Polystyrene
- Styrene Copolymers
- Key Properties
- Applications
- Producers
- Global Polystyrene Markets, by Region
- SBCs: Background and Markets
- SBC Processing
- Applications
- Producers
- Global SBC Markets, by Region
- SANs: Background and Markets
- Key Properties
- Applications
- Producers
- SANs: Key Advantages
- Global SAN Markets, by Region
- Cellulosics: Background and Markets
- Common Types
- Key Properties
- Advantages and Disadvantages
- Producers
- Applications
- Global Cellulosics Markets, by Region
- SMMA: Background and Markets
- Key Properties
- Applications
- Global SMMA Markets, by Region
- PVC: Background and Markets
- Key Properties
- PVC Polymer Manufacturing and Use Considerations
- Applications
- Producers
- Global Transparent Rigid PVC Markets, by Region
- Other Transparent Rigid Plastics: Background and Markets
- Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
- Polyesters
- Polysulfones
- Other Polymers
- Global Market for Other Plastics, by Region
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Global Transparent Rigid Plastics Market for Electronics Applications
- Optical Discs
- Other Consumer Electronics
- Typical Polymers
- Global Electronics Applications Markets, by Region
- Global Transparent Rigid Plastics Market for Building and Construction Applications
- Glazing
- Lighting Products
- Signs and Displays
- Plumbing Fixtures
- Global Building and Construction Applications Markets, by Region
- Global Transparent Rigid Plastics Market for Medical Applications
- Typical Polymers Used
- Performance Requirements
- Common Applications
- Sterilization Techniques for Medical Plastics
- Polymer Reactions to Sterilization Methods
- E-Beam Radiation
- Clarity Requirements for Medical Plastics
- Clear Plastics in Medical Applications
- Rigid Transparent Plastic Medical Products
- Global Medical Applications Markets, by Region
- Global Transparent Rigid Plastics Market for Houseware Applications
- Global Houseware Applications Markets, by Region
- Global Transparent Rigid Plastics Market for Automotive Applications
- Clear Plastics Usage in Automobiles
- Summary of Resin Usage in Automotive Lenses
- Global Automotive Applications Markets, by Region
- Global Transparent Rigid Plastics Market for Appliance Applications
- Transparent Plastic Applications in Appliances
- Global Appliance Applications Markets, by Region
- Global Transparent Rigid Plastics Market for Toy Applications
- Use of Plastics in Toys
- Clear Plastics Applications in Toys
- Global Toy Applications Markets, by Region
- Global Transparent Rigid Plastics Market for Optical Lens Applications
- Properties and Advantages
- Market Dynamics
- Key Concepts in Lens Materials
- Use of Plastics in Lenses
- Fabrication Methods for Optical Plastic Lenses
- Key Performance Parameters
- Advantages of Plastics
- Use of Clear Plastics
- Optical Lens Market Segments
- Market Shares
- Contact Lenses
- Types of Plastics Used
- Safety Lenses
- Deficiencies of Glass
- Plastics Choices
- Global Optical Lens Applications Markets, by Region
- Global Transparent Rigid Plastics Market for Aircraft Applications
- Properties
- Clear Plastics Preferences
- Applications in Military and Commercial Aircraft
- Important Clear Plastics Suppliers to the Aerospace Industry
- Global Aircraft Applications Markets, by Region
- Global Transparent Rigid Plastics Market for Other Applications
- Solar Applications
- Railroads
- Consumer Goods
- Sports and Leisure
- Machine Guards and Safety Shielding
- Bathroom Products
- Other Products
- Global Other Applications Markets, by Region
Chapter 7 Industry Trends and Market Opportunities
- Supply Chains
- Raw Materials Producers
- Petroleum Supply Chain
- Petrochemicals Producers
- Transparent Rigid Plastics Production Specialists
- Other Plastics Manufacturers
- Equipment Manufacturers and OEMs
- Product and Supply Manufacturers
- End-Users
- Industry and Key Research Organizations
- Key Market Opportunities
- Applications
- Polystyrene and ABS
- Summary of Competition by Application
- Relevant Standards, Tests, and Regulations
- Properties and Testing Methods
- Optical Tests
- Transparent Plastics Code Approvals
- Selected ASTM Codes for Rigid Transparent Plastics
- Other Code Approvals
- Development of New Transparent Rigid Plastics
- Plastics Industry Growth and Development
- High-Temperature Transparent Rigid Plastics
- Environmental and Health Concerns Surrounding Plastics
- Management of Heavy Metals
- Sustainability and Social Responsibility
Chapter 8 Patent Review/New Developments
- Annual Granted Patents
- Patent Country of Origin
- Key Players
- Patent Materials
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- 3M
- Adeka Corp.
- Akcros Chemicals Ltd.
- Albemarle Corp.
- AM Stabilizers Corp.
- Arkema Inc.
- Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corp.
- Baerlocher Gmbh
- BASF
- Bruggemann
- Chemson Polymer-Additive Ag
- Chevron Phillips Chemical
- Chi Mei Corp.
- Clariant International Ltd.
- Color-Chem International Corp.
- Covestro
- DSM
- DSM Engineering Plastics
- Dupont
- Eastman Chemical
- Ems Grivory
- Evonik Industries Ag
- Galata Chemicals
- Goldstab Organics
- Hebei Jingxin Chemical Group
- Hitachi Chemical Co.
- Hubei Nanxing Polymer Additives Co. Ltd.
- Idemitsu Kosan
- Imerys Performance Additives
- Ineos Styrolution Americas Llc
- Kaneka
- KD Chem
- Kisuma Chemicals
- Kolon Industries
- Kuraray
- Lanxess Ag
- LG Chem
- Lotte Advanced Materials Co. Ltd.
- Lucite International
- Lyondellbasell Industries
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.
- Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics
- Mitsui Chemicals America Inc.
- Mitsui Chemicals Global
- Nitto Kasei
- Novista Chemicals
- Pau Tai Industrial
- Plaskolite Inc.
- Power Additives
- Ppg Industries Inc.
- Reagens Group
- Sabic Innovative Plastics
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Solvay Specialty Polymers USA Llc
- Songwon
- Spartech
- Sumitomo Chemical Co.
- Teijin Kasei America Inc.
- Topas Advanced Polymers (Polyplastics)
- Topas Advanced Polymers Gmbh
- Toray Industries
- Toray Plastics (America) Inc.
- Tosoh Corp.
- Total Petrochemicals USA
- Trinseo Llc
- Valtris Specialty Chemicals
- Wells Plastics Ltd.
- Zeon Corp.
Chapter 10 Patent Summary
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k3cyyz
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900