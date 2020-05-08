Dublin, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the healthcare industry, "Respiratory Devices See Rising Demand to Treat COVID-19 Patients"



Therapeutic respiratory devices like ventilators, nebulizers and oxygen concentrators are a vital tool in treating patients with COVID-19. In severe cases, COVID-19 can cause acute respiratory distress which has created unprecedented demand for ventilators to provide respiratory support to critically-ill patients.



There has also been an increase in demand for respiratory monitoring devices particularly for devices that allow the remote monitoring of patients. This allows doctors to minimize their contact with infectious patients and allows less severely affected patients to be monitored from home for signs of worsening symptoms. The FDA has responded to shortages of ventilators in the US by authorizing the emergency use of alternative respiratory care devices such as positive pressure breathing devices as well as CPAP machines used to treat sleep apnea.



Companies like Philips, Medtronic, Vortran and ResMed are responding to the COVID-19 crisis by increasing their production of vital respiratory devices.



