Dublin, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Alcoholic Drinks Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The alcoholic drinks market is poised to grow by 18.88 bn liters during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. The report on the alcoholic drinks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges as well as key vendor analysis.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the premiumization of drinks and advertising regulations.



The alcoholic drinks market analysis includes type segments and geographic landscape.



The alcoholic drinks market is segmented as below:



By Type

Beer

Wine

Spirits

RTD pre-mixes

Cider

By Geographic Landscape

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

This study identifies the rise in mergers and acquisitions as one of the prime reasons driving the alcoholic drinks market growth during the next few years.



The alcoholic drinks market covers the following areas:

Alcoholic drinks market sizing

Alcoholic drinks market forecast

Alcoholic drinks market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. In line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading alcoholic drinks market vendors that include Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Bacardi Global Brands Ltd., Beam Suntory Inc., Carlsberg Group, Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, E & J Gallo Winery, Heineken NV, Molson Coors Brewing Co., and Pernod Ricard SA. Also, the alcoholic drinks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information, including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Beer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Wine - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Spirits - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

RTD pre-mixes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cider - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Companies Mentioned



Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV

Bacardi Global Brands Ltd.

Beam Suntory Inc.

Carlsberg Group

Constellation Brands Inc.

Diageo Plc

E & J Gallo Winery

Heineken NV

Molson Coors Brewing Co.

Pernod Ricard SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f1r5cq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900