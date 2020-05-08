MALVERN, Pa., May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), with integrated solutions for the development, formulation, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of oral solid dose drug products, today announced that it will report first quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, May 11, 2020. Recro's management team will host a conference call and audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, May 11, 2020 to discuss the financial results and recent operational highlights.



To access the conference call, please dial (844) 243-4691 (local) or (225) 283-0379 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and refer to conference ID 4622208. A live audio webcast of the call will be available under "Events" in the Investor section of the Company's website, https://ir.recropharma.com/events . An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the event and will be available for 30 days.

About Recro

Recro is a contract development and manufacturing, or CDMO, business, located in Gainesville, GA. The Company leverages its formulation expertise to develop and manufacture pharmaceutical products using its proprietary delivery technologies and other manufacturing services for commercial and development-stage partners who commercialize or plan to commercialize these products. These collaborations can result in revenue streams including royalties, profit sharing, research and development and manufacturing fees, which support continued operations for the business. For more information please visit www.recrogainesville.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements reflect Recro's expectations about its future performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "upcoming," "plan," "target," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to Recro or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to Recro as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause Recro’s performance to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. The following are some of the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or underlying our forward-looking statements: the ongoing economic and social consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any adverse impact on the customer ordering patterns or disruption in raw materials or supply chain; demand for our services, which depends in part on our customers’ research and development and the clinical plans and market success of their products; our customers' changing inventory requirements and manufacturing plans; customers and prospective customers decisions to move forward with our manufacturing services; average profitability, or mix, of the products we manufacture; our ability to enhance existing or introduce new services in a timely manner; fluctuations in the costs, availability, and suitability of the components of the products we manufacture, including active pharmaceutical ingredients, excipients, purchased components and raw materials; or customers facing increasing or new competition. This list of important factors is not all inclusive. Recro assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Recro’s actual performance to materially differ from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this press release include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties included in Recro’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Argot Partners

Sam Martin / Claudia Styslinger

(212) 600-1902

sam@argotpartners.com

Claudia@argotpartners.com

Recro

Ryan D. Lake

(484) 395-2436

rlake@recropharma.com

Media Contact:

Argot Partners

David Rosen

(212) 600-1902

David.rosen@argotpartners.com