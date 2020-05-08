Kemira Oyj

Stock Exchange Release

May 8, 2020 at 1 pm (+CET)

﻿Kemira Oyj: Transfer of the company's own shares﻿





Based on the decision of the Annual General Meeting of Kemira Oyj on May 5, 2020, Kemira Oyj has transferred on May 8, 2020 13,825 shares to the members of the Board of Directors as part of remuneration of the Board.



After the transfer the company holds a total of 2,412,569 shares.



The Annual General Meeting decided on May 5, 2020 that the annual fee for the Board of Directors is paid as a combination of the company's shares and cash in such a manner that 40% of the annual fee is paid in company's shares owned by the company or, if this is not possible, shares purchased from the market, and 60% is paid in cash. According to the decision the shares will be transferred to the members of the Board of Directors and, if necessary, acquired directly on behalf of the members of the Board of Directors within two weeks from the release of Kemira's January-March 2020 Interim Report.





For more information, please contact:





Kemira Oyj

Mikko Pohjala, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 838 0709

Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers’ product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2019, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.7 billion and over 5,000 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.kemira.com