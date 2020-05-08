Clinical successes highlight Axsome’s accelerated evolution into a leading CNS company
Positive pivotal Phase 2/3 results for AXS-05 in Alzheimer’s disease agitation further deepen innovative pipeline
Positive efficacy results in 5 significant CNS indications with 4 candidates advance broad late-stage pipeline
Two NDA submissions, for AXS-05 in MDD and AXS-07 in migraine, on track for 4Q 2020
Pre-commercialization activities underway for potentially first-in-class or best-in-class CNS therapies
NEW YORK, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
“The recent clinical successes in our late-stage pipeline, including positive efficacy data in depression, Alzheimer’s disease agitation, migraine, narcolepsy, and fibromyalgia, highlight Axsome’s accelerated evolution into a leading, innovative CNS company,” said Herriot Tabuteau, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Axsome. “The ability to tackle unmet medical needs in these serious and difficult-to-treat CNS diseases, underscores the importance of our novel investigational medicines. As we move towards the submission of two NDAs in the fourth quarter, one for AXS-05 in depression and one for AXS-07 in migraine, our commercial team is focused on launch-readiness activities to ensure successful commercial execution. In parallel, we look to continue the momentum in our other late-stage development programs, including AXS-05 in Alzheimer’s disease agitation, for which we intend to meet with the FDA after the recently announced positive ADVANCE-1 pivotal trial results in this indication, and AXS-12 in narcolepsy, for which we remain on track to initiate Phase 3 trials later this year.”
CNS Pipeline Update
Axsome is developing a portfolio of differentiated, patent-protected, central nervous system (CNS) product candidates. For the many people facing unsatisfactory treatments for CNS disorders, Axsome accelerates the invention and adoption of life-changing medicines. The Company’s CNS pipeline includes four differentiated product candidates in active clinical development.
Anticipated Milestones
First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
About Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders for which there are limited treatment options. For the many people facing unsatisfactory treatments for CNS disorders, Axsome accelerates the invention and adoption of life-changing medicines. Axsome’s core CNS product candidate portfolio includes five clinical-stage candidates, AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-09, AXS-12, and AXS-14. AXS-05 is being developed for major depressive disorder (MDD), treatment resistant depression (TRD), Alzheimer’s disease (AD) agitation, and as treatment for smoking cessation. AXS-07 is being developed for the acute treatment of migraine. AXS-12 is being developed for the treatment of narcolepsy. AXS-14 is being developed for fibromyalgia. AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-09, AXS-12, and AXS-14 are investigational drug products not approved by the FDA. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at axsome.com. The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the company website.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release are “forward-looking statements”. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. In particular, the Company’s statements regarding trends and potential future results are examples of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the success, timing and cost of our ongoing clinical trials and anticipated clinical trials for our current product candidates, including statements regarding the timing of initiation, pace of enrollment and completion of the trials (including our ability to fully fund our disclosed clinical trials, which assumes no material changes to our currently projected expenses), futility analyses and receipt of interim results, which are not necessarily indicative of the final results of our ongoing clinical trials, and the number or type of studies or nature of results necessary to support the filing of a new drug application (“NDA”) for any of our current product candidates; our ability to fund additional clinical trials to continue the advancement of our product candidates; the timing of and our ability to obtain and maintain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) or other regulatory authority approval of, or other action with respect to, our product candidates (including, but not limited to, FDA’s agreement with the Company’s discontinuation of the bupropion treatment arm of the ADVANCE-1 study in accordance with the independent data monitoring committee’s recommendations); the potential for the MOMENTUM clinical trial to provide a basis for approval of AXS-07 for the acute treatment of migraine in adults with or without aura, pursuant to our special protocol assessment; the potential for the ASCEND clinical trial, combined with the GEMINI clinical trial results, to provide a basis for approval of AXS-05 for the treatment of major depressive disorder and accelerate its development timeline and commercial path to patients; the Company’s ability to successfully defend its intellectual property or obtain the necessary licenses at a cost acceptable to the Company, if at all; the successful implementation of the Company’s research and development programs and collaborations; the success of the Company’s license agreements; the acceptance by the market of the Company’s product candidates, if approved; the Company’s anticipated capital requirements, including the Company’s anticipated cash runway; unforeseen circumstances or other disruptions to normal business operations arising from or related to COVID-19; and other factors, including general economic conditions and regulatory developments, not within the Company’s control. The factors discussed herein could cause actual results and developments to be materially different from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstance.
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
Statements of Operations Information:
|Three months ended
|March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|27,521,400
|$
|7,603,081
|General and administrative
|4,970,057
|2,818,392
|Total operating expenses
|32,491,457
|10,421,473
|Loss from operations
|(32,491,457
|)
|(10,421,473
|)
|Interest income (expense)
|7,311
|(218,903
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(32,484,146
|)
|$
|(10,640,376
|)
|Net loss per common share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.88
|)
|$
|(0.32
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|37,061,356
|33,052,468
Balance Sheet Information:
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|197,313,408
|$
|219,966,167
|Total assets
|197,800,871
|220,549,760
|Loan payable, current and long-term
|20,112,570
|19,934,918
|Accumulated deficit
|(208,379,639
|)
|(175,895,493
|)
|Stockholders’ equity
|$
|156,156,866
|$
|178,722,389
