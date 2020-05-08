Dublin, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The nutraceutical ingredients market is poised to grow by $ 11.47 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of nutraceutical ingredients and increasing demand for plant-based diets.
The nutraceutical ingredients market analysis includes application segments and geographic landscapes.
The nutraceutical ingredients market is segmented as below:
By Application
By Geographic Landscapes
This study identifies the expanding global vegan population base as one of the prime reasons driving the nutraceutical ingredients market growth during the next few years.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The nutraceutical ingredients market covers the following areas:
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading nutraceutical ingredients market vendors that include Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arla Foods amba, Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Cargill Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Tate & Lyle Plc, and The Lubrizol Corp. Also, the nutraceutical ingredients market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
Companies Mentioned
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
