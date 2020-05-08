Dublin, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SME Purchasing Dynamics Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The SME Purchasing Dynamics Report investigates the needs and attitudes of SME fleet decision-makers and outlines the approaches most likely to gain a receptive audience. With the creation of an additional 200,000 UK SME fleets in the last five years, the opportunities for growth in the UK fleet sector are obvious. What is less obvious is how to engage with them efficiently.



This report identifies strategies to influence SME fleets, explore the challenges to win hearts and minds and reveal their needs, desires and future outlook.



SMEs play a vital role in both their local and the national economies - and they need vehicles to conduct their business. SMEs account for about one third of the turnover of UK business and their numbers are growing. 360 Media reveal that there are 93,817 small businesses with 10 to 50 employees that run vehicles and 13,528 medium-sized businesses with 50 to 249 employees that operate cars and vans. Overall, sub50 vehicle fleets account for 57% of the UK fleet parc.



These volumes represent huge commercial opportunities to manufacturers, leasing companies, finance houses, franchised dealerships and aftermarket suppliers. The challenge is to deliver the right sales message at the right time to the right decision-maker (few fleets of this size have a dedicated fleet manager).



This is a customer base that tends to stick with what it knows until something goes wrong.



It is a price-sensitive market, yet frequently relies on the vague cost of ownership estimates to justify its decisions. Unless disruptors can intervene in narrow windows of opportunity, inertia rules. However, with over 20 pain points revealed, fleet propositions rated and influencing factors for both leasing and franchised dealers rated, the report provides insight to inform planning, messaging and targeting.



The SME Purchasing Dynamics Report is the most comprehensive and insightful evaluation of the UK fleet market, based on a quantitative survey of 150 businesses as well as the qualitative feedback from seven focus groups (in Clean Air Zones including London, Bristol, Birmingham and Leeds).



Key Topics Covered



Executive summary Shape of UK fleet sector Who takes decisions in SME fleets SME fleet objectives, 2020-21 SME purchase processes How to communicate effectively with SMEs The information SMEs seek when sourcing vehicles The criteria that determine purchasing decisions The role of franchised dealers How SMEs decide whether to lease or buy vehicles Why leasing is a remote relationship How to stop competing on price alone SME attitudes towards electric vehicles

