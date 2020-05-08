Reported net sales of $874.3 million, down 7.6% in the first quarter. Organic sales declined 4.3%



Reported operating loss was $124.8 million and operating margin was negative 14.3%. Non-GAAP operating income was $130.7 million and operating income margin was 14.9%

Reported EPS was a loss of $0.63. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.43

Available liquidity of ~ $1.3 billion

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona”) (Nasdaq: XRAY), The Dental Solutions Company, announced its preliminary financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Don Casey, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “The ongoing execution of our plan, and in particular, our continued emphasis on new product introductions and improved organizational efficiency, drove solid revenue growth and margin expansion early in the first quarter. In mid-March, the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic changed the market dynamics for both dental practitioners and their patients. As a company, we moved quickly to ensure employee safety, continued high customer service levels, and to further enhance our strong balance sheet. In addition, Dentsply Sirona took the appropriate steps to contain costs in both SG&A and in our supply chain.”

Mr. Casey added: “We continue to drive the strategic initiatives that position us well for the future. Despite the current short-term disruption, we are starting to see early signs of improvement in demand in countries that are beginning to re-open their economies. Longer-term, we believe that our industry fundamentals are sound and that Dentsply Sirona’s financial strength, broad portfolio, and global reach position the Company to succeed and win as we move forward.”

Q1 20 Operating Summary (GAAP)

(in millions, except per share amount and percentages) Q1 20 Q1 19 YoY Net Sales 874.3 946.2 (7.6 %) Operating (loss) income (124.8 ) 47.3 NM Operating (loss) income % (14.3 %) 5.0 % Net (loss) income (139.9 ) 39.2 NM Net (loss) income per diluted common share (0.63 ) 0.17 NM

NM - not meaningful

Q1 20 Operating Summary (Non-GAAP) [1]

(in millions, except per share amount and percentages) Q1 20 Q1 19 YoY Net Sales 874.3 946.2 (7.6 %) Organic Sales % (4.3 %) Operating income 130.7 145.5 (10.2 %) Operating income % 14.9 % 15.4 % Net income 95.5 109.8 (13.0 %) Net income per diluted common share 0.43 0.49 (12.2 %)

[1] Organic sales, Non-GAAP operating income, Non-GAAP net income, and Non-GAAP EPS are Non-GAAP financial measures which exclude certain items. Please refer to the tables at the end of this release for a reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP measures.

Reported operating loss was $124.8 million. This performance was primarily driven by an Equipment & Instruments non-cash goodwill impairment of $156.6 million and an intangible impairment of $38.7 million. The impairments resulted from a lower-than-expected level of forecasted sales for the Equipment & Instruments reporting unit due to the ongoing COVID-19 impact on customer demand.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Operating cash flow in the first quarter of 2020 was an outflow of $10.7 million, as compared to operating cash flow generation of $29.3 million in the prior year quarter. This performance was driven by a lower level of sales and a higher level of investment in working capital. During the first quarter, the Company bought back shares for a total cost of $140 million. In addition, the Company paid $22.1 million in dividends resulting in a total of $162.1 million returned to shareholders during the first quarter of 2020.

Preliminary Segment Results

Consumables Segment

First quarter 2020 sales were $354.0 million, down 16.8%, and down 15.2% on an organic sales basis. The decline in organic sales was due to lower demand in all three regions as dentists and customers reduced dental visits and procedures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Preventive and Endodontic saw the highest level of organic sales declines in the quarter.

Technologies & Equipment Segment

First quarter 2020 sales were $520.3 million, down 0.1% versus prior year, but up 4.8% on an organic sales basis. Digital Dentistry and Healthcare saw strong organic sales in the first quarter of 2020, partially offset by organic sales declines in Equipment & Instruments and Implants. The strong performance in Digital Dentistry was the result of sales of new products in the CAD/CAM business. The decline in Implant sales was mostly related to dentists and customers reducing dental procedures.

Fiscal Year 2020 Outlook

As a result of the uncertainty around the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the business, the Company previously withdrew its 2020 guidance.

Conference Call/Webcast Information

Dentsply Sirona’s management team will host an investor conference call and live webcast on May 8, 2020 at 8:30 am ET. A presentation will also be available on www.dentsplysirona.com in the Investors section.

Investors can access the webcast via a link on Dentsply Sirona’s web site at www.dentsplysirona.com. For those planning to participate on the call, please dial +1-877-370-7637 for domestic calls, or +1-629-228-0723 for international calls. The Conference ID # is 1262464. A replay of the conference call will be available online on the Dentsply Sirona web site, and a dial-in replay will be available for one week following the call at +1-855-859-2056 (for domestic calls) or +1-404-537-3406 (for international calls), replay passcode # 1262464.

