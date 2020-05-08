Dublin, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transparent Rigid Plastics: Technologies and Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study reviews the following technology categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and market factors in major worldwide markets.

The report includes:

An overview of the global markets for transparent rigid plastics

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Country specific data and analysis for the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, China, India, Japan, and South Korea

Coverage of history, characteristics, types and technologies, applications and recent advancements of the industry

Description of rigid, clear, non-packaging plastic products, including injection-molded, non-film extrusion and thermoformed plastics

A look at the key challenges and opportunities of the industry and snapshot of ongoing activities in the transparent rigid plastics in the global and regional markets

Evaluation of current market size, market forecast, and market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry

Company profiles of the major manufacturers in the market, including 3M Co., BASF, DuPont, Hitachi Chemical Co., and LG Chem

Transparent rigid plastics represent a persistently growing subsegment of the overall global plastics market and which have consistently outperformed the plastics market overall for nearly a decade.

The applications for transparent rigid plastics continue to increase, as a growing number of designers in the electronics, automotive, medical, and consumer products industries incorporate the polymers into their products. Ongoing advances in transparent rigid plastics technologieswhich now include roughly a dozen different common polymers, each with multiple formulations and variantsare continuing to open up new opportunities for the overall market.

As a result, and based on information and data collected, along with input from industry experts, the publisher expects markets to continue to develop at a moderate to fast pace for the near term and the foreseeable future. Moreover, this report, as an expansion to a prior report that was centered only on North America, represents a significant expansion in scope over previously published reports on this topic. Unlike prior studies, this iteration focuses on market values with detailed breakdowns by region and country.



This is an exciting time in the global transparent rigid plastics industry. In terms of competition within the market among various types of plastics, choices are made based on the inevitable trade-off between price and performance. End-uses drive choices, and each scenario depends on the requirements of specific applications. In the long term, optical clarity, impact resistance, and UV stability are considered to be the most important physical parameters for rigid transparent plastics. Comparative pricing is also a factor in many instances and has become more complicated due to its somewhat cyclical nature.



The key objectives of this report are to provide accurate market evaluations for each of the transparent rigid plastics technologies and applications considered within the study. Market breakdowns and regional as well as national splits are provided for nine transparent rigid plastic technology categories (polycarbonates, acrylics, polystyrenes, SBCs, SAN, cellulosic, SMMA, PVC, and other transparent rigid plastics), along with ten application categories (electronics, building and construction, medical housewares, automotive, appliances, toys, optical lenses, aircraft, and other applications).



To this extent, the full report discloses realistic market projections based on founded and comprehensive trends analysis; summarizes key industry players as well as industry trends and product trends; provides an overview of relevant technologies and applications; and most importantly, helps you and your team to identify market hot spots, cold spots, points of entry, tappable niches, and pitfalls to avoid.



This report organizes technologies into the following segments: detailed market data are presented for each of the following technology categories (all are limited to transparent rigid polymers):

Polycarbonates

Acrylics

Polystyrenes

Styrene block copolymers (SBCs)

Styrene acrylonitrile (SAN)

Cellulosics

Styrene methyl methacrylate (SMMA)

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Other transparent rigid plastics

The following transparent rigid plastic applications (i.e., use in specific plastics) are also considered within the study, with market breakdowns for each by region with select countries:

Electronics

Building and Construction

Medical

Housewares

Automotive

Appliances

Toys

Optical lenses

Aircraft

Other applications

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

History and Background of Transparent Rigid Plastics

Key Early Developments

Flat Glass

Types of Flat Glass

Conversion from Glass to Transparent Rigid Plastics

Transparent Rigid Plastics: Limitations

Performance Metrics

Transparence or Clarity

Yellowness Index (YI)

UV Stability

Abrasion Resistance

Chemical Resistance

Heat Resistance

Industry Considerations

Mechanical Strength

End-Use Design

Categories of Transparent Rigid Plastics

Recent Developments

Chapter 4 Global Market Summary

Scope of the Market Analysis

Global Market for Transparent Rigid Plastic Technologies, by Geographical Region

Global Market for Transparent Rigid Plastics, by Technology

Global Market for Transparent Rigid Plastics, by Application

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology

Polycarbonates: Background and Markets

Bisphenol A

Processing

Advantages and Disadvantages

Producers

Polycarbonate Sheet

Producer Grades

Specific Applications

Selected Trade Names of Polycarbonates

Global Polycarbonate Markets, by Region

Acrylics: Background and Markets

Key Properties

Acrylic Polymer Manufacturing Considerations

Applications

Producers

Acrylics Versus Polycarbonates

Global Acrylic Markets, by Region

Polystyrenes: Background and Markets

General Purpose Polystyrene

Styrene Copolymers

Key Properties

Applications

Producers

Global Polystyrene Markets, by Region

SBCs: Background and Markets

SBC Processing

Applications

Producers

Global SBC Markets, by Region

SANs: Background and Markets

Key Properties

Applications

Producers

SANs: Key Advantages

Global SAN Markets, by Region

Cellulosics: Background and Markets

Common Types

Key Properties

Advantages and Disadvantages

Producers

Applications

Global Cellulosics Markets, by Region

SMMA: Background and Markets

Key Properties

Applications

Global SMMA Markets, by Region

PVC: Background and Markets

Key Properties

PVC Polymer Manufacturing and Use Considerations

Applications

Producers

Global Transparent Rigid PVC Markets, by Region

Other Transparent Rigid Plastics: Background and Markets

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polyesters

Polysulfones

Other Polymers

Global Market for Other Plastics, by Region

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Global Transparent Rigid Plastics Market for Electronics Applications

