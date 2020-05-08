BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identity access management startup Daltrey announced today that it has partnered with leading biometrics provider Innovatrics to create a pioneering biometric solution that enables frictionless authentication across all access scenarios.

The Daltrey platform allows users to create a unified biometric credential that gives them seamless access to all physical locations and digital applications. By offering biometrics as a service, the collaboration provides business leaders with a means to solve their most pressing security, safety, and compliance challenges in a simple, cost-effective way.

“Innovatrics is the leader in biometrics, with an award-winning algorithm that provides first-class speed and accuracy,” says Daltrey co-founder and managing director Blair Crawford. “The company consistently ranks among the best in the world in biometric benchmark evaluations, so they were the obvious partner for Daltrey.”

“Daltrey will be the first solution to embed Innovatrics’ new passive liveness technology into any digital access scenario,” explains Daniel Ferak, head of product management at Innovatrics. “Passive liveness check is the ideal solution for a non-intrusive, reliable, and seamless user experience when verifying identity online.”

Use cases of the biometric identity access offering include:

A robust identity establishment process that creates a verified biometric credential.

Customizable biometric components, including face, iris, and fingerprints, that allow for adaptive authentication, customized to suit the risk level of all access scenarios.

Secure face recognition authentication combined with a fast, frictionless user experience across all physical and digital applications. This includes walking through doors and safety gates, as well as logging into devices and applications, including remote BYOD access.

Passive liveness detection in mobile devices, for enhanced security and speed.

An intelligent middleware platform that integrates with existing access management providers, offering biometrics as a service.

“There is a growing need for more secure, seamless and convenient authentication spanning both physical and digital access scenarios,” explains Crawford. “This partnership allows for an innovative identity defined approach to organizational security, helping governments and corporate enterprises create more secure, productive workplaces.”

About Innovatrics

Innovatrics is a Slovak-based provider of multi-modal biometric solutions, and its algorithms rank consistently among the fastest and most accurate in fingerprint and face recognition. Its solutions are used in more than 70 countries all over the world.

