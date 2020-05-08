Dublin, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the baby food industry, "Baby Meals Growing by 153% as Parents Stock-up on Infant Nutrition Amid COVID-19 Lockdown"



The COVID-19 outbreak caused many consumers to stock up on essentials as they feared an indefinite lockdown. Baby food is one essential item that has seen soaring demand during the pandemic. Many consumers have struggled to find items like canned or jarred baby foods and infant formula in stores and online as manufacturers like Similac and Enfamil work to increase their production and restock shelves.



There has also been rising demand for organic baby foods as consumers are more concerned about ensuring their children have access to healthy foods that can help boost their personal immunity. All of this has led to a rising interest in baby meal delivery services like Yumi and Little Spoon which provide a weekly menu of freshly prepared meals suitable for babies and toddlers.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Baby Meals Growing by 153% as Parents Stock-up on Infant Nutrition Amid COVID-19 Lockdown"

