During the Investor Conference Webinar Vytautas Sinius, CEO and Donatas Savickas, CFO introduced the Bank’s financial results for the first quarter of the year 2020 and answered the participant questions aftewards.

The live coverage was followed by 70 participants, recording of the investor webinar (in English) is available there .

Presentation of the webinar (in English): https://sb.lt/uploads/media/5eb5100bc7228/sab-investor-webinar-q1-2020.pdf?token=/uploads/media/5eb5100bc7228/sab-investor-webinar-q1-2020.pdf

Šiaulių Bankas thanks all participants.

