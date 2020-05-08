May 08, 2020 06:00 ET

May 08, 2020 06:00 ET

NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

May 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. EEST

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ovaskainen Jari

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

(X) Legal person

Issuer: Next Games Oyj

LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200508111913_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-05-07

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000233267

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 299 Unit price: 1.695 EUR

(2): Volume: 7,810 Unit price: 1.63 EUR

(3): Volume: 1,170 Unit price: 1.625 EUR

(4): Volume: 11,050 Unit price: 1.6 EUR

(5): Volume: 3,000 Unit price: 1.65 EUR

(6): Volume: 3,671 Unit price: 1.6 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(6): Volume: 27,000 Volume weighted average price: 1.61637 EUR