Kemira Oyj

Managers’ transactions

May 8, 2020 at 1.00 pm (CET+1)

Kemira Oyj: Announcement of manager’s transaction; Timo Lappalainen has received Kemira’s shares as part of remuneration of the Board





On May 5, 2020, the Annual General Meeting of Kemira Oyj resolved that the annual fee of the company’s Board of Directors is paid as a combination of the company's shares and cash in such a manner that 40% of the annual fee is paid with the company's shares and 60% is paid in cash. In accordance with this resolution shares have been transferred to Timo Lappalainen, Member of the Board, as follows:

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Lappalainen, Timo

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: KEMIRA

LEI: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48_20200508103621_4

Transaction date: 2020-05-08

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009004824

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2,012 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 2,012 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

Total ownership of instrument after the transaction: 11,442 shares

For more information, please contact:

Kemira Oyj

Mikko Pohjala, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 838 0709

