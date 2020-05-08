May 08, 2020 05:18 ET

May 08, 2020 05:18 ET

Dublin, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Large and Advanced Battery Technology and Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report includes:

An overview of the market for large and advanced battery technology, with the discussion of first-generation, next-generation, specialty, and developmental systems

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019 with a projection of CAGR during 2024

Highlights of current and future market potential and a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, and drivers, challenges, and trends affecting the market growth

Definitions of various systems, such as first-generation (lead-acid, nickel-cadmium), next-generation (nickel-metal hydride, lithium-ion, lithium-polymer), specialty (silver-zinc secondary, silver-cadmium, nickel-hydrogen, nickel-zinc, metal-air), and developmental (sodium-sulfur, high-temperature lithium, redox and flow, nickel-iron, calcium-metal sulfide, sodium-metal chloride, lithium-sulfur)

Evaluation of current market size, market forecast, and market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry

Comprehensive profiles of major players in the industry, including A123 Systems, Ambri, East Penn Manufacturing Co., General Motors, K2 Energy and Toshiba Corp

This report begins with a discussion of general battery technology.

The following categories of large and advanced batteries are discussed:

First-generation large and advanced battery systems

Lead-acid batteries

Nickel-cadmium batteries

Next-generation large and advanced battery systems:

Nickel metal hydride batteries

Lithium-ion batteries

Lithium-polymer batteries

Specialty large and advanced battery systems:

Silver-zinc secondary batteries

Silver-cadmium secondary batteries

Nickel-hydrogen secondary batteries

Nickel-zinc batteries

Metal-air batteries

Emerging large and advanced battery systems:

Sodium-sulfur batteries

High-temperature lithium batteries

Redox and flow batteries

Nickel-iron batteries

Calcium-metal sulfide batteries

Sodium-metal chloride batteries

Lithium-sulfur batteries

Next, the following markets are considered in this report:

Motive power: passenger vehicles, other ground and marine transport, and aviation

Portable product power: personal electronics, hand tools, and lawn care products, portable military/aerospace devices

Stationary power: uninterruptible power supplies, emergency lighting, battery electricity storage

Emerging military and aerospace applications

This report aims to define these market sectors and will identify leading companies and analyze the markets (including a five-year market forecast). Finally, large-and advanced-battery companies are outlined in the Company Profiles chapter.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Batteries

General Description

Large and Advanced Batteries

General Battery Characteristics

Voltage

Capacity

Shelf Life

Drain

Safety

Types of Large and Advanced Batteries

Lead-Acid Batteries

Nickel-Cadmium Batteries

Nickel Metal Hydride Batteries

Lithium-Ion and Lithium-Polymer Batteries

Specialty and Emerging Large and Advanced Batteries

Competing Energy Storage Systems

Capacitive Energy Storage

Nuclear Batteries

Superconducting Energy Storage

Compressed-Air Energy Storage

Fuel Cells

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Application

Motive Power Applications

Passenger Vehicles

Other Ground and Marine Transport

Aviation

Portable Devices

Personal Electronics

Portable Tool Batteries

Military Portable Applications

Stationary Applications

Uninterruptible Power Supply Batteries

Emergency Lighting Batteries

Battery Energy Storage Systems

Emerging Military Applications

Background

Market Summary

Large and Advanced Battery Market Summary

Chapter 5 Long-Term Market Outlook

Trends in Existing Markets and Applications

New Opportunities

New Materials

New Fabrication Technologies

Chapter 6 Company Profiles

A123 SYSTEMS

AC Delco

Advanced Battery Concepts

All Power Battery

Ambri

Amprius

Anzode

Apollo Energy Systems

Arotech Corp.

Battery Builders Inc.

Battery Systems Inc.

Bell City Batteries

Bollore Group

BYD Co. Ltd.

China Bak Battery Inc.

Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.

CSB Battery

Deltran Battery Tender

Denchi Power Ltd.

Douglas Battery Manufacturing Co.

Dyno Battery Inc.

East Penn Manufacturing Co.

Electrovaya

Enerdel

Everexceed Industrial Co. Ltd.

Exide Technologies

Farasis Energy

Fiamm Energy Technology, S.P.A

Flux Power

Furukawa Battery Co.

Gaia-Akku

General Motors

Golden Energy Fuel Cell Co. Ltd.

GP Batteries International Ltd.

Highpower International

Industrial Battery Engineering

IQ Power

Johnson Controls

Johnson Matthey Battery Systems

K2 Energy

LG Chemical

Maxell Holdings, Ltd.

Microvast Power Systems Ltd.

Mining Corp. Of Bolivia (Comibol)

Minmax Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Corp.

Namil Battery

Nantenergy

NEC Corp.

Nexcell Battery Co.

NGK Insulators Ltd.

Odyne Systems Llc.

Panasonic

Ovonic Battery Co.

Polyplus Battery Co.

Power Japan Plus

Primearth Ev Energy

Quallion Llc

Saft

Sakti3

Samsung Sdi

Sion Power

Solidenergy

Sony Corp.

Superior Battery Manufacturing

Swift Industrial Power

Tesla Inc.

Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corp.

Trojan Battery Co.

Unienergy Technologies

U.S. Battery Manufacturing Co.

Valence Technology Inc.

Vizn Energy Systems

Xalt Energy Llc

Yardney (Lithion, Alupower)

Yuasa Corp.

Zaf Energy Systems

Zentric Inc.

Chapter 7 Battery R&D Organizations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rhwh5h

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900