Q1 GAAP Operating Income of $3 Million



Adjusted EBITDA Totaled $57 Million; Above Prior Guidance Due to Strong Performance in Clean Earth and Rail as Well as Lower Corporate Spending



Completed Purchase of ESOL, Furthering Transformation to an Environmental Solutions Company; Initiated Robust Integration Plan to Achieve Targeted Synergies



Harsco Rail SCOR Program (Supply Chain Operations Recovery) Delivering Positive Results



In Response to COVID-19, Broad Business Continuity Actions Implemented to Protect Stakeholders, Maintain Essential Operations and Preserve Financial Flexibility



Significant Financial Flexibility; Committed to Goal of Reducing 2020 Capital Spending to Support Positive Free Cash Flow and to Cost Reduction Initiatives

CAMP HILL, Pa., May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) today reported first quarter 2020 results. On a U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") basis, first quarter of 2020 diluted loss per share from continuing operations was $0.11, which included strategic and acquisition integration costs as well as severance expenses incurred within Harsco Environmental to achieve improvement objectives. Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2020 were $0.16. These figures compare with first quarter of 2019 GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.13 and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.18.

GAAP operating income from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2020 was $3 million. Excluding unusual items, adjusted EBITDA was $57 million, compared to the Company's previously provided guidance range of $43 million to $48 million.

“While Harsco had a positive start to the year, with better than anticipated results in Clean Earth and Rail and the completion of our ESOL acquisition, we have had to shift our immediate priorities to include addressing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger. “During these unprecedented times, our focus is on ensuring the health and well-being of our employees and the communities in which we operate, as well as providing the services and products demanded by the critical industries that we support. To that end, our employees have risen to the challenge, and I would like to personally thank all Harsco employees for their outstanding efforts to sustain our operations, serve our customers and ensure our business continuity.

"Our team has managed through market challenges in the past, and while the severity and duration of this downturn is unknown, we are well-prepared to handle this uncertain period. Harsco has significant financial flexibility through a strong liquidity position and favorable debt maturity profile. We are also implementing the lessons learned from past cycles to shape our quick and proactive decisions in response to the pandemic, such as recently implementing actions to align our cost structure and reduce capital spending, to support positive free cash flow generation.

"In total, I am confident that the steps we have taken to build a strong and durable business model focused on environmental services and products will allow us to continue to navigate through the year. In addition, we believe our efforts will position Harsco to be able to exit this period a stronger, more resilient company, poised to capitalize on growth opportunities when the global economy eventually recovers."

Harsco Corporation—Selected First Quarter Results

($ in millions, except per share amounts) Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Revenues $ 399 $ 330 Operating income from continuing operations - GAAP $ 3 $ 20 Diluted EPS from continuing operations - GAAP $ (0.11 ) $ 0.13 Adjusted EBITDA - excluding unusual items $ 57 $ 54 Adjusted EBITDA margin - excluding unusual items 14.4 % 16.3 % Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations - excluding unusual items $ 0.16 $ 0.18

Note: Income statement details above and commentary below reflect that the prior Industrial segment was reclassified as Discontinued Operations in 2019. Also, adjusted earnings per share details presented throughout this release are adjusted for unusual items and acquisition-related amortization expense.

Consolidated First Quarter Operating Results

Consolidated total revenues from continuing operations were $399 million, an increase of 21 percent compared with the prior-year quarter due to higher revenues in the Company's Rail segment and the acquisition of Clean Earth in mid-2019. Foreign currency translation negatively impacted first quarter 2020 revenues by approximately $11 million compared with the prior-year period.

GAAP operating income from continuing operations was $3 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $20 million in the same quarter of last year. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA totaled $57 million in the first quarter of 2020 versus $54 million in the first quarter of 2019. This increase is attributable to the Clean Earth acquisition and lower adjusted Corporate spending.

