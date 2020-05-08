Dublin, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Large and Advanced Battery Technology and Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes:

  • An overview of the market for large and advanced battery technology, with the discussion of first-generation, next-generation, specialty, and developmental systems
  • Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019 with a projection of CAGR during 2024
  • Highlights of current and future market potential and a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, and drivers, challenges, and trends affecting the market growth
  • Definitions of various systems, such as first-generation (lead-acid, nickel-cadmium), next-generation (nickel-metal hydride, lithium-ion, lithium-polymer), specialty (silver-zinc secondary, silver-cadmium, nickel-hydrogen, nickel-zinc, metal-air), and developmental (sodium-sulfur, high-temperature lithium, redox and flow, nickel-iron, calcium-metal sulfide, sodium-metal chloride, lithium-sulfur)
  • Evaluation of current market size, market forecast, and market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry
  • Comprehensive profiles of major players in the industry, including A123 Systems, Ambri, East Penn Manufacturing Co., General Motors, K2 Energy and Toshiba Corp

This report begins with a discussion of general battery technology.

The following categories of large and advanced batteries are discussed:

  • First-generation large and advanced battery systems
  • Lead-acid batteries
  • Nickel-cadmium batteries

Next-generation large and advanced battery systems:

  • Nickel metal hydride batteries
  • Lithium-ion batteries
  • Lithium-polymer batteries

Specialty large and advanced battery systems:

  • Silver-zinc secondary batteries
  • Silver-cadmium secondary batteries
  • Nickel-hydrogen secondary batteries
  • Nickel-zinc batteries
  • Metal-air batteries

Emerging large and advanced battery systems:

  • Sodium-sulfur batteries
  • High-temperature lithium batteries
  • Redox and flow batteries
  • Nickel-iron batteries
  • Calcium-metal sulfide batteries
  • Sodium-metal chloride batteries
  • Lithium-sulfur batteries

Next, the following markets are considered in this report:

  • Motive power: passenger vehicles, other ground and marine transport, and aviation
  • Portable product power: personal electronics, hand tools, and lawn care products, portable military/aerospace devices
  • Stationary power: uninterruptible power supplies, emergency lighting, battery electricity storage
  • Emerging military and aerospace applications

This report aims to define these market sectors and will identify leading companies and analyze the markets (including a five-year market forecast). Finally, large-and advanced-battery companies are outlined in the Company Profiles chapter.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives
  • Reasons for Doing This Study
  • Scope of Report
  • Information Sources
  • Methodology
  • Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

  • Batteries
  • General Description
  • Large and Advanced Batteries
  • General Battery Characteristics
  • Voltage
  • Capacity
  • Shelf Life
  • Drain
  • Safety
  • Types of Large and Advanced Batteries
  • Lead-Acid Batteries
  • Nickel-Cadmium Batteries
  • Nickel Metal Hydride Batteries
  • Lithium-Ion and Lithium-Polymer Batteries
  • Specialty and Emerging Large and Advanced Batteries
  • Competing Energy Storage Systems
  • Capacitive Energy Storage
  • Nuclear Batteries
  • Superconducting Energy Storage
  • Compressed-Air Energy Storage
  • Fuel Cells

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Application

  • Motive Power Applications
  • Passenger Vehicles
  • Other Ground and Marine Transport
  • Aviation
  • Portable Devices
  • Personal Electronics
  • Portable Tool Batteries
  • Military Portable Applications
  • Stationary Applications
  • Uninterruptible Power Supply Batteries
  • Emergency Lighting Batteries
  • Battery Energy Storage Systems
  • Emerging Military Applications
  • Background
  • Market Summary
  • Large and Advanced Battery Market Summary

Chapter 5 Long-Term Market Outlook

  • Trends in Existing Markets and Applications
  • New Opportunities
  • New Materials
  • New Fabrication Technologies

Chapter 6 Company Profiles

  • A123 SYSTEMS
  • AC Delco
  • Advanced Battery Concepts
  • All Power Battery
  • Ambri
  • Amprius
  • Anzode
  • Apollo Energy Systems
  • Arotech Corp.
  • Battery Builders Inc.
  • Battery Systems Inc.
  • Bell City Batteries
  • Bollore Group
  • BYD Co. Ltd.
  • China Bak Battery Inc.
  • Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.
  • CSB Battery
  • Deltran Battery Tender
  • Denchi Power Ltd.
  • Douglas Battery Manufacturing Co.
  • Dyno Battery Inc.
  • East Penn Manufacturing Co.
  • Electrovaya
  • Enerdel
  • Everexceed Industrial Co. Ltd.
  • Exide Technologies
  • Farasis Energy
  • Fiamm Energy Technology, S.P.A
  • Flux Power
  • Furukawa Battery Co.
  • Gaia-Akku
  • General Motors
  • Golden Energy Fuel Cell Co. Ltd.
  • GP Batteries International Ltd.
  • Highpower International
  • Industrial Battery Engineering
  • IQ Power
  • Johnson Controls
  • Johnson Matthey Battery Systems
  • K2 Energy
  • LG Chemical
  • Maxell Holdings, Ltd.
  • Microvast Power Systems Ltd.
  • Mining Corp. Of Bolivia (Comibol)
  • Minmax Energy Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Mitsubishi Corp.
  • Namil Battery
  • Nantenergy
  • NEC Corp.
  • Nexcell Battery Co.
  • NGK Insulators Ltd.
  • Odyne Systems Llc.
  • Panasonic
  • Ovonic Battery Co.
  • Polyplus Battery Co.
  • Power Japan Plus
  • Primearth Ev Energy
  • Quallion Llc
  • Saft
  • Sakti3
  • Samsung Sdi
  • Sion Power
  • Solidenergy
  • Sony Corp.
  • Superior Battery Manufacturing
  • Swift Industrial Power
  • Tesla Inc.
  • Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock Co. Ltd.
  • Toshiba Corp.
  • Trojan Battery Co.
  • Unienergy Technologies
  • U.S. Battery Manufacturing Co.
  • Valence Technology Inc.
  • Vizn Energy Systems
  • Xalt Energy Llc
  • Yardney (Lithion, Alupower)
  • Yuasa Corp.
  • Zaf Energy Systems
  • Zentric Inc.

Chapter 7 Battery R&D Organizations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rhwh5h

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900