Recently presented promising XMT-1536 Phase 1 dose escalation data and established maximum tolerated dose, subsequently raising $65M of gross proceeds from the Company’s ATM facility
Company to present interim data from the ongoing XMT-1536 Phase 1 dose expansion on a conference call on May 27, 2020 and at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2020 virtual scientific program
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today reported financial results and provided a business update for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
“The Phase 1 dose escalation study demonstrates that XMT-1536 is well tolerated, without the severe neutropenia, peripheral neuropathy, or ocular toxicity commonly seen with other ADC platforms, and delivers confirmed responses and durable stable disease in heavily-pretreated patients. We will provide an early look at the Phase 1 dose expansion data on a conference call and at the upcoming ASCO virtual scientific program and remain on track to reach our goal of progressing XMT-1536 through proof of concept and into registration-enabling studies,” said Anna Protopapas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mersana Therapeutics. “The COVID-19 crisis has certainly caused disruption, and we are immensely thankful to those healthcare professionals on the front lines who continue to support patients during these uncertain times. Despite the impact of this crisis, we have continued to advance all our novel ADC programs. We will move forward guided by the knowledge that cancer patients with significant unmet medical need are still waiting for clinically meaningful treatment options.”
Recent Highlights and Updates
Clinical Programs
Discovery & Platform Progress
Corporate
Response to COVID-19 and Potential Business Impacts
Mersana continues to monitor the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on operations and ongoing clinical and preclinical development, as well as discovery efforts. Mitigation activities to minimize COVID-19-related operation disruptions are ongoing and include:
Upcoming Events
First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of March 31, 2020, were $78.4 million, compared to $99.8 million as of December 31, 2019. Net cash used in operating activities in the first quarter of 2020 was $21.2 million compared to $24.7 million for the same period in 2019. Net cash used in operating activities increased in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $12.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 due to the timing of compensation payments and a reduction of the accounts payable balance.
On April 7, 2020 the Company raised approximately $65.0 million in gross proceeds through the sale of approximately 8.9 million shares of common stock at a purchase price of $5.59 and another 2.0 million shares at the closing price of $7.74, in each case the market price at the time of sale, through its At-the-Market (ATM) facility. In addition, the Company has the option to draw additional funds of up to $15.0 million through the existing debt financing agreement with Silicon Valley Bank. The Company expects that its current cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, including the $65.0 million of gross proceeds from the ATM facility, will enable it to fund its operating plan into early 2022.
Conference Call Details
Mersana Therapeutics will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:00 a.m. ET to report financial results for the first quarter of 2020 and provide certain business updates. To access the call, please dial 877-303-9226 (domestic) or 409-981-0870 (international) and provide the Conference ID 9961647. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Mersana website at www.mersana.com.
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to rapidly develop novel ADCs with optimal efficacy, safety and tolerability to meaningfully improve the lives of people fighting cancer. Mersana’s lead product candidate, XMT-1536, is in a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical trial in patients with tumors likely to express NaPi2b, including ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma. Mersana’s second product candidate targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, XMT-1592, is an ADC created using Mersana’s customizable and homogeneous Dolasynthen platform. The Company’s early stage programs include a B7-H4 targeting ADC, as well as a STING agonist ADC developed using the Company’s Immunosynthen platform. In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana’s Dolaflexin platform to advance their ADC pipelines.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts and are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the Company’s business strategy and the design, progression and timing of its clinical trials. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by terms such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “contemplates,” “continues,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements represent management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside its control, and any one of which, or combination of which, could materially affect its results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Factors that may materially affect the Company’s results of operations and whether these forward-looking statements prove to be correct include, among other things, that preclinical testing may not be predictive of the results or success of ongoing or later preclinical or clinical trials, that the development and testing of the Company’s product candidates and new platforms will take longer and/or cost more than planned, and that the identification of new product candidates will take longer than planned, as well as those listed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2020, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and subsequent SEC filings. In addition, while we expect that the COVID-19 pandemic might adversely affect the Company’s preclinical and clinical development efforts, business operations and financial results, the extent of the impact on the Company’s operations and the value of and market for the Company’s common stock will depend on future developments that are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence at this time, such as the ultimate duration of the pandemic, travel restrictions, quarantines, physical distancing and business closure requirements in the U.S. and in other countries, and the effectiveness of actions taken globally to contain and treat the disease. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc.
Selected Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
|$
|78,426
|$
|99,790
|Working capital (1)
|62,802
|77,256
|Total assets
|95,858
|107,541
|Total stockholders' equity
|63,091
|78,318
|(1) The Company defines working capital as current assets less current liabilities. See the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements for further detail regarding its current assets and current liabilities.
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
|Three months ended
|March 31,
|March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Collaboration revenue
|$
|11
|$
|41,035
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|12,219
|15,143
|General and administrative
|4,936
|4,443
|Total operating expenses
|17,155
|19,586
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|306
|452
|Interest expense
|(88
|)
|--
|Total other income (expense), net
|218
|452
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(16,926
|)
|$
|21,901
|Other comprehensive income (loss):
|Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities
|(29
|)
|8
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|(16,955
|)
|$
|21,909
|Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders — basic and diluted
|$
|(16,926
|)
|$
|21,901
|Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders — basic
|$
|(0.35
|)
|$
|0.72
|Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders — diluted
|$
|(0.35
|)
|$
|0.70
|Weighted-average number of shares of common stock used in net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders — basic
|47,988,630
|30,299,650
|Weighted-average number of shares of common stock used in net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders — diluted
|47,988,630
|31,461,696
Contact:
Investor & Media Contact
Sarah Carmody, 617-844-8577
scarmody@mersana.com
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc.
Cambridge, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES
