Dublin, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastics And Rubber Products Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 'Plastics and Rubber Products Global Market Report 2020' provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information needed to assess the global plastics and rubber products market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider plastics and rubber products market, and compares it with other markets.
The global plastics and rubber products market is expected to decline from $1378.6 billion in 2019 to $1345.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.5%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $1633.9 billion in 2023.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global plastics and rubber products market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global plastics and rubber products market. Africa was the smallest region in the global plastics and rubber products market.
Many plastic and rubber manufacturing companies are adopting 3D technology to design and develop new plastic and rubber products. Using this technology designers, engineers and manufacturers are creating new models and mold parts. The products made using 3D printers have good mechanical properties like strength and rigidity. For example, Stratasys developed one such color multi-material 3D printer which can combine colors with multi-material 3D printing. The printer uses cyan, magenta and yellow colors and plastics and elastomers as base materials to print objects with wide ranges of flexibility and rigidity, transparency and opacity.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8akyfx
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
