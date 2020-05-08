Dublin, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Large and Advanced Battery Technology and Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report includes:
- An overview of the market for large and advanced battery technology, with the discussion of first-generation, next-generation, specialty, and developmental systems
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019 with a projection of CAGR during 2024
- Highlights of current and future market potential and a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, and drivers, challenges, and trends affecting the market growth
- Definitions of various systems, such as first-generation (lead-acid, nickel-cadmium), next-generation (nickel-metal hydride, lithium-ion, lithium-polymer), specialty (silver-zinc secondary, silver-cadmium, nickel-hydrogen, nickel-zinc, metal-air), and developmental (sodium-sulfur, high-temperature lithium, redox and flow, nickel-iron, calcium-metal sulfide, sodium-metal chloride, lithium-sulfur)
- Evaluation of current market size, market forecast, and market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry
- Comprehensive profiles of major players in the industry, including A123 Systems, Ambri, East Penn Manufacturing Co., General Motors, K2 Energy and Toshiba Corp
This report begins with a discussion of general battery technology.
The following categories of large and advanced batteries are discussed:
- First-generation large and advanced battery systems
- Lead-acid batteries
- Nickel-cadmium batteries
Next-generation large and advanced battery systems:
- Nickel metal hydride batteries
- Lithium-ion batteries
- Lithium-polymer batteries
Specialty large and advanced battery systems:
- Silver-zinc secondary batteries
- Silver-cadmium secondary batteries
- Nickel-hydrogen secondary batteries
- Nickel-zinc batteries
- Metal-air batteries
Emerging large and advanced battery systems:
- Sodium-sulfur batteries
- High-temperature lithium batteries
- Redox and flow batteries
- Nickel-iron batteries
- Calcium-metal sulfide batteries
- Sodium-metal chloride batteries
- Lithium-sulfur batteries
Next, the following markets are considered in this report:
- Motive power: passenger vehicles, other ground and marine transport, and aviation
- Portable product power: personal electronics, hand tools, and lawn care products, portable military/aerospace devices
- Stationary power: uninterruptible power supplies, emergency lighting, battery electricity storage
- Emerging military and aerospace applications
This report aims to define these market sectors and will identify leading companies and analyze the markets (including a five-year market forecast). Finally, large-and advanced-battery companies are outlined in the Company Profiles chapter.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Batteries
- General Description
- Large and Advanced Batteries
- General Battery Characteristics
- Voltage
- Capacity
- Shelf Life
- Drain
- Safety
- Types of Large and Advanced Batteries
- Lead-Acid Batteries
- Nickel-Cadmium Batteries
- Nickel Metal Hydride Batteries
- Lithium-Ion and Lithium-Polymer Batteries
- Specialty and Emerging Large and Advanced Batteries
- Competing Energy Storage Systems
- Capacitive Energy Storage
- Nuclear Batteries
- Superconducting Energy Storage
- Compressed-Air Energy Storage
- Fuel Cells
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Application
- Motive Power Applications
- Passenger Vehicles
- Other Ground and Marine Transport
- Aviation
- Portable Devices
- Personal Electronics
- Portable Tool Batteries
- Military Portable Applications
- Stationary Applications
- Uninterruptible Power Supply Batteries
- Emergency Lighting Batteries
- Battery Energy Storage Systems
- Emerging Military Applications
- Background
- Market Summary
- Large and Advanced Battery Market Summary
Chapter 5 Long-Term Market Outlook
- Trends in Existing Markets and Applications
- New Opportunities
- New Materials
- New Fabrication Technologies
Chapter 6 Company Profiles
- A123 SYSTEMS
- AC Delco
- Advanced Battery Concepts
- All Power Battery
- Ambri
- Amprius
- Anzode
- Apollo Energy Systems
- Arotech Corp.
- Battery Builders Inc.
- Battery Systems Inc.
- Bell City Batteries
- Bollore Group
- BYD Co. Ltd.
- China Bak Battery Inc.
- Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.
- CSB Battery
- Deltran Battery Tender
- Denchi Power Ltd.
- Douglas Battery Manufacturing Co.
- Dyno Battery Inc.
- East Penn Manufacturing Co.
- Electrovaya
- Enerdel
- Everexceed Industrial Co. Ltd.
- Exide Technologies
- Farasis Energy
- Fiamm Energy Technology, S.P.A
- Flux Power
- Furukawa Battery Co.
- Gaia-Akku
- General Motors
- Golden Energy Fuel Cell Co. Ltd.
- GP Batteries International Ltd.
- Highpower International
- Industrial Battery Engineering
- IQ Power
- Johnson Controls
- Johnson Matthey Battery Systems
- K2 Energy
- LG Chemical
- Maxell Holdings, Ltd.
- Microvast Power Systems Ltd.
- Mining Corp. Of Bolivia (Comibol)
- Minmax Energy Technology Co. Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Corp.
- Namil Battery
- Nantenergy
- NEC Corp.
- Nexcell Battery Co.
- NGK Insulators Ltd.
- Odyne Systems Llc.
- Panasonic
- Ovonic Battery Co.
- Polyplus Battery Co.
- Power Japan Plus
- Primearth Ev Energy
- Quallion Llc
- Saft
- Sakti3
- Samsung Sdi
- Sion Power
- Solidenergy
- Sony Corp.
- Superior Battery Manufacturing
- Swift Industrial Power
- Tesla Inc.
- Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock Co. Ltd.
- Toshiba Corp.
- Trojan Battery Co.
- Unienergy Technologies
- U.S. Battery Manufacturing Co.
- Valence Technology Inc.
- Vizn Energy Systems
- Xalt Energy Llc
- Yardney (Lithion, Alupower)
- Yuasa Corp.
- Zaf Energy Systems
- Zentric Inc.
Chapter 7 Battery R&D Organizations
