The COVID-19 pandemic has created a huge increase in medical waste in particular plastic waste and its safe disposal is becoming a bigger concern. The US has seen a surge in medical waste from discarded personal protective equipment as well as an increase in other items that must be treated as medical waste after coming into contact with a COVID-19 patient. The Center for Disease Control has advised that medical waste from COVID-19 can be treated the same as other medical waste. This treatment typically involves burning, steam sterilization or chemical disinfectants before the waste is sent to special landfill.



Although there has been a huge increase in COVID-19 related medical waste, the decrease in waste due to the cancellation of non-critical and elective surgeries have prevented the medical waste sector from becoming overwhelmed. Companies like Stericycle, Technopath Clinical Diagnostics, Biomedical Waste Solutions and MedPro Disposal are seeing increased demand for their medical waste treatment and disposal services.



