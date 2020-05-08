MANSFIELD, Mass., May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

2020 First Quarter Summary

($ in Millions, Except Per Share Data) Three Months Ended 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 3/31/2019 Semi Market Bookings (1) $ 6.7 $ 4.6 $ 5.6 Multimarket Bookings (2) 7.1 6.5 6.3 Total Bookings $ 13.8 $ 11.1 $ 11.9 Semi Market Bookings (1) - % of Total Bookings $ 49 % 41 % $ 47 % Multimarket Bookings (2) - % of Total Bookings 51 % 59 % 53 % Semi Market Net Revenues (1) $ 5.0 $ 6.1 $ 10.1 Multimarket Net Revenues (2) 6.2 7.5 8.0 Total Net Revenues $ 11.2 $ 13.6 $ 18.1 Semi Market Net Revenues (1) - % of Total Net Revenues 45 % 45 % 56 % Multimarket Net Revenues (2) - % of Total Net Revenues 55 % 55 % 44 % Gross Margin $ 4.9 $ 6.5 $ 8.8 Gross Margin 43 % 48 % 49 % Net Earnings (Loss) (GAAP) $ (1.1 ) $ 0.7 $ 1.1 Net Earnings (Loss) per diluted share (GAAP) $ (0.11 ) $ 0.07 $ 0.11 Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) (Non-GAAP) (3) $ (0.8 ) $ 1.0 $ 1.5 Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) per diluted share (Non-GAAP) (3) $ (0.08 ) $ 0.10 $ 0.14 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (3) $ (0.9 ) $ 1.1 $ 2.0 As of 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 3/31/2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 7.3 $ 7.6 $ 8.2





(1 ) Semi Market: These amounts include all bookings and net revenues from the semiconductor market. (2 ) Multimarket: These amounts include all bookings and net revenues from markets other than the semiconductor market. (3 ) Further information can be found under “Non-GAAP Results.” See also the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures that accompanies this earnings release.

Commenting on the Company’s first quarter financial results, inTEST President & CEO James Pelrin noted, “The first quarter presented a number of unprecedented challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic; challenges which I am proud to note inTEST’s employees met head on, and which were compounded by continued headwinds in the analog production test sector. Consolidated bookings increased 24% sequentially, we posted a positive book-to-bill and we are receiving a good mix of orders across all of our divisions. Thermal division bookings increased 21% sequentially, with solid contributions from both Ambrell and iTS, each of which received a number of large orders in the quarter, and EMS bookings increased 33%.”



Mr. Pelrin also provided an update regarding the Company’s liquidity. Mr. Pelrin noted, “As previously announced, on April 16, 2020, we entered into loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration (the “SBA”). We intended to use the proceeds of the loans for covered payroll costs, rent and utility costs in accordance with the relevant terms and conditions of the CARES Act. We applied for the loans in good faith after carefully reviewing the Company’s financial condition, and the economic impact and uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and determining that at that time the funds were necessary to maintain our ongoing operations. Due to the new and changing guidance and statements from the SBA and U.S. Department of Treasury, issued after the Company applied for and entered into the loans, we determined that the Company would repay the PPP loans. Accordingly, on May 5, 2020, in light of the SBA’s new guidance, we repaid the full amount of the loans.”

2020 Second Quarter Financial Outlook

inTEST’s guidance for the 2020 second quarter includes both GAAP and non-GAAP estimates. A reconciliation between these GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is included below. Actual results may differ materially as a result of, among other things, the factors described under “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

inTEST expects that net revenues for the 2020 second quarter will be in the range of $11.5 million to $13.0 million and that our financial results will range from a net loss per diluted share of $(0.09) to breakeven. On a non-GAAP basis, our financial results will range from an adjusted net loss per diluted share of $(0.06) to net earnings of $0.03. In addition, we expect that gross margin will range from 44% to 46%. This outlook is based on the Company’s current views with respect to operating and market conditions and customers’ forecasts, which are subject to change.

Mr. Pelrin continued, “Our guidance reflects the uncertainty sowed by COVID-19, which has led to industry forecasts and signals that are marked by diverse scenarios. While there is still considerable end-market uncertainty, compounded by the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, our diverse customer base remains the anchor of our business, and we believe our long-term fundamentals remain intact. I am extremely proud of each and every inTEST employee. Individually and as an organization, we have risen to the shared challenges this pandemic has unleashed. We continue to drive forward as we always do, partnering with our customers to advance their technology roadmaps.”

Non-GAAP Results

In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, we also disclose non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted net earnings (loss), adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share and EBITDA. Adjusted net earnings (loss) is derived by adding acquired intangible amortization, adjusted for the related income tax expense (benefit), to net earnings (loss). Adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share is derived by dividing adjusted net earnings (loss) by diluted weighted average shares outstanding. EBITDA is derived by adding acquired intangible amortization, interest expense, income tax expense, and depreciation to net earnings (loss). These results are provided as a complement to the results provided in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted net earnings (loss), adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share and EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures presented to provide investors with meaningful, supplemental information regarding our baseline performance before acquired intangible amortization charges and changes in the estimate of future consideration that may be paid out related to prior acquisitions as these expenses or income items may not be indicative of our current core business or future outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to make operational decisions, to forecast future operational results, and for comparison with our business plan, historical operating results and the operating results of our peers. A reconciliation from net earnings (loss) and net earnings (loss) per diluted share to adjusted net earnings (loss) and adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share and from net earnings (loss) to EBITDA, which are discussed in this earnings release, is contained in the tables below. The non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this earnings release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures or information provided in accordance with GAAP.

About inTEST Corporation

inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, we solve difficult thermal, mechanical and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. Our strategy uses these strengths to grow and increase shareholder value by maximizing our businesses and by identifying, acquiring and optimizing complementary businesses. For more information visit www.intest.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements do not convey historical information but relate to predicted or potential future events and financial results, such as statements of our plans, strategies and intentions, or our future performance or goals, that are based upon management's current expectations. Our forward-looking statements can often be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “plans,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “outlook,” or “anticipates” or similar terminology. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. In addition to the factors mentioned in this press release, such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, liquidity, financial condition and results of operations, including as a result of evolving public health requirements in response to the pandemic such as government mandated facility closures, availability of employees, supply chain and distribution constraints, customers’ inability or refusal to accept product deliveries and the sufficiency of our current level of working capital to address the impact of the pandemic; indications of a change in the market cycles in the Semi Market or other markets we serve including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in business conditions and general economic conditions both domestically and globally as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in the demand for semiconductors, generally and as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; the success of our strategy to diversify our business by entering markets outside the Semi Market; the possibility of future acquisitions or dispositions and the successful integration of any acquired operations; the ability to borrow funds or raise capital to finance major potential acquisitions; changes in the rates of, and timing of, capital expenditures by our customers including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; progress of product development programs; increases in raw material and fabrication costs associated with our products including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risk factors set forth from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks to circumstances only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update the information in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.







SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Data:

Three Months Ended 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 3/31/2019 Net revenues $ 11,230 $ 13,614 $ 18,062 Gross margin 4,867 6,465 8,836 Operating expenses: Selling expense 2,052 1,955 2,374 Engineering and product development expense 1,292 1,211 1,284 General and administrative expense 2,884 2,703 3,737 Operating income (loss) (1,361 ) 596 1,441 Other income (expense) (32 ) 52 21 Earnings (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) (1,393 ) 648 1,462 Income tax expense (benefit) (250 ) (76 ) 324 Net earnings (loss) (1,143 ) 724 1,138 Net earnings (loss) per share – basic $ (0.11 ) $ 0.07 $ 0.11 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 10,221 10,275 10,385 Net earnings (loss) per share – diluted $ (0.11 ) $ 0.07 $ 0.11 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 10,221 10,299 10,414

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Data:

As of: 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 3/31/2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,318 $ 7,612 $ 8,191 Trade accounts receivable, net 8,052 9,296 10,161 Inventories 7,720 7,182 7,146 Total current assets 23,776 24,895 26,261 Net property and equipment 2,341 2,420 2,620 Total assets 59,059 59,715 61,442 Accounts payable 2,299 1,984 2,508 Accrued expenses 3,754 4,207 4,575 Total current liabilities 8,016 8,361 11,546 Noncurrent liabilities 7,277 6,520 5,778 Total stockholders' equity 43,766 44,834 44,118

Reconciliation of Net Earnings (Loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) (Non-GAAP) and Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share – Diluted (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share – Diluted (Non-GAAP):



Three Months Ended 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 3/31/2019 Net earnings (loss) (GAAP) $ (1,143 ) $ 724 $ 1,138 Acquired intangible amortization 311 313 317 Contingent consideration liability adjustment - - - Tax adjustments (4 ) 3 (5 ) Adjusted net earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP) $ (836 ) $ 1,040 $ 1,450 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 10,221 10,299 10,414 Net earnings (loss) per share – diluted: Net earnings (loss) (GAAP) $ (0.11 ) $ 0.07 $ 0.11 Acquired intangible amortization 0.03 0.03 0.03 Contingent consideration liability adjustment - - - Tax adjustments - - - Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share – diluted (Non-GAAP) $ (0.08 ) $ 0.10 $ 0.14

Reconciliation of Net Earnings (Loss) (GAAP) to EBITDA (Non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 3/31/2019 Net earnings (loss) (GAAP) $ (1,143 ) $ 724 $ 1,138 Acquired intangible amortization 311 313 317 Interest expense - - - Income tax expense (benefit) (250 ) (76 ) 324 Depreciation 155 150 181 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ (927 ) $ 1,111 $ 1,960

Supplemental Information – Reconciliation of Second Quarter 2020 Estimated Net Earnings Per Share – Diluted (GAAP) to Estimated Adjusted Net Earnings Per Share – Diluted (Non-GAAP):

Low High Estimated net earnings (loss) per share – diluted (GAAP) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.00 Acquired intangible amortization 0.03 0.03 Contingent consideration liability adjustment - - Tax adjustments - - Estimated adjusted net earnings (loss) per share – diluted (Non-GAAP) $ (0.06 ) $ 0.03





