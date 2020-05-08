GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 before the market open and host a conference call on Thursday, May 14, 2020.
|Conference Call Details
|Date:
|Thursday, May 14
|Time:
|8:30 am Eastern Time
|Domestic:
|855-327-6837
|International:
|631-891-4304
|Conference ID:
|10009533
|Webcast:
|http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139687
About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies and vaccines. Our diverse pipeline of product candidates includes next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell™), conjugated immunostimulants for the treatment of cancer (ALT-702) and intranasal vaccines (NasoVAX™, NasoShield™ and AdCOVIDTM). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com.
|Contacts:
|Will Brown
|Ashley R. Robinson
|Chief Financial Officer
|LifeSci Advisors, LLC
|Phone: 240-654-1450
|617-430-7577
|wbrown@altimmune.com
|arr@lifesciadvisors.com
Altimmune, Inc.
Gaithersburg, Maryland, UNITED STATES
