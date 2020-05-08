Kemira Oyj
Managers’ transactions
May 8, 2020 at 1 pm (CET+1)
Kemira Oyj: Announcement of manager’s transaction; Shirley Cunningham has received Kemira’s shares as part of remuneration of the Board
On May 5, 2020, the Annual General Meeting of Kemira Oyj resolved that the annual fee of the company’s Board of Directors is paid as a combination of the company's shares and cash in such a manner that 40% of the annual fee is paid with the company's shares and 60% is paid in cash. In accordance with this resolution shares have been transferred to Shirley Cunningham, Member of the Board, as follows:
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Cunningham, Shirley
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: KEMIRA
LEI: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48_20200508102843_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-05-08
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009004824
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,609 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,609 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
Total ownership of instrument after the transaction: 5,793 shares
For more information, please contact:
Kemira Oyj
Mikko Pohjala, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 838 0709
Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers’ product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2019, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.7 billion and over 5,000 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.kemira.com
