Dublin, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Infection Prevention Products and Services Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global infection prevention product and services market is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 5.41% from a market size of USD113.048 billion in 2019 to a market size of USD155.079 billion by the end of 2025. With the world suffering from the sudden onset of coronavirus pandemic, the healthcare companies are geared for the manufacturing of face masks to prevent human-to-human transmission. Also, with the worldwide usage of these protective masks, there have been shortage issues as well, hence, this is further pressurizing medical companies to speed up their manufacturing in order to keep pace with the current high demand. However, this seems quite a burden, but the demand for this protective equipment among other personal protection supplies are at peak in the present, and this is projected to continue to remain throughout in 2020, thus,surging the market demand for personal protective equipment.



Furthermore, the growing number of acute and chronic diseases are further propelling the market growth in the forecast period. Chronic diseases include cardiovascular diseases, prevalence of cancer, asthma, and COPD among others. Concerns regarding hospital-associated infections, surgical-site infections, and medical waste disposal are providing an opportunity for the market to grow rapidly in the forecast period and in the coming years.



On the basis of Geography, North America is estimated to hold a significant market share with the presence of advanced health facilities, hence, efforts are made for maintaining these facilities with an emphasis on infection prevention and control. Additionally, the presence of big market players in the region is further burgeoning the market demand in the forecast period and in the coming years. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is accounted to be the fastest-growing, due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases in the region demanding treatments. Also, with the highest number of geriatric populations in Japan, the APAC region holds strong growth prospects for the market to grow at a significant pace in the forecast period.



Population aging and growth at advanced stages, above 65 years of age, is giving rise to concerns such as pressure on health systems which need to adapt in order to meet the growing demands for care, services and technologies for the prevention and the treatment of the age-associated non-communicable and chronic diseases. Also, as the non-communicable diseases and the potential economic & societal costs of these non-communicable diseases rise with age, they have the ability to affect economic growth as well. Hence, the growing geriatric population has a high impact on the growth of the global infection prevention product and services market over the next five years. With the increasing elderly population, there is a significant increase in the home healthcare services as well, thus, this is further surging the market growth in the upcoming years.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Market Opportunities

4.4. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Global Infection Prevention Product and Services Market Analysis, by Product and Services

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Gloves

5.3. Surgical Drapes

5.4. Gowns

5.5. Face Masks

5.6. Protective Apparels

5.7. Sterilization Products

5.8. Disinfectants

5.9. Infection Prevention Services



6. Global Infection Prevention Product and Services Market Analysis, by End User

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Hospitals

6.3. Clinics

6.4. Ambulatory Surgery Centers

6.5. Diagnostic Centers

6.6. Life Sciences and Biomedical Research Organization



7. Global Infection Prevention Product and Services Market Analysis, by Geography

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.3. South America

7.4. Europe

7.5. Middle East and Africa

7.6. Asia Pacific



8. Competitive Environment and Analysis

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



9. Company Profiles



STERIS

Advanced Sterilization Products, Inc.

Ahlstrom-Munksj

ANSELL LTD.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health

Mlnlycke Health Care AB

Getinge AB

3M

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jbroax

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900