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with a 133-year history of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental equipment and dental consumable products under a strong portfolio of world class brands. The Company also manufactures and markets healthcare consumable products. As The Dental Solutions Company, Dentsply Sirona’s products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better, safer and faster dentistry. Dentsply Sirona’s worldwide headquarters is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Company’s shares of common stock are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net sales $ 874.3 $ 946.2 Cost of products sold 406.5 446.5 Gross profit 467.8 499.7 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 393.5 431.9 Goodwill impairment 156.6 — Restructuring and other costs 42.5 20.5 Operating (loss) income (124.8 ) 47.3 Net interest and other expense (income) 4.9 (6.5 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (129.7 ) 53.8 Provision for income taxes 10.2 14.6 Net (loss) income (139.9 ) 39.2 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest — — Net (loss) income attributable to Dentsply Sirona $ (139.9 ) $ 39.2 Net (loss) income per common share attributable to Dentsply Sirona: Basic $ (0.63 ) $ 0.18 Diluted $ (0.63 ) $ 0.17 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 220.9 223.3 Diluted 220.9 225.0









DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions)

(unaudited)

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 235.9 $ 404.9 Accounts and notes receivables-trade, net 709.1 782.0 Inventories, net 590.5 561.7 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net 269.7 251.3 Total Current Assets 1,805.2 1,999.9 Property, plant and equipment, net 776.6 802.4 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 146.9 159.3 Identifiable intangible assets, net 2,045.4 2,176.3 Goodwill, net 3,191.8 3,396.5 Other noncurrent assets, net 92.5 68.5 Total Assets $ 8,058.4 $ 8,602.9 Liabilities and Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 271.1 $ 307.9 Accrued liabilities 522.9 629.2 Income taxes payable 64.5 56.1 Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt 33.0 2.3 Total Current Liabilities 891.5 995.5 Long-term debt 1,421.2 1,433.1 Operating lease liabilities 108.3 119.5 Deferred income taxes 464.7 479.6 Other noncurrent liabilities 482.5 480.3 Total Liabilities 3,368.2 3,508.0 Total Equity 4,690.2 5,094.9 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 8,058.4 $ 8,602.9





DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (139.9 ) $ 39.2 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation 32.2 34.9 Amortization of intangible assets 47.2 48.2 Amortization of deferred financing costs 0.7 0.7 Deferred income taxes (8.1 ) (6.0 ) Stock based compensation expense 9.5 9.2 Restructuring and other costs - non-cash 1.9 9.7 Goodwill impairment 156.6 — Indefinite-lived intangible asset impairment 38.7 5.3 Other non-cash expense (income) 8.1 (7.8 ) Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 0.2 (0.1 ) Gain on divestiture of noncontrolling interest — (8.7 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts and notes receivable-trade, net 53.3 36.5 Inventories, net (57.3 ) (31.5 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net (27.2 ) (16.3 ) Other noncurrent assets, net (6.8 ) 4.8 Accounts payable (28.9 ) (11.3 ) Accrued liabilities (95.1 ) (90.1 ) Income taxes 7.0 12.3 Other noncurrent liabilities (2.8 ) 0.3 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (10.7 ) 29.3 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (25.6 ) (33.9 ) Purchase of short term investments — (0.8 ) Cash paid on sale of non-strategic businesses or product lines — (1.0 ) Cash received on derivative contracts 9.4 22.7 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, net 0.7 0.3 Net cash used in investing activities (15.5 ) (12.7 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds (repayments) on short-term borrowings, net 30.8 (67.9 ) Cash paid for treasury stock (140.0 ) — Cash dividends paid (22.1 ) (19.5 ) Cash paid for contingent consideration on prior acquisitions (1.6 ) (30.6 ) Proceeds from long-term borrowings, net of deferred financing costs — 0.9 Repayments on long-term borrowings (0.8 ) (1.9 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3.8 19.8 Net cash used in financing activities (129.9 ) (99.2 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (12.9 ) (1.6 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (169.0 ) (84.2 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 404.9 309.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 235.9 $ 225.4













DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(In millions, except percentages)

(unaudited)

A reconciliation of reported net sales to organic sales by geographic region is as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Q1 2020 Change Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 (in millions, except percentages) U.S. Europe ROW Total U.S. Europe ROW Total U.S. Europe ROW Total Net sales $ 300.5 $ 373.1 $ 200.7 $ 874.3 (4.1 %) (5.7 %) (15.3 %) (7.6 %) $ 313.4 $ 395.8 $ 237.0 $ 946.2 Foreign exchange impact (0.7 %) (2.5 %) (2.4 %) (1.9 %) Acquisitions and divestitures (2.2 %) (1.1 %) (0.5 %) (1.3 %) Discontinued products — % (0.1 %) (0.4 %) (0.1 %) Organic sales (1.2 %) (2.0 %) (12.0 %) (4.3 %)









A reconciliation of reported net sales to organic sales by segment is as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Q1 2020 Change Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 (in millions, except percentages) Technologies

& Equipment Consumables Total Technologies & Equipment Consumables Total Technologies

& Equipment Consumables Total Net sales $ 520.3 $ 354.0 $ 874.3 (0.1 %) (16.8 %) (7.6 %) $ 520.8 $ 425.4 $ 946.2 Foreign exchange impact (2.2 %) (1.6 %) (1.9 %) Acquisitions and divestitures (2.4 %) — % (1.3 %) Discontinued products (0.3 %) — % (0.1 %) Organic sales 4.8 % (15.2 %) (4.3 %)













DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(In millions, except percentages)

(unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, a reconciliation of selected reported Consolidated Statements of Operations items to Non-GAAP items is as follows:

GAAP NON-GAAP (in millions, except per share amounts and percentages) Three

Months

Ended

March 31,

2020 Amortization of

Purchased Intangible Assets Restructuring Program Related Costs and Other Costs Business Combination Related

Costs and

Fair Value Adjustments Credit Risk

and Fair

Value Adjustments Tax Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments Income Tax Related Adjustments Total Non-

GAAP Adjustments Three

Months

Ended

March 31,

2020 GROSS PROFIT $ 467.8 29.0 — 1.3 — — — $ 30.3 $ 498.1 % OF NET SALES 53.5 % 57.0 % SG&A EXPENSES 393.5 (18.2 ) (7.1 ) (0.8 ) — — — (26.1 ) 367.4 % OF NET SALES 45.0 % 42.0 % GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT 156.6 — (156.6 ) — — — — (156.6 ) — RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER COSTS 42.5 — (42.5 ) — — — — (42.5 ) — (LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (124.8 ) 47.2 206.2 2.1 — — — 255.5 130.7 % OF NET SALES (14.3 %) 14.9 % NET INTEREST AND OTHER EXPENSE 4.9 — 0.2 — (0.8 ) — — (0.6 ) 4.3 PRE-TAX (LOSS) INCOME (129.7 ) 47.2 206.0 2.1 0.8 — — 256.1 126.4 INCOME TAXES 10.2 — — — — 26.8 (6.1 ) 20.7 30.9 % OF PRE-TAX (LOSS) INCOME (7.9 %) 24.4 % NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DENTSPLY SIRONA $ (139.9 ) $ 235.4 $ 95.5 % OF NET SALES (16.0 %) 10.9 % (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ (0.63 ) $ 1.06 $ 0.43 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in calculating diluted GAAP net loss per common share 220.9 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in calculating diluted Non-GAAP net income per common share 222.3









DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Common Share

A reconciliation of net loss attributable to Dentsply Sirona and net loss per diluted common share to adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted common share is as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (in millions, except per share amounts) Net (Loss) Income Per Diluted Common Share Net loss attributable to Dentsply Sirona $ (139.9 ) $ (0.63 ) Pre-tax Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring program related costs and other costs 206.0 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 47.2 Business combination related costs and fair value adjustments 2.1 Credit risk and fair value adjustments 0.8 Tax impact of the pre-tax Non-GAAP adjustments (a) (26.8 ) Subtotal Non-GAAP adjustments 229.3 1.03 Income tax related adjustments 6.1 0.03 Adjusted Non-GAAP net income $ 95.5 $ 0.43 (a) The tax amount was calculated using the applicable statutory tax rate in the tax jurisdiction where the Non-GAAP adjustments were generated. (b) The Company had a net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2020, but had net income on a Non-GAAP basis. The weighted average common shares outstanding used in calculating diluted Non-GAAP net income per common share includes the dilutive effect of common stock. Weighted average common shares outstanding used in calculating diluted GAAP net loss per common share 220.9 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in calculating diluted Non-GAAP net income per common share 222.3









For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the following table presents the details of the "Restructuring program related costs and other costs" line item of the above table and the affected line item in the Consolidated Statements of Operations:

(in millions) Asset

impairments Separation costs related to executives Costs related to restructuring

plans Professional services costs Incentive compensation Other Total Cost of products sold $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — SG&A — (0.8 ) — 6.9 1.0 — 7.1 Goodwill impairment 156.6 — — — — — 156.6 Restructuring and other costs 38.8 — 3.7 — — — 42.5 Interest expense, Interest income, and Other expense (income), net — — — — — (0.2 ) (0.2 ) Total $ 195.4 $ (0.8 ) $ 3.7 $ 6.9 $ 1.0 $ (0.2 ) $ 206.0









DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(In millions, except percentages)

(unaudited)

Adjusted Operating Income and Margin

A reconciliation of operating loss and margin to adjusted operating income and margin is as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (in millions, except percentages) Operating (Loss)

Income Percentage of Net

Sales Operating loss $ (124.8 ) (14.3 %) Restructuring program related costs and other costs 206.2 23.6 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 47.2 5.4 % Business combination related costs and fair value adjustments 2.1 0.2 % Adjusted Non-GAAP operating income $ 130.7 14.9 %









DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, 2019, a reconciliation of selected reported Consolidated Statements of Operations items to Non-GAAP items is as follows:

GAAP NON-GAAP (in millions, except per share amounts and percentages) Three

Months

Ended March

31, 2019 Amortization of

Purchased Intangible Assets Restructuring Program Related

Costs and Other Costs Business Combination Related

Costs and

Fair Value Adjustments Credit Risk and Fair

Value Adjustments Tax Impact

of Non-

GAAP Adjustments Income Tax Related Adjustments Total Non-

GAAP Adjustments Three

Months

Ended March

31, 2019 GROSS PROFIT $ 499.7 29.2 9.6 1.6 — — — 40.4 $ 540.1 % OF NET SALES 52.8 % 57.1 % SG&A EXPENSES 431.9 (19.0 ) (17.8 ) (0.5 ) — — — (37.3 ) 394.6 % OF NET SALES 45.6 % 41.7 % RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER COSTS 20.5 — (20.5 ) — — — — (20.5 ) — INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 47.3 48.2 47.9 2.1 — — — 98.2 145.5 % OF NET SALES 5.0 % 15.4 % NET INTEREST AND OTHER EXPENSE (6.5 ) — 9.0 (0.2 ) (1.3 ) — — 7.5 1.0 PRE-TAX INCOME 53.8 48.2 38.9 2.3 1.3 — — 90.7 144.5 INCOME TAXES 14.6 — — — — 22.6 (2.5 ) 20.1 34.7 % OF PRE-TAX INCOME 27.1 % 24.0 % NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DENTSPLY SIRONA $ 39.2 $ 70.6 $ 109.8 % OF NET SALES 4.1 % 11.6 % EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.17 $ 0.32 $ 0.49









DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Common Share

A reconciliation of net income attributable to Dentsply Sirona and net income per diluted common share to adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted common share is as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 (in millions, except per share amounts) Net Income Per Diluted

Common Share Net income attributable to Dentsply Sirona $ 39.2 $ 0.17 Pre-tax Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of purchased intangible assets 48.2 Restructuring program related costs and other costs 38.9 Business combination related costs and fair value adjustments 2.3 Credit risk and fair value adjustments 1.3 Tax impact of the pre-tax Non-GAAP adjustments (a) (22.6 ) Subtotal Non-GAAP adjustments 68.1 0.31 Income tax related adjustments 2.5 0.01 Adjusted Non-GAAP net income $ 109.8 $ 0.49 (a) The tax amount was calculated using the applicable statutory tax rate in the tax jurisdiction where the Non-GAAP adjustments were generated.

For the three months ended March 31, 2019, the following table presents the details of the "Restructuring program related costs and other costs" line item of the above table and the affected line item in the Consolidated Statements of Operations:

(in millions) Asset

impairments Sale or discontinuation

of non-strategic business or product lines Costs related to restructuring

plans Professional services costs Incentive compensation Other Total Cost of products sold $ — $ 9.5 $ — $ — $ — $ 0.1 $ 9.6 SG&A — 10.0 — 4.3 2.9 0.6 17.8 Restructuring and other costs 5.3 — 15.2 — — — 20.5 Interest expense, Interest income, and Other expense (income), net — (8.9 ) — — — (0.1 ) (9.0 ) Total $ 5.3 $ 10.6 $ 15.2 $ 4.3 $ 2.9 $ 0.6 $ 38.9









DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Adjusted Operating Income and Margin

A reconciliation of operating income and margin to adjusted operating income and margin is as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 (in millions, except percentages) Operating

Income Percentage of Net

Sales Operating Income $ 47.3 5.0 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 48.2 5.1 % Restructuring program related costs and other costs 47.9 5.1 % Business combination related costs and fair value adjustments 2.1 0.2 % Adjusted Non-GAAP operating income $ 145.5 15.4 %



