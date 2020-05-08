VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hobo Cannabis Company (“Hobo”) today announces the opening of its newest retail location in Timmins, Ontario (993 Riverside, Mount Joy, Timmins). The 3,000-square-foot space marks Hobo’s latest store opening in the province, and is part and parcel of the company’s operational momentum as they work through their ambitious 15-store Ontario expansion plan. With today’s store launch, Hobo will bring its thoughtful approach to cannabis retail to the Timmins community, providing the region’s cannabis consumers with a well-curated range of product offerings. Hobo also aims to provide economic support to the local region through job creation, and has plans to continue filling company positions in sales, fulfillment, and management over time.



“Through the hard work and experience of the Hobo team, we’re not only excited but incredibly grateful to be forging ahead with our Ontario expansion plan, and to bring our newest store to the Timmins community,” said Harrison Stoker, Vice President at Donnelly Group. “In less than two months, we’ve opened three stores in Ontario. Like many businesses across Canada, we’ve had to learn how to navigate the new, uncertain state of the economy - but we feel very fortunate to have been able to stay focused and on track with growing our presence, nationally. We’re now looking to keep building our Timmins Mount Joy store team and to provide Canadians with continued access to their favourite cannabis brands and products, of course, while keeping their health and safety top of mind.”

In accordance with the policies and regulatory instructions issued by Health Canada, Hobo will not be literally opening the doors to its Timmins location to the public. Instead, the company will be launching with curbside pick-up and delivery, facilitated through Hobo’s website .

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of the launch of Hobo’s next-day, contactless delivery service in Toronto, and marks the company’s ninth store opening in Canada.

About Hobo Cannabis Company

Hobo Cannabis Company, a Donnelly Group venture, is a Canadian collection of privately-owned retail cannabis stores with locations in B.C., Alberta, and Ontario. As a testament to Hobo’s commitment to the consumer experience and making the cannabis buying experience disarming, compassionate and human, Hobo employs a contemporary aesthetic rooted in simple, functional design and features a well-considered product range and frictionless technology.

Hobo Cannabis Company’s nine locations now include Ottawa Merivale (1642 Merivale Road, Ottawa), Ottawa ByWard (121 Clarence Street, Ottawa), Timmins Riverside (993 Riverside, Timmins), Lethbridge Downtown (305 6th Street South, Lethbridge), Vancouver Robson (1173 Robson Street, Vancouver), Vancouver Kitsilano (1952 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver), Vancouver Airport (8425 Granville Street, Vancouver), Vancouver Main Street (4296 Main Street, Vancouver), and Kelowna Springfield (2121 Springfield Road, Kelowna), offering consumers a selection of five cannabis intents: Move (THC dominant), Lift (THC leaning), Balance (equal parts THC to CBD), Calm (CBD dominant), and Rest (THC dominant). For more information, visit https://hobo.ca .