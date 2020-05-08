Dublin, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Care Active Ingredient Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the global personal care active ingredient market looks promising with opportunities in skincare, haircare, oral care, makeup, toiletries, and fragrance industries. The global personal care active ingredient market is expected to reach an estimated $5.4 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are the changing lifestyle, growing purchasing power, and increasing concern of consumers regarding their appearances and hygiene.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include advancement in nanotechnology for manufacturing personal care products and improved conditioning agents for personal care. BASF, Solvay, Evonik, Croda, and Clariant are the major manufacturer of personal care active ingredients. A total of 182 figures/charts and 148 tables are provided in this 258-page report to help in your business decisions.



The report forecasts that moisturizing ingredients will remain the largest segment due to its various properties of prevention from different types of skin-related issues such as flaky, dry, and scaly skin. Within this market, skincare in personal care active ingredients will remain the largest segment due to increasing consumer awareness regarding the appearance and texture of their skin and inclination towards multifunctional skin creams.



Europe will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to increasing consumer awareness regarding personal care and hygiene, high standards of living, and high per capita spending. The analyst predicts that the Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by the increasing population and their rising per capita spending on personal care products.



Key report features:

Market size estimates: Personal care active ingredient market size estimation in terms of volume (M lbs.) and value ($M) shipment.

Personal care active ingredient market size estimation in terms of volume (M lbs.) and value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by region, ingredient type, application, and source.

Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by region, ingredient type, application, and source. Segmentation analysis: Personal care active ingredient market size by ingredient type, application, and type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Personal care active ingredient market size by ingredient type, application, and type in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Personal care active ingredient market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Personal care active ingredient market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions for the personal care active ingredient in the personal care active ingredient market.

Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions for the personal care active ingredient in the personal care active ingredient market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for personal care active ingredient in the personal care active ingredient market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for personal care active ingredient in the personal care active ingredient market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Value Chain Analysis

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2014 to 2025

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends (2014-2019) and Forecasts (2020-2025)

3.2: Global Personal Care Active Ingredient Market Trends (2014-2019) and Forecast (2020-2025)

3.3: Global Personal Care Active Ingredient Market by Application

3.4: Global Personal Care Active Ingredient Market by Ingredient Type:

3.5: Global Personal Care Active Ingredient Market by Source:



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2014 to 2025

4.1: Global Personal Care Active Ingredient Market by Region

4.2: North American Personal Care Active Ingredient Market

4.3: European Personal Care Active Ingredient Market

4.4: APAC Personal Care Active Ingredient Market

4.5: ROW Personal Care Active Ingredient Market



5. Competitors Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Cost of Goods Sold

6.2: SG&A

6.3: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Personal Care Active Ingredient Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: BASF

8.2: Solvay

8.3: Evonik

8.4: Clariant

8.5: Croda



