The Global Functional and Barrier Coatings for Paper Market is poised to experience strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include nano-structured and multiple-layered coatings produced by EB-PVD, the popularity of green insulation for thermal barrier coating, and an increasing focus on bio-based and eco-friendly products.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 to 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on key countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and South Africa. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Nano-structured and Multiple-layered Coatings Produced by EB-PVD

3.1.2 Popularity of Green Insulation for Thermal Barrier Coating

3.1.3 Increasing Focus on Bio-based and Eco-friendly Products

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Functional and Barrier Coatings for Paper Market, By Material of Manufacturing

4.1 Conventional Plastic Coating

4.2 Biodegradable Coating



5 Functional and Barrier Coatings for Paper Market, By Coating Type

5.1 Pigment Coating

5.2 Wax Coating

5.3 Ultra Violet (UV) Coating

5.4 Poly Coating



6 Functional and Barrier Coatings for Paper Market, By Type

6.1 Heat Resistance

6.2 Gas Resistance

6.3 Water Resistance



7 Functional and Barrier Coatings for Paper Market, By Application

7.1 Food Service Disposables

7.2 Printing

7.3 Packaging



8 Functional and Barrier Coatings for Paper Market, By End User

8.1 Pharmaceuticals

8.2 Banking & Financial Institutions

8.3 Personal Care & Cosmetics

8.4 Beverages

8.5 Food

8.6 Homecare & Toiletries



9 Functional and Barrier Coatings for Paper Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies



Coatings & Adhesives Corp

Sonoco Products Company

Paramelt B.V

Michelman, Inc.

BASF S.E.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Synthetic Natural Polymers

Cortec Corporation

CH-Polymers Oy

Dow Chemical Company

Cattie Adhesive Solutions Llc

Omnova Solutions Inc.

Stora Enso Oyj

Sierra Coating Technologies LLC

Akzo Nobel N.V.

ALTANA Group

Kuraray Co. Limited

Imerys Pigments

Cork Industries, Inc.

Mondi Corporate