Optical Discs

Other Consumer Electronics

Typical Polymers

Global Electronics Applications Markets, by Region

Global Transparent Rigid Plastics Market for Building and Construction Applications

Glazing

Lighting Products

Signs and Displays

Plumbing Fixtures

Global Building and Construction Applications Markets, by Region

Global Transparent Rigid Plastics Market for Medical Applications

Typical Polymers Used

Performance Requirements

Common Applications

Sterilization Techniques for Medical Plastics

Polymer Reactions to Sterilization Methods

E-Beam Radiation

Clarity Requirements for Medical Plastics

Clear Plastics in Medical Applications

Rigid Transparent Plastic Medical Products

Global Medical Applications Markets, by Region

Global Transparent Rigid Plastics Market for Houseware Applications

Global Houseware Applications Markets, by Region

Global Transparent Rigid Plastics Market for Automotive Applications

Clear Plastics Usage in Automobiles

Summary of Resin Usage in Automotive Lenses

Global Automotive Applications Markets, by Region

Global Transparent Rigid Plastics Market for Appliance Applications

Transparent Plastic Applications in Appliances

Global Appliance Applications Markets, by Region

Global Transparent Rigid Plastics Market for Toy Applications

Use of Plastics in Toys

Clear Plastics Applications in Toys

Global Toy Applications Markets, by Region

Global Transparent Rigid Plastics Market for Optical Lens Applications

Properties and Advantages

Market Dynamics

Key Concepts in Lens Materials

Use of Plastics in Lenses

Fabrication Methods for Optical Plastic Lenses

Key Performance Parameters

Advantages of Plastics

Use of Clear Plastics

Optical Lens Market Segments

Market Shares

Contact Lenses

Types of Plastics Used

Safety Lenses

Deficiencies of Glass

Plastics Choices

Global Optical Lens Applications Markets, by Region

Global Transparent Rigid Plastics Market for Aircraft Applications

Properties

Clear Plastics Preferences

Applications in Military and Commercial Aircraft

Important Clear Plastics Suppliers to the Aerospace Industry

Global Aircraft Applications Markets, by Region

Global Transparent Rigid Plastics Market for Other Applications

Solar Applications

Railroads

Consumer Goods

Sports and Leisure

Machine Guards and Safety Shielding

Bathroom Products

Other Products

Global Other Applications Markets, by Region

Chapter 7 Industry Trends and Market Opportunities

Supply Chains

Raw Materials Producers

Petroleum Supply Chain

Petrochemicals Producers

Transparent Rigid Plastics Production Specialists

Other Plastics Manufacturers

Equipment Manufacturers and OEMs

Product and Supply Manufacturers

End-Users

Industry and Key Research Organizations

Key Market Opportunities

Applications

Polystyrene and ABS

Summary of Competition by Application

Relevant Standards, Tests, and Regulations

Properties and Testing Methods

Optical Tests

Transparent Plastics Code Approvals

Selected ASTM Codes for Rigid Transparent Plastics

Other Code Approvals

Development of New Transparent Rigid Plastics

Plastics Industry Growth and Development

High-Temperature Transparent Rigid Plastics

Environmental and Health Concerns Surrounding Plastics

Management of Heavy Metals

Sustainability and Social Responsibility

Chapter 8 Patent Review/New Developments

Annual Granted Patents

Patent Country of Origin

Key Players

Patent Materials

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

3M

Adeka Corp.

Akcros Chemicals Ltd.

Albemarle Corp.

AM Stabilizers Corp.

Arkema Inc.

Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corp.

Baerlocher Gmbh

BASF

Bruggemann

Chemson Polymer-Additive Ag

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Chi Mei Corp.

Clariant International Ltd.

Color-Chem International Corp.

Covestro

DSM

DSM Engineering Plastics

Dupont

Eastman Chemical

Ems Grivory

Evonik Industries Ag

Galata Chemicals

Goldstab Organics

Hebei Jingxin Chemical Group

Hitachi Chemical Co.

Hubei Nanxing Polymer Additives Co. Ltd.

Idemitsu Kosan

Imerys Performance Additives

Ineos Styrolution Americas Llc

Kaneka

KD Chem

Kisuma Chemicals

Kolon Industries

Kuraray

Lanxess Ag

LG Chem

Lotte Advanced Materials Co. Ltd.

Lucite International

Lyondellbasell Industries

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics

Mitsui Chemicals America Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals Global

Nitto Kasei

Novista Chemicals

Pau Tai Industrial

Plaskolite Inc.

Power Additives

Ppg Industries Inc.

Reagens Group

Sabic Innovative Plastics

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Solvay Specialty Polymers USA Llc

Songwon

Spartech

Sumitomo Chemical Co.

Teijin Kasei America Inc.

Topas Advanced Polymers (Polyplastics)

Topas Advanced Polymers Gmbh

Toray Industries

Toray Plastics (America) Inc.

Tosoh Corp.

Total Petrochemicals USA

Trinseo Llc

Valtris Specialty Chemicals

Wells Plastics Ltd.

Zeon Corp.

Chapter 10 Patent Summary



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k3cyyz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900