NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
May 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. EEST
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ovaskainen Jari
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
(X) Legal person
Issuer: Next Games Oyj
LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200508111913_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-05-07
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000233267
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 299 Unit price: 1.695 EUR
(2): Volume: 7,810 Unit price: 1.63 EUR
(3): Volume: 1,170 Unit price: 1.625 EUR
(4): Volume: 11,050 Unit price: 1.6 EUR
(5): Volume: 3,000 Unit price: 1.65 EUR
(6): Volume: 3,671 Unit price: 1.6 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(6): Volume: 27,000 Volume weighted average price: 1.61637 EUR
Next Games Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
Next Games Oyj LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: