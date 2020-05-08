Dublin, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in 3D Printing Material Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 3D printing material market has undergone significant change in recent years, with 3D printing materials evolving from thermoplastics and photopolymers to environment friendly 3D printing materials. The rising wave of 3D additive manufacturing is creating huge potential for new 3D printing material applications and driving demand for 3D printing material/systems. The major drivers for this market are rapid acceptance of 3D printing technology from prototyping, product designing, and concept modelling, flexibility in the use of multiple materials for 3D printing, and growing awareness and market penetration of 3D printing technology in various end-use industries, such as medical, aerospace, automotive, and consumer products.



In this market, photopolymers, thermoplastics, metals, and ceramics are the major material technologies used in 3D printing additives manufacturing. Innovation in 3D printing materials technology, increasing spending on research and development, ease of manufacturing of custom products, rapid product development at low cost, and reduce material wastage are the major drivers of the 3D printing material market. Photopolymers is the largest segment of the 3D printing materials market and is growing at an above average growth. Thermoplastics and photopolymers are the best material technologies on the basis of build time and part complexity. In terms of cost and ease of application, thermoplastics are much better than other material technologies.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the 3D printing material market.



The market is expected to grow to $4,081.2 million by 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3% over the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. In this market, photopolymers, thermoplastics, metals, and ceramics are the major material technologies used in 3D printing additives manufacturing. Innovation in 3D printing materials technology, increasing spending on research and development, ease of manufacturing of custom products, rapid product development at low cost, and reduce material wastage are the major drivers of the 3D printing material market. Photopolymers is the largest segment of the 3D printing materials market and is growing at an above average growth. Thermoplastics and photopolymers are the best material technologies on the basis of build time and part complexity. In terms of cost and ease of application, thermoplastics are much better than other material technologies.

Within the technology trends in 3D printing material market, Automotive is one of the fastest growing sectors due to continuously focuses on the development of a new and innovative products. 3D printing is growing its application in making prototypes, design testing, small parts manufacturing, and also in printing large automotive parts.



The Asia Pacific will be the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to launch of innovative 3D printer and materials for use in various end use industries resulted in breakthrough growth in demand of for printing materials in the Asia Pacific region and entry of additive manufacturing technology in the low penetrated market created growth opportunity for 3D printing materials. Some of the 3D printing material companies profiled in this report include ExOne Company, EOS, and EnvisionTech and others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1: Technology Background and Evolution

2.2: Technology and Application Mapping

2.3: Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1: Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2: Drivers and Challenges in the Global 3D Printing Material Market



4. Technology Trends and Opportunities

4.1: 3D Printing Material Market Opportunities

4.2: Technology Trends and Growth Forecast

4.2.1: Photopolymers

4.2.2: Thermoplastics

4.2.3: Metals

4.2.4: Ceramics

4.2.5: Others

4.3: Technology Opportunities by End Use Segment



5. Technology Opportunities by Region

5.1: Global 3D Printing Material Market by Region

5.2: North American 3D Printing Material Market

5.3: European 3D Printing Material Market

5.4: APAC 3D Printing Material Market

5.5: ROW 3D Printing Material Market



6. Competitor Analysis

6.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

6.2: Market Share Analysis

6.3: Geographical Reach

6.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



7. Strategic Implications

7.1: Implications

7.2: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.3: Emerging Trends in the Global 3D Printing Material Market

7.4: Strategic Analysis



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: Strarasys Ltd

8.2: 3D Systems Corporation

8.3: The ExOne Company

8.4: EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

8.5: EnvisionTEC GmbH

8.6: Arcam AB

8.7: Voxeljet AG

8.8: Arkema SA

8.9: Hoganas AB

8.10: Concept Laser GmbH

8.11: Materialise NV

8.12: Carpenter Technology

8.13: 3T-AM



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9dwplq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900