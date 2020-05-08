Dublin, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Cocoa Market and the Impact of COVID-19 in the Medium Term" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cocoa market was equal to 12.27 billion USD (calculated in retail prices) in 2014. Until 2024, the cocoa market in the world is forecast to reach 24.25 billion USD (in retail prices), thus increasing at a CAGR of 7.19% per annum for the period 2019-2024. This is an increase, compared to the growth of about 6.97% per year, registered in 2014-2018.



The average consumption per capita in value terms reached 3.43 USD per capita (in retail prices) in 2014. In the next five years, it grew at a CAGR of 4.16% per annum. In the medium term (by 2024), the indicator is forecast to speed up its growth and increase at a CAGR of 5.40% per annum.



The overall cocoa market has been shaped by several main aspects in the last few years. Some of the most important are premiumization, health and wellness, and sustainability. Demand for premium and high-quality fine flavor cocoa has been growing in recent years. In fact, it is the fastest growing segment, propelled by the proliferation of specialty and premium chocolate products. In addition, consumption of high-quality cocoa is further encouraged by its high content of flavonoids, which are known to have beneficial effects on health. Higher demand for specialty cocoa in Europe can be found in countries such as Belgium, France and Germany, where the standard of living and the level of incomes are high. As for production, most of the cocoa is traditionally produced in Africa, but in recent years, competition from companies in Asia Pacific and Latin America is intensifying.



Consumers are increasingly paying attention on factors such as provenance and sustainability, as well as on the quality and diversity of different origins. In order to respond to the growing expectations of customers, companies are trying to highlight not only the origin of the cocoa, but also the story behind the brand and the place where the end-product was manufactured. In accordance with the advancement of consumers' environmental and ethical consciousness, certified cocoa and chocolate products are also gaining popularity over the last few years.



This report presents a strategic analysis of the global cocoa market and a forecast for its development in the medium term, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on it. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market volume and value, dynamics, segmentation, characteristics, main players, prices, international trade, trends and insights, growth and demand drivers and challenges. This is the most detailed (COVID-19 updated) report about the global cocoa market, covering all global regions and 151 single countries.



The report on the global cocoa market covers:

Market volume, value and dynamics for the last five years;

Market segmentation for the last five years;

Analysis of the factors, influencing the market development and the impact COVID-19 has and will have on the market in both the short and the medium term;

Value chain analysis and structure of price formation;

Analysis of retail price levels and their dynamics for the last five years;

Analysis of the major international trade flows;

Volume, value, dynamics, segmentation and analysis of imports for the last five years;

Volume, value, dynamics, segmentation and analysis of exports for the last five years;

Volume and dynamics of the average import and export prices for the last five years;

Volume, value, dynamics, segmentation and analysis of per capita consumption for the last five years;

Forecast for market development in the medium term;

Characteristics of the main players on the market;

Analysis of the competitive landscape;

Five Forces analysis;

Analysis and forecast for the global economy and demographics.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Product Description



5. State of the Global Demographics and Economy



6. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global cocoa Market



7. Characteristics and Analysis of the Global Prices of cocoa in 2014-2018



8. Global Foreign Trade Operations of cocoa



9. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Imports of cocoa



10. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Exports of cocoa



11. Characteristics and Segmentation of the Global Consumption of cocoa per Capita



12. Forecast for the Development of the Global cocoa Market in 2019-2024



Companies Mentioned



Barry Callebaut

Cocoa Processing Company

Nestle

ADM

Puratos Group

Cemoi

Mars, Inc.

Blommer Chocolate

Cargill, Inc.

Meiji Holdings

Carlyle Cocoa

Jindal Cocoa

United Cocoa Processor, Inc

Kraft Foods Inc.

Petra Foods Limited

Dutch Cocoa B.V.