First Quarter Business Review

Environmental

($ in millions) Q1 2020 Q1 2019 %Change Revenues $ 242 $ 261 (8 )% Operating income - GAAP $ 11 $ 24 (57 )% Adjusted EBITDA - excluding unusual items $ 43 $ 51 (16 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin - excluding unusual items 17.8 % 19.6 %

Environmental revenues totaled $242 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared with $261 million in the prior-year quarter. This change is attributable to foreign currency translation impacts, lower services demand from steel customers and exited contracts. The segment's GAAP operating income and adjusted EBITDA totaled $11 million and $43 million, respectively, in the first quarter of 2020. These figures compare with GAAP operating income of $24 million and adjusted EBITDA of $51 million in the prior-year period. During the quarter, Environmental initiated actions contemplated at the beginning of the year to strengthen its financial performance and competitive position. The costs to complete this program totaled approximately $5 million in the first quarter, with annualized cost benefits anticipated to be in excess of $7 million. Meanwhile, the change in the segment's adjusted EBITDA relative to the prior-year quarter is attributable to the above factors and lower commodity prices, partially offset by a reduction in selling and administrative expenses. Environmental's adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.8 percent in the first quarter of 2020.

Clean Earth

($ in millions) Q1 2020 Q1 2019 %Change Revenues $ 79 $ 64 24 % Operating income - GAAP $ 4 $ 1 nmf Adjusted EBITDA - excluding unusual items 11 8 43 % Adjusted EBITDA margin - excluding unusual items 13.7 % 11.8 %

Note: The 2019 financial information provided above and discussed below for Clean Earth is not incorporated within Harsco's consolidated results and is provided only for comparison purposes.

Clean Earth revenues totaled $79 million, representing an increase of 24 percent compared with the prior-year quarter. Segment operating income and adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2020 totaled $4 million, and $11 million, respectively. These figures compare favorably with $1 million and $8 million, respectively, in the prior-year period (2019 figures do not include corporate cost allocation). The increase in revenues and earnings is attributable to higher hazardous and non-hazardous volumes, with growth most pronounced for dredged material processing. Clean Earth's adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.7 percent in the first quarter of 2020.

Rail

($ in millions) Q1 2020 Q1 2019 %Change Revenues $ 78 $ 69 14 % Operating income - GAAP $ 6 $ 5 20 % Adjusted EBITDA - excluding unusual items $ 8 $ 9 (16 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin - excluding unusual items 9.9 % 13.4 %

Rail revenues increased 14 percent to $78 million, primarily due to higher global demand for maintenance equipment. The segment's operating income and adjusted EBITDA totaled $6 million and $8 million, respectively, in the first quarter of 2020. These figures compare with operating income of $5 million and adjusted EBITDA of $9 million in the prior-year quarter. The EBITDA change year-on-year is attributable to a less favorable mix of equipment, partially offset by lower administrative expense and a more favorable mix of contract services in the most-recent quarter. Rail's adjusted EBITDA margin was 9.9 percent in the first quarter of 2020.

Cash Flow

Net cash used by operating activities totaled $12 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $15 million in the prior-year period. Free cash flow was $(26) million (before transaction expenses) in the first quarter of 2020, compared with $(20) million in the prior-year period. The change in free cash flow compared with the prior-year quarter is attributable to changes in net cash from operating activities, including the impact of higher cash interest payments, partially offset by lower capital expenditures.

Business Continuity / 2020 Outlook

Harsco is operating as an essential business in each of its segments in the United States and almost entirely around the world. The Company has taken significant actions, as previously disclosed, to protect its stakeholders and minimize the operational and financial impacts of the pandemic on the business, while continuing to provide customers with essential products and services. As part of these efforts, Harsco has implemented work safety and flexibility measures to keep employees and customers healthy, as facilities remain operational.

Harsco has also taken measures to adjust its cost structure and reduce capital expenditures, with the goal of improving free cash flow for the year and preserving its financial flexibility and strong liquidity position. To that end, the Company intends to lower 2020 capital spending by approximately $75 million. In addition, Harsco recently executed actions to reduce operating costs by approximately $15 million over the next two quarters ($30 million annualized), while maintaining the ability to take further cost actions if necessary. The Company has also chosen to defer pension and certain tax cash payments and to pursue governmental benefit reimbursements within the scope of various pandemic-related legislation for countries within which it operates.

