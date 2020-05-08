Dublin, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Telemedicine Market Outlook 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Telemedicine technology has helped healthcare providers to extend their services to remote areas effectively. Furthermore, this technology is also extensively being used for the elderly population as well as for people who are unable to reach healthcare providers due to the inability to walk or chronic disease. Consultations through video calling, transferring medical images, and vital signs monitoring amongst others are the major applications of telemedicine.



According to a new research report, the market for telemedicine was valued at US$ 29.6 Billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 19% during 2017-2022. The growth of the market is likely to be driven by increasing adoption of telemedicine, rising incidences of chronic diseases, a growing geriatric population, government initiatives and a shortage of physicians.



The report provides insights into various factors that are affecting the growth of the markets. Furthermore, the report also includes the major trends and opportunities that will propel the industry's growth.



Based on end-users, the report broadly categorizes the telemedicine market into Telehospitals/Teleclinics and Telehome. Telehospitals/Teleclinics emerged as the major revenue earners of the industry, holding the largest share. The telehospitals market is further sub-divided into teleradiology, telecardiology, telepsychiatry, and teledermatology amongst others, based on Specialty. Teleradiology accounted for the largest share of the telehospital market by Specialty. This large share of the market is attributed to the wide usage of this technology for transferring patient's medical reports.



Based on component, the telemedicine market is further categorized into services, hardware, software, and telecom and networking. The telemedicine service market accounted for the largest share in the total telemedicine market in 2017.



The report also offers a geographic analysis of the global telemedicine market by segmenting into four major geographic regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is the largest market for telemedicine. This high share is attributed to the relative high adoption of technology in the market coupled with higher government support. The Asia Pacific market is poised to witness the highest growth owing to the increasing focus of players in this region.



Overall, the report provides extensive information and rational analysis of the global telemedicine market. A separate section is devoted to the major mergers & acquisitions that have taken place in the past year. The report concludes with detailed business profiles along with financials of some of the key players operating in the market. Some of the key players operating in the market are McKesson Corporation, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare Ltd., Cerner Corporation, IBM, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., and Medtronic plc. In addition, the report elucidates key developments of players, which will enable clients to formulate market strategies and assess the opportunity areas in key geographies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Analyst View



2. Research Methodology



3. Telemedicine: An Introduction



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Enabling Remote Patient Monitoring

4.1.2 Combating Doctor Shortages with Telemedicine

4.1.3 Strong Government Support in the US

4.1.4 Ability of Telemedicine to Reduce Healthcare Cost

4.1.5 Rising Adoption of Tele-health

4.1.6 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

4.1.7 Growing Geriatric Population

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Legality, Privacy, and Security Concerns

4.2.2 Relatively Low Adoption of Telemedicine in Developing Countries

4.2.3 Lack of Proper Regulatory Framework

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS)

4.3.2 Video Diagnostic Consultation

4.3.3 Remote Cardiac Services

4.3.4 More ACOs Using Technology to Improve Care and Cut Costs

4.3.5 Expanding Reimbursement and Payment Opportunities

4.4 Trends

4.4.1 Increasing Number of Retail Clinics and Employer Onsite Health Centers

4.4.2 Emergence of Remote Clinical Enterprises



5. Global Telemedicine Market



6. Global Telemedicine Market by End-Users

6.1 Global Telehospital/Teleclinic Market

6.1.1 Global Telehospital/Teleclinic Market by Specialty

6.1.1.1 Teleradiology

6.1.1.2 Telecardiology

6.1.1.3 Telepsychiatry

6.1.1.4 Telepathology

6.1.1.5 Teledermatology

6.1.1.6 Others

6.2 Global Tele-home Market



7. Global Telemedicine Market by Component

7.1 Services

7.2 Hardware

7.3 Software

7.4 Telecom & Networking



8. Global Telemedicine Market by Geography

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 Rest of the World (RoW)



9. Mergers & Acquisitions



10. Company Profiles

10.1 McKesson Corporation

10.2 Philips Healthcare

10.3 GE Healthcare Ltd.

10.4 Cerner Corporation

10.5 IBM

10.6 Honeywell Life Care Solutions

10.7 AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc.

10.8 Cisco Systems, Inc.

10.9 Medtronic plc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w3juvm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900