Lastly, as also previously announced, Harsco will not be providing detailed guidance for the time being given the uncertainty around the pandemic and its evolving impact on relevant markets. While underlying business conditions currently vary across markets, the Company expects that sluggish customer demand and business disruptions will persist for some time. The extent and duration of these impacts cannot be quantified at this time. As a result, Harsco will provide formal guidance when visibility improves, and it deems appropriate.

HARSCO CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three

Months Ended March 31 (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 Revenues from continuing operations: Service revenues $ 291,339 $ 229,520 Product revenues 107,502 100,382 Total revenues 398,841 329,902 Costs and expenses from continuing operations: Cost of services sold 236,319 181,871 Cost of products sold 80,149 69,309 Selling, general and administrative expenses 72,499 56,406 Research and development expenses 1,260 749 Other expenses, net 5,733 1,743 Total costs and expenses 395,960 310,078 Operating income from continuing operations 2,881 19,824 Interest income 193 533 Interest expense (12,649 ) (5,507 ) Unused debt commitment and amendment fees (488 ) — Defined benefit pension income (expense) 1,589 (1,338 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and equity income (8,474 ) 13,512 Income tax benefit (expense) 682 (1,219 ) Equity income of unconsolidated entities, net 96 21 Income (loss) from continuing operations (7,696 ) 12,314 Discontinued operations: Gain on sale of discontinued business 18,462 — Income (loss) from discontinued businesses (225 ) 13,750 Income tax expense related to discontinued businesses (9,314 ) (3,527 ) Income from discontinued operations 8,923 10,223 Net income 1,227 22,537 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,086 ) (1,840 ) Net income attributable to Harsco Corporation $ 141 $ 20,697 Amounts attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders: Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax $ (8,782 ) $ 10,474 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 8,923 10,223 Net income attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders $ 141 $ 20,697 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding 78,761 79,907 Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders: Continuing operations $ (0.11 ) $ 0.13 Discontinued operations 0.11 0.13 Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders $ — $ 0.26 Diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding 78,761 81,653 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders: Continuing operations $ (0.11 ) $ 0.13 Discontinued operations 0.11 0.13 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders $ — $ 0.25 (a)

(a) Does not total due to rounding.





HARSCO CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) March 31

2020 December 31

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,488 $ 57,259 Restricted cash 2,300 2,473 Trade accounts receivable, net 320,710 309,990 Other receivables 18,685 21,265 Inventories 167,890 156,991 Current portion of contract assets 50,499 31,166 Current portion of assets held-for-sale 540 22,093 Other current assets 53,668 51,575 Total current assets 680,780 652,812 Property, plant and equipment, net 533,349 561,786 Right-of-use assets, net 50,491 52,065 Goodwill 727,882 738,369 Intangible assets, net 294,720 299,082 Deferred income tax assets 9,476 14,288 Assets held-for-sale — 32,029 Other assets 50,472 17,036 Total assets $ 2,347,170 $ 2,367,467 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 4,820 $ 3,647 Current maturities of long-term debt 2,758 2,666 Accounts payable 181,760 176,755 Accrued compensation 33,492 37,992 Income taxes payable 15,956 18,692 Insurance liabilities 9,844 10,140 Current portion of advances on contracts 47,822 53,906 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 12,421 12,544 Current portion of liabilities of assets held-for-sale — 11,344 Other current liabilities 141,877 137,208 Total current liabilities 450,750 464,894 Long-term debt 789,619 775,498 Insurance liabilities 17,019 18,515 Retirement plan liabilities 164,499 189,954 Advances on contracts 53,775 6,408 Operating lease liabilities 35,561 36,974 Liabilities of assets held-for-sale — 12,152 Other liabilities 77,077 73,413 Total liabilities 1,588,300 1,577,808 HARSCO CORPORATION STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock 144,219 143,400 Additional paid-in capital 201,856 200,595 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (616,476 ) (587,622 ) Retained earnings 1,824,241 1,824,100 Treasury stock (842,987 ) (838,893 ) Total Harsco Corporation stockholders’ equity 710,853 741,580 Noncontrolling interests 48,017 48,079 Total equity 758,870 789,659 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,347,170 $ 2,367,467





HARSCO CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31 (In thousands) 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,227 $ 22,537 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Depreciation 29,933 30,204 Amortization 6,557 3,045 Deferred income tax expense 4,412 595 Equity in income of unconsolidated entities, net (96 ) (21 ) Gain on sale from discontinued business (18,462 ) — Other, net (2,007 ) (279 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (22,050 ) (3,270 ) Inventories (16,412 ) (14,448 ) Contract assets (20,311 ) 6,770 Right-of-use assets 3,429 3,895 Accounts payable 12,308 3,099 Accrued interest payable (9,891 ) 89 Accrued compensation (2,752 ) (19,924 ) Advances on contracts 40,464 (3,406 ) Operating lease liabilities (3,358 ) (3,913 ) Retirement plan liabilities, net (15,534 ) (9,403 ) Income taxes payable - Gain on sale of discontinued businesses 3,843 — Other assets and liabilities (2,836 ) (732 ) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities (11,536 ) 14,838 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (27,894 ) (36,407 ) Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired (4,157 ) 680 Proceeds from sale of business, net 37,219 — Proceeds from sales of assets 2,185 1,177 Expenditures for intangible assets (58 ) — Net proceeds (payments) from settlement of foreign currency forward exchange contracts 11,327 (4,091 ) Net cash provided (used) by investing activities 18,622 (38,641 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Short-term borrowings, net 3,697 (3,578 ) Current maturities and long-term debt: Additions 52,875 56,998 Reductions (38,709 ) (1,700 ) Sale of noncontrolling interests — 876 Stock-based compensation - Employee taxes paid (3,437 ) (8,237 ) Deferred financing costs (1,632 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 12,794 44,359 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash (10,824 ) (17 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash 9,056 20,539 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period 59,732 67,146 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period $ 68,788 $ 87,685





HARSCO CORPORATION

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (b) March 31, 2019 (b) (In thousands) Revenues Operating

Income (Loss) Revenues Operating Income (Loss) Harsco Environmental $ 241,559 $ 10,520 $ 261,312 $ 24,497 Harsco Clean Earth (a) 78,812 4,245 — — Harsco Rail 78,470 6,472 68,590 5,389 Corporate — (18,356 ) — (10,062 ) Consolidated Totals $ 398,841 $ 2,881 $ 329,902 $ 19,824





(a) The Company's acquisition of Clean Earth closed on June 28, 2019. (b) The operating results of the former Harsco Industrial Segment have been reflected as discontinued operations in the Company's Consolidated Statement of Operations for all periods presented.





HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (LOSS) AS REPORTED (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31 2020 2019 Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations as reported $ (0.11 ) $ 0.13 Corporate strategic costs (a) 0.17 0.03 Harsco Environmental Segment severance costs (b) 0.07 — Harsco Environmental Cumulative translation adjustment liquidation (c) — (0.03 ) Harsco Rail Segment improvement initiative costs (d) — 0.03 Corporate unused debt commitment and amendment fees (e) 0.01 — Harsco Environmental Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability (f) — — Taxes on above unusual items (g) (0.03 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, including acquisition amortization

expense $ 0.10 (h) $ 0.16 (h) Acquisition amortization expense, net of tax 0.06 0.02 Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.16 $ 0.18





(a) Costs at Corporate associated with supporting and executing the Company's growth strategy (Q1 2020 $13.8 million pre-tax; Q1 2019 $2.7 million pre-tax). (b) Harsco Environmental Segment severance costs (Q1 2020 $5.2 million pre-tax). (c) Harsco Environmental Segment gain related to the liquidation of cumulated translation adjustment related to an exited country (Q1 2019 $2.3 million pre-tax). (d) Costs associated with a productivity improvement initiative in the Harsco Rail Segment (Q1 2019 $2.6 million pre-tax). (e) Costs at Corporate related to the new term loan under its existing senior secured credit facilities (Q1 2020 $0.5 million pre-tax). (f) Fair value adjustment to contingent consideration liability related to the acquisition of Altek (Q1 2019 $0.4 million pretax). The Company adjusts operating income and Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to exclude the impact of the change in fair value to the acquisition-related contingent consideration liability for the Altek acquisition because it believes that the adjustment for this item more closely correlates the reported financial measures with the ordinary and ongoing course of the Company's operations. (g) Unusual items are tax-effected at the global effective tax rate, before discrete items, in effect at the time the unusual item is recorded, except for unusual items from countries where no tax benefit can be realized, in which case a zero percent tax rate is used. (h) Does not total due to rounding.

The Company’s management believes Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company’s historical and future prospects. Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company’s core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company’s performance. Exclusion of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense, the amount of which can vary by the timing, size and nature of the Company’s acquisitions, facilitates more consistent internal comparisons of operating results over time between the Company’s newly acquired and long-held businesses, and comparisons with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies. It is important to note that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and that intangible asset amortization related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP.





HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AS REPORTED BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)



(In thousands) Harsco

Environmental Harsco Clean

Earth (a) Harsco

Rail Corporate Consolidated

Totals Three Months Ended March 31, 2020: Operating income (loss) as reported $ 10,520 $ 4,245 $ 6,472 $ (18,356 ) $ 2,881 Corporate strategic costs — — — 13,763 13,763 Harsco Environmental Segment severance costs 5,160 — — — 5,160 Operating income (loss) excluding unusual items 15,680 4,245 6,472 (4,593 ) 21,804 Depreciation and amortization 27,311 6,519 1,299 513 35,642 Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,991 $ 10,764 $ 7,771 $ (4,080 ) $ 57,446 Revenues as reported $ 241,559 $ 78,812 $ 78,470 $ 398,841 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 17.8 % 13.7 % 9.9 % 14.4 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2019: Operating income (loss) as reported $ 24,497 $ — $ 5,389 $ (10,062 ) $ 19,824 Corporate strategic costs — — — 2,739 2,739 Harsco Rail Segment improvement initiative costs — — 2,648 — 2,648 Harsco Environmental Segment cumulative

translation adjustment liquidation (2,271 ) — — — (2,271 ) Harsco Environmental Segment change in fair value

to contingent consideration liability 369 — — — 369 Operating income (loss) excluding unusual items 22,595 — 8,037 (7,323 ) 23,309 Depreciation and amortization 28,705 — 1,167 659 30,531 Adjusted EBITDA $ 51,300 $ — $ 9,204 $ (6,664 ) $ 53,840 Revenues as reported $ 261,312 $ — $ 68,590 $ 329,902 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 19.6 % 13.4 % 16.3 %

(a) The Company's acquisition of Clean Earth closed on June 28, 2019.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of income from continuing operations adjusted to add back income tax expense; equity income of unconsolidated entities, net; net interest; defined benefit pension income (expense); unused debt commitment and amendment fees; and depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs); and excludes unusual items. Segment Adjusted EBITDA consists of operating income from continuing operations adjusted to exclude unusual items and add back depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs). The sum of the Segments’ Adjusted EBITDA equals consolidated Adjusted EBITDA. The Company‘s management believes Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to investors because management reviews Adjusted EBITDA in assessing and evaluating performance. However, this measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for net income from continuing operations, operating income from continuing operations and other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The Company's method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from methods used by other companies and, as a result, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies.





HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW TO NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31 (In thousands) 2020 2019 Net cash provided (used) by operating activities $ (11,536 ) $ 14,838 Less capital expenditures (27,894 ) (36,407 ) Less expenditures for intangible assets (58 ) — Plus capital expenditures for strategic ventures (a) 1,139 843 Plus total proceeds from sales of assets (b) 2,185 1,177 Plus transaction-related expenditures (c) 9,979 — Free cash flow $ (26,185 ) $ (19,549 )





(a) Capital expenditures for strategic ventures represent the partner’s share of capital expenditures in certain ventures consolidated in the Company’s financial statements. (b) Asset sales are a normal part of the business model, primarily for the Harsco Environmental Segment. (c) Expenditures directly related to the Company's acquisition and divestiture transactions.

The Company's management believes that Free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is meaningful to investors because management reviews cash flows generated from operations less capital expenditures net of asset sales proceeds and transaction-related expenditures for planning and performance evaluation purposes. It is important to note that free cash flow does not represent the total residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements and settlements of foreign currency forward exchange contracts, are not deducted from this measure. ThIs measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